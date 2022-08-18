ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
townandtourist.com

25 Best Washington DC Hikes (Historic & Lengthy!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Washington DC is stitched into the very fabric of the United States. Home of the White House, the Capitol Building, and the Supreme Court, Washington DC is not only our nation’s capital, but is an incredibly scenic portrait of America’s countryside.
WASHINGTON, DC
thehillishome.com

From the MPD Blotter

Arrests and other crime information in the area, directly from MPD. If you have a tip, you can always call 202-727-9099. You can also send info anonymously to the TEXT TIP LINE by texting 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
WASHINGTON, DC
staffordsheriff.com

Smoothies and Snickerdoodles Scattered, Staff Shoved

A disgruntled customer was arrested after a temper tantrum in a Stafford business Friday afternoon. On August 19th at 2:12 p.m. Deputy M.E. Gordon responded to the Tropical Smoothie Cafe on South Gateway Drive for a disturbance. The investigation revealed a customer was unhappy with her smoothie. The customer threatened to beat up the employee and continued to scream at staff in the store. She proceeded to go behind the counter and shove an employee before she was pulled away by her companion.
STAFFORD, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Society
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
CBS Baltimore

Soul Food Celebration: Two festivals combine to support Black-owned businesses in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- The Vegan SoulFest x We Give Black Fest concluded Sunday.The two festivals combined to produce one jam-packed event at West Covington Park in South Baltimore."(It is) a great partnership in bringing two worlds together," Vegan Soul Fest Co-Founder Naijha Wright-Brown said.Vegan SoulFest is a staple in Baltimore.But the festival was put on pause for two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.It returned this year for its seventh annual event with about 40 vegan food vendors.We Give Black Fest is a brand-new festival dedicated to supporting Black-owned businesses."August is Black Philanthropy Month as well as Black Business Month," We...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

DC celebrates 8th annual Chuck Brown Day

WASHINGTON - It's that time of the year again when the DMV celebrates an icon, Chuck Brown. Brown is also known as the Godfather of Go-Go. Thousands gathered at the Chuck Brown Memorial Park on Saturday for food, drinks, giveaways and of course music. WASHINGTON, D.C. - April 24 -...
WASHINGTON, DC
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

With star QB leading way, Washington looks to peak at right time

Last year, the Washington football team was a case study in peaking at the wrong time. On the morning of Sept. 25, Washington was on top of its game: undefeated, having outscored its five opponents 237-40. That included blowout wins over perennial Class A power Clairton in a nonconference matchup and Chartiers-Houston, a playoff team, in a Century Conference clash.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
fox5dc.com

DC Police make arrest in 1993 killing of woman in Southeast

WASHINGTON - Police in D.C. have announced an arrest in connection with a homicide that happened in Southeast in 1993. Metropolitan Police Department officials say the incident happened on Saturday, October 23, 1993, in the area of 4th Street and Trenton Street, Southeast. Officers responded to the scene there and...
WASHINGTON, DC
thedcpost.com

Best Speech Therapy Centers in Washington DC

Speech impediments or disorders may be a massive obstacle to building self-confidence. Whether it is you or your kid who is suffering such communication problems, you should know that it is probably treatable. Read on to discover the best speech therapy centers in Washington DC. District Speech and Language Therapy.
WASHINGTON, DC
EASTside Magazine

A Weekend in Washington, D.C.

Washington DC has a rich history of Black greatness. Soak in the contribution of our country’s Black community while exploring to the vibrance of the nation’s capitol. To start the trip, take KB Tours African American Heritage walking tour, which is teeming with some of the most important landmarks in African American history, including the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, and the reflecting pool where Dr. King delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech.
WASHINGTON, DC
alextimes.com

D.C. killings involve Alexandria victims

The Metropolitan Police Department have made arrests in connection with two Washington, D.C. homicides that involved victims from the City of Alexandria. On Tuesday, suspect Ranje Reynods, 24, of Beltsville, Maryland was arrested in Kingston, Jamaica. He will be extradited to D.C. and charged with first degree murder while armed. On Monday, suspects Marquelle Hodges, 18, and Kenneth Swann, 18, both of Washington, D.C., were arrested and charged with second degree murder while armed.
yeahthatskosher.com

Oh Mama Grill is Coming to Washington DC

For a long while now, Char Bar has been the only kosher meat restaurant in DC proper. Those seeking other meat options were forced to travel to the city’s surroundings suburbs to get their fix. Soon however, another meat restaurant will open in D.C, this time in the Adam’s Morgan neighborhood in the Northwest area of the city.
WASHINGTON, DC
bethesdamagazine.com

With family help, Hardy’s BBQ owner presses on after death of her husband

Even before Hardy’s BBQ founders Roxie and Corries Hardy met as adults, it seems that Corries was present in Roxie’s life while she was growing up in North Carolina. “My husband used to come to visit my hometown when I was little and I didn’t even know it,” said Roxie Hardy, who met Corries, a Florida native, when she was visiting a cousin in Atlanta. “He would always come to the church my grandparents came to. We weren’t aware that he always was in my life — I just didn’t know it.”
BETHESDA, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy