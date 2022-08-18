Read full article on original website
This City in Virginia Was Just Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel MavenAlexandria, VA
Trump Supporter Who Took Private Jet To Capitol Riot Pleads GuiltyKevin AlexanderWashington, DC
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Virginia Guaranteed Income Program For Alexandria HouseholdsCadrene HeslopAlexandria, VA
The Migrant Problems in Texas and Arizona are Now President Biden’s ProblemTom HandyTexas State
fox5dc.com
17-year-old DC teen becomes one of the youngest licensed Black pilots in US
WASHINGTON - Many kids have dreams of becoming a pilot – but how about achieving your dream at age 17!. Christopher Ballinger is among the youngest Black pilots in the country thanks to an Air Force JROTC flight Academy Program. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Ballinger said he’s licensed to...
townandtourist.com
25 Best Washington DC Hikes (Historic & Lengthy!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Washington DC is stitched into the very fabric of the United States. Home of the White House, the Capitol Building, and the Supreme Court, Washington DC is not only our nation’s capital, but is an incredibly scenic portrait of America’s countryside.
thehillishome.com
From the MPD Blotter
Arrests and other crime information in the area, directly from MPD. If you have a tip, you can always call 202-727-9099. You can also send info anonymously to the TEXT TIP LINE by texting 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
staffordsheriff.com
Smoothies and Snickerdoodles Scattered, Staff Shoved
A disgruntled customer was arrested after a temper tantrum in a Stafford business Friday afternoon. On August 19th at 2:12 p.m. Deputy M.E. Gordon responded to the Tropical Smoothie Cafe on South Gateway Drive for a disturbance. The investigation revealed a customer was unhappy with her smoothie. The customer threatened to beat up the employee and continued to scream at staff in the store. She proceeded to go behind the counter and shove an employee before she was pulled away by her companion.
Soul Food Celebration: Two festivals combine to support Black-owned businesses in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- The Vegan SoulFest x We Give Black Fest concluded Sunday.The two festivals combined to produce one jam-packed event at West Covington Park in South Baltimore."(It is) a great partnership in bringing two worlds together," Vegan Soul Fest Co-Founder Naijha Wright-Brown said.Vegan SoulFest is a staple in Baltimore.But the festival was put on pause for two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.It returned this year for its seventh annual event with about 40 vegan food vendors.We Give Black Fest is a brand-new festival dedicated to supporting Black-owned businesses."August is Black Philanthropy Month as well as Black Business Month," We...
fox5dc.com
DC celebrates 8th annual Chuck Brown Day
WASHINGTON - It's that time of the year again when the DMV celebrates an icon, Chuck Brown. Brown is also known as the Godfather of Go-Go. Thousands gathered at the Chuck Brown Memorial Park on Saturday for food, drinks, giveaways and of course music. WASHINGTON, D.C. - April 24 -...
Four Juveniles Arrested in D.C. Robbery And Assault
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
With star QB leading way, Washington looks to peak at right time
Last year, the Washington football team was a case study in peaking at the wrong time. On the morning of Sept. 25, Washington was on top of its game: undefeated, having outscored its five opponents 237-40. That included blowout wins over perennial Class A power Clairton in a nonconference matchup and Chartiers-Houston, a playoff team, in a Century Conference clash.
fox5dc.com
DC Police make arrest in 1993 killing of woman in Southeast
WASHINGTON - Police in D.C. have announced an arrest in connection with a homicide that happened in Southeast in 1993. Metropolitan Police Department officials say the incident happened on Saturday, October 23, 1993, in the area of 4th Street and Trenton Street, Southeast. Officers responded to the scene there and...
fox5dc.com
Man doused victim with gasoline and threatened to set them on fire, DC police say
WASHINGTON - A man who is accused of threatening to set someone on fire in Northeast D.C. is facing charges, according to police. The incident happened on Friday in 1200 block of Bladensburg Road, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police say a detective was driving through that area around...
thedcpost.com
Best Speech Therapy Centers in Washington DC
Speech impediments or disorders may be a massive obstacle to building self-confidence. Whether it is you or your kid who is suffering such communication problems, you should know that it is probably treatable. Read on to discover the best speech therapy centers in Washington DC. District Speech and Language Therapy.
Washington Examiner
DC persists with its irrational college requirement for child care workers
Do you need a college degree to take care of toddlers? Millions of parents who never graduated can answer that question. So can millions who have graduated. So can many teenagers who babysit to make money on the side. Of course you don't. So at a time when the scarcity...
fox5dc.com
Staff workers at American University threaten to strike over contract dispute
WASHINGTON - Staff workers at American University are threatening to strike on Monday, August 22 unless the university agrees to a new union contract. Currently, member of the Academic Affairs staff that are represented by SEIU Local 500 say they are underpaid and are hoping to get a new contract.
A Weekend in Washington, D.C.
Washington DC has a rich history of Black greatness. Soak in the contribution of our country’s Black community while exploring to the vibrance of the nation’s capitol. To start the trip, take KB Tours African American Heritage walking tour, which is teeming with some of the most important landmarks in African American history, including the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, and the reflecting pool where Dr. King delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech.
mpdc.dc.gov
Suspect Sought in a Burglary One Offense: 3500 Block of Edmunds Street, Northwest
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in a Burglary One offense that occurred on Friday, August 19, 2022, in the 3500 block of Edmunds Street, Northwest. At approximately 6:52 pm, the suspect gained entry into an occupied...
DC is paying low-income parents $1,000 for back-to-school expenses
Low-income parents in Washington D.C. are getting a big boost from the district to help with sudden expenses as kids head back to school.
alextimes.com
D.C. killings involve Alexandria victims
The Metropolitan Police Department have made arrests in connection with two Washington, D.C. homicides that involved victims from the City of Alexandria. On Tuesday, suspect Ranje Reynods, 24, of Beltsville, Maryland was arrested in Kingston, Jamaica. He will be extradited to D.C. and charged with first degree murder while armed. On Monday, suspects Marquelle Hodges, 18, and Kenneth Swann, 18, both of Washington, D.C., were arrested and charged with second degree murder while armed.
NBC Washington
‘Not Gonna Waste My Second Chance': Woman Who Survived DC Lightning Strike Shares Story
The only person to survive after a bolt of lightning struck four people near the White House in Washington, D.C., earlier this month is sharing her story. Just two weeks ago, doctors weren’t sure if Amber Escudero-Kontostathis would survive the lightning strike. But they now say she is making...
yeahthatskosher.com
Oh Mama Grill is Coming to Washington DC
For a long while now, Char Bar has been the only kosher meat restaurant in DC proper. Those seeking other meat options were forced to travel to the city’s surroundings suburbs to get their fix. Soon however, another meat restaurant will open in D.C, this time in the Adam’s Morgan neighborhood in the Northwest area of the city.
bethesdamagazine.com
With family help, Hardy’s BBQ owner presses on after death of her husband
Even before Hardy’s BBQ founders Roxie and Corries Hardy met as adults, it seems that Corries was present in Roxie’s life while she was growing up in North Carolina. “My husband used to come to visit my hometown when I was little and I didn’t even know it,” said Roxie Hardy, who met Corries, a Florida native, when she was visiting a cousin in Atlanta. “He would always come to the church my grandparents came to. We weren’t aware that he always was in my life — I just didn’t know it.”
