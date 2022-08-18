Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
‘It was brutal’: Marchers make it to their final destination
OMAHA, Neb. (KLKN)- The marchers made it to their final destination in Omaha Sunday afternoon. You could see the relief on walkers faces as they rounded the corner to the parking lot. They were met with hundreds of friends and family members cheering them on. The members walked overnight from...
KETV.com
'This never should have happened,': Doctor alleges pharmacy denied woman medication for miscarriage
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha doctor said a pharmacy denied a patient medication during the course of her miscarriage. The doctor said the pharmacist was in the wrong. Nebraska doctors said this is a common medication for women who have experienced a miscarriage, but not all fetal tissue has yet passed from their body.
klkntv.com
Grueling 22-hour march to Omaha raises $250,000 for veterans in need
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Some gritty community members embarked on one of the most physically intense fundraisers Lincoln has to offer. the 50 Mile March kicked off at the steps of the capital building and will last 22 hours as they trek to Omaha. “There is a huge problem...
klkntv.com
Body found on top of Lincoln business ‘Smoking Gun Jerky’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An investigation is underway after a body was found on top of a Lincoln business Sunday afternoon, near 48th and R Streets. Police say someone saw the 24-year-old’s remains on the roof of Smoking Gun Jerky, around 3:30 p.m. Authorities are still waiting for...
KETV.com
'Build the community': Nebraska Parkour opens gym off 84th and West Center
OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska Parkour owner Mitchell Tillwick watched beginners and novices zip from point a to point b during his gym's grand opening Saturday. The former Bennington High School wrestler said he was driving home from practice and thought about free running. He Googled a group, and his enthusiasm took off.
beckersspine.com
Nebraska Spine + Pain Center relocates satellite location
Omaha-based Nebraska Spine + Pain Center's satellite location in Grand Island, Neb., is relocating. The satellite location will remain in the same city at Grand Island Chiropractic, according to a news release shared with Becker's on Aug. 19. Physicians will see patients for consultation and care on most Thursdays. The...
3 News Now
Huskers hold press conference ahead of game in Ireland
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The press conference previewed the Northwestern game following Nebraska’s practice on Sunday afternoon. Coach Scott Frost started the press conference with several players following. Watch down below or on the 3 News Now Facebook Page. Download our apps today for all of our latest...
klkntv.com
Gas will briefly drop to $2.38 a gallon at one Lincoln U-Stop on Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska chapter of Americans for Prosperity is partnering with U-Stop on Monday to offer gas at a discount. Starting at 9 a.m., the price of unleaded gas will drop to $2.38 a gallon for the first 200 customers at the U-Stop near Pine Lake Road and Nebraska Highway 2.
klkntv.com
Fallen Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera to be honored with a blood drive
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Community Blood Bank is hosting a special blood drive Friday, August 26 to honor Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera. The “12 Days of Hope” event will be held at Lincoln Fire & Rescue’s station at 6601 Pine Lake Road. Herrera...
klkntv.com
Dethatch, aerate, seed: Nebraska Extension says the time for lawn care is now
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — With little change in southeastern Nebraska’s drought despite some rain, lawns are hurting. The time to invest in your lawn is now, according to the Nebraska Extension office in Lancaster County. Temperatures largely influence how the grasses here grow, controlling when you should seed...
Nebraska Football: Are the Huskers a ‘Fraud Squad’?
Earlier this summer, we talked about whether or not the Nebraska football team could be a “chaos team.” In other words, could the Huskers create chaos in the Big Ten and college football landscape even if their season didn’t go the way NU fans hoped. Now it’s...
Frost and Huskers Primed for Overseas Test
Coach and players discuss upcoming opener against Northwestern
klkntv.com
Cornhusker marching band exhibition 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Hundreds of Husker fans packed one side of Memorial Stadium on Friday to watch this years Cornhusker marching band. For the last week, the band has been putting in 9 hours a day at band camp getting ready for the first performance. The assistant director of bands...
klkntv.com
Lincoln’s first casino seeks workers of varying skill sets
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln’s first casino set out to fill its rankings at a job fair structured to fit the needs of the company. The WarHorse Casino opened the doors of the Cornhusker Mariott on Saturday to the public for both curious and capable job lookers for a chance to be a part of a monumental moment in Nebraska history.
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicles collide at Gage-Lancaster line intersection
BEATRICE – A collision at an uncontrolled rural intersection along the Gage-Lancaster County line Friday night, sent a Wilber woman to the hospital. Gage County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Nebraska State Patrol went to the scene of the collision, about three miles northwest of Clatonia, at around 8:20 p.m. Cortland and Hallam Fire and Rescue personnel were dispatched.
klkntv.com
Teen bicyclist hospitalized after collision with Lincoln police cruiser in crosswalk
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- A marked Lincoln Police cruiser and a bicyclist collided in a crosswalk at the intersection of 48th and Adams on Sunday. As traffic and pedestrian lights changed, the officer and 15-year-old bicyclist pulled out into the road. According to the bicyclist, a family member had pressed the...
Project Harmony trains more than 30k people in recognizing trauma in Omaha
Mayor Jean Stothert re-proclaimed Omaha as a trauma-informed city on Friday. She first proclaimed it in 2016 and Project Harmony made a goal to train 22,000 community members on recognizing trauma.
AthlonSports.com
Nebraska Football: Game-by-Game Predictions for 2022
If there is one team that should be the most desperate to turn in a winning season in 2022, it just may be the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The program has gone a once unthinkable five consecutive seasons without playing in a bowl game, but hopes are rising high that this is the year that drought comes to an end. And, if a few things can go their way, Nebraska could be a viable player in the way the Big Ten West shakes out this fall.
WOWT
No charges will be filed in Bennington Lake boat accident
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities say they will not pursue charges against the people involved in a traumatic boating accident at Bennington Lake. The accident on July 25 involved three people. Authorities say a juvenile was driving a boat pulling three people on innertubes - a 47-year-old man as well as two girls, ages 8 and 15.
klkntv.com
Husker volleyball hosts first-ever fan day
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It was a big day for Husker volleyball as the team hosted its first-ever fan day on Saturday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Players and coaches signed autographs, took pictures and got to meet the Husker faithful. The Huskers enter the season with a...
