ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Video: Rookie RB Jerome Ford's move turns Eagles defender's ankle

By Jared Mueller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DmGyA_0hMixbxS00

As fans are no longer allowed at Cleveland Browns training camp, it will be up to the media and the team’s social media to keep everyone up to date on the happenings around the team. In that way, it is like the regular season in Berea, Ohio right now.

Having the Philadelphia Eagles in town for two days of joint practice makes it a unique could of days for the team. The Browns and Eagles hope that a couple of days of quality practice will be more valuable than their preseason game on Sunday.

Cleveland does not plan to play most of their starters on Sunday and it wouldn’t be a surprise if the same was true for Philadelphia.

One of the glimpses we got from today’s practice came from the Browns offense. Once again, as he did in the team’s first preseason game, rookie RB Jerome Ford had the highlight:

The Eagles defender who twisted his ankle and came up hopping is CB Kary Vincent Jr. Vincent played two games for Philadelphia last year including one start.

Ford continues to have a great showing for himself in the preseason. With Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt leading the way, Ford will compete with D’Ernest Johnson and Demetric Felton for a role in the offense. A lot of talent at the running back position but Ford is making a strong push to get some carries.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Trevor Lawrence gives Steelers the Dikembe Mutombo finger-wag after amazing pass

If there’s one thing we knew about the Jacksonville Jaguars this season, it’s that things wouldn’t possibly be as bad as they were last season under the “leadership” of one Urban Meyer. New head coach Doug Pederson had nowhere to go but up in everything from accountability to game-planning to roster management to game design, and so far, things are looking pretty good out there.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Report: Tom Brady Makes Decision On Bucs Return

Tom Brady will reportedly be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers very shortly. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is set to return to the Buccaneers ahead of the regular season. Brady, 45, took a leave of absence from the Buccaneers...
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update

Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral reportedly suffered a potential season ending injury, per Ian Rapoport. Rapoport revealed that Corral endured a Lisfranc injury, or Lisfranc fracture, which is “likely season ending.” Corral was not projected to play anyway with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold standing in his way. Nonetheless, this is an unfortunate injury for […] The post Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Berea, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's "That Motherf----r" News

We now finally appear to know who Tom Brady was referring to when he told HBO's "The Shop" that he couldn't believe one NFL team wanted to keep "that motherf----r" quarterback instead of signing him in free agency. Saturday night, Rob Gronkowski confirmed that he and Tom Brady were ready...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Shocked By Rob Gronkowski's Admission

Rob Gronkowski nearly played for the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2020. According to the former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end, Gronkowski and Tom Brady were set to join the Raiders in 2020, but head coach Jon Gruden nixed the idea. Seriously. “That’s exactly what’s happened," Gronkowski said during the...
NFL
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Urban Meyer’s return

Between his retirement from Ohio State and his brief stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Urban Meyer served as a college football analyst for Fox Sports, appearing on the network’s Big Noon Kickoff pregame show. With Meyer no longer a head coach after he was fired by the Jaguars last season, Fox is bringing him back.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nfl#The Philadelphia Eagles
northgwinnettvoice.com

Buford stuns No. 1 Alabama team Thompson in season opener

The Buford Wolves football team made a statement in their season opener against Alabama’s No. 1 team, Thompson, in a 38-7 win in the Freedom Bowl on Friday, Aug. 19, at Milton High School. Junior K.J. Bolden got the first points on the board after scoring on a 28-yard...
BUFORD, GA
Yardbarker

Bruce Arians could become Buccaneers' offensive play-caller in 2023 if Byron Leftwich leaves?

Many in the NFL community were shocked to learn in March that Bruce Arians was stepping down as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to become a senior advisor with the organization. Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles was promoted to Arians' prior role. After all, it was Arians who made it clear earlier that same month while quarterback Tom Brady was "retired" that the club would not simply allow Brady to play for another team during the upcoming season.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Cheerleaders Best Swimsuit Calendar Photos

The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders released their iconic swimsuit calendar earlier this summer. The Cowboys cheerleaders, the most iconic cheerleading group in the world, took a trip down to Mexico for the shoot. Over the past few weeks, the Cowboys cheerleaders' Instagram account has shared new photos from the shoot. They...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints punter Blake Gillikin gets 'random' drug test after 81-yard punt

The NFL would like us to believe that punters are people, too. So, why is there such disrespect from the league when punters do great things? Second-year New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin certainly feels the disrespect. Against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, Gillikin put forth one of the greatest punts you’ll ever see — this 81-yard bomb in the third quarter, turning the field from the New Orleans 19-yard line all the way to the opposing end zone for a touchback.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Texas commit Arch Manning shines in scrimmage, tosses 53-yard pass

Five-star quarterback Arch Manning continues to showcase why he’s rated the No. 1 prospect in the country for the 2023 recruiting class. Steve Sarkisian and his staff were impressively able to secure a commitment from Manning in June. Shortly after, the recruiting flood gates opened for the Longhorns and they have the No. 2 class in the country for the 2023 cycle, according to the 247Sports composite.
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Patriots looking to trade former first-round draft pick

The New England Patriots could be looking to part ways with former first-round draft pick Isaiah Wynn, per a report from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. According to Breer, the Patriots are “probably going to trade someone,” and when delving into who that someone could potentially be, he touched on the team being engaged in trade conversations involving the offensive tackle.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

142K+
Followers
188K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy