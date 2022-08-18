Read full article on original website
voiceofalexandria.com
Insurance claims being denied in Minnesota
(Undated)--The state of Minnesota is reporting a spike in complaints from homeowners whose insurance claims were denied following recent storms, according to the Minnesota Department of Commerce. The department is issuing an alert, asking Minnesotans to review their insurance policies, particularly in the areas of hail and wind damage.
knsiradio.com
Minnesota Population Overcounted By Census
(KNSI) – An error saved Minnesota from a significant redistricting shakeup this election cycle. Last week, the United States Census Bureau reaffirmed the results of its post-enumeration survey. The PES is how the government checks its count for accuracy and includes an analysis of which state populations were most likely overstated or understated.
voiceofalexandria.com
Biggest sources of immigrants to Minnesota
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Minnesota from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
mprnews.org
75 years in the making: A look back at the Agriculture Horticulture building at the Minnesota State Fair
When Ron Kelsey was 7 years old, he got polio. The next year, in 1947, he taught himself to walk again just in time to attend the Minnesota State Fair. That same year, the Agriculture Horticulture building made its debut on the fairgrounds. The building — and Kelsey — have...
The push for free school meals in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A new pilot program Minnesota is a part of is helping tens of thousands more students get free meals when they head back to school this year. Federal funding made it possible for all students to receive free meals during the COVID pandemic, but that ended in June.A school lunch on average costs $3.25. For a family of four that's $150 a month.Experts said with many still struggling from the pandemic and the rise in inflation making everything more expensive, this new pilot program couldn't have come at a better time. Students and families can already qualify...
The anniversary of the EF-5 tornado that spawned the Mayo Clinic
Destruction from the 1886 tornado in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota – Credit: Brown & Riley, Minnesota Historical Society, Wikipedia public domain. Minnesota sits on the northern edge of some of the planet’s most intense and volatile weather. Tornadoes are the realization of all of nature’s fury coming together in one spot.
boreal.org
Traveling nurses ready to fill in if Minnesota nurses strike
The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) says there are no formal talks scheduled with hospital leaders this weekend as negotiations continue in an effort to avert a strike. The 15,000-member union voted this week to authorize a strike, but its leaders are still in discussions about when and if to call one at all. If they do, the union says it would be one of the largest in U.S. history.
Impressive Minnesota Corn Maze is the Largest in the World
I'd say it's a pretty common tradition here in Minnesota for families to go check out a corn maze in the fall. There are plenty of corn maze options around the state but one, in particular, is the largest corn maze in the world. Yes, it's right here in Minnesota!
Homes Sales Continue to Trend Downward in Central Minnesota
UNDATED -- The number of homes sold in central Minnesota continues to trend downward. Minnesota Realtors says in July there were 671 homes sold, down 17.3 percent from July last year. However, the median sales price continues to go up now at nearly $335,000, a 7.3 percent increase year over...
fox9.com
How police will keep the Minnesota State Fair safe
Guests will see metal detectors at the Minnesota State Fair for the second year in a row. Lars Lasky, a security expert of 30 years, told FOX 9 metal detectors can make all the difference at a large event and make guests feel safer.
fox9.com
Minnesota State Fair safety: Fair police chief says department is prepared
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - New Minnesota State Fair Police Chief Ron Knafla is confident that this year's fair will go off without a hitch after the police department was able to round out hiring its staff this past week. Earlier this month, the chief wrote a letter to...
Rare Minnesota Lake is the Only Saltwater Lake in the State
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes and we're well-known for our freshwater lakes, lake life, boating, that kind of thing. But apparently, Minnesota is also home to a saltwater lake. Who would have thought that a land-locked state like Minneota would have one of those?. There's only...
Is This the Worst Hotel In Minnesota? Video Shows YES, Yes it is.
From the sounds of this hotel reviews along with the video that this group of guys did... kind of like an episode of Ghost Hunters, I'm surprised that this hotel doesn't have an arm that comes down upon entering the parking lot. And I'm surprised it doesn't charge by the hour... just sayin'.
Meet The 10 Smallest Towns in Minnesota
#10 - Warba, Minnesota (Population 181) Warba, Minnesota is located in Itasca County, about 15 miles southeast of Grand Rapids. Warba boasts a post office, a store, and great hunting & fishing. #9 - McGrath, Minnesota (Population 78) The town of McGrath is located in Aitkin County, about 30 miles...
mprnews.org
Many were denied Minnesota 'hero pay,' advocate says there were barriers
More than 214,000 applications for Minnesota’s “hero pay” were denied. That’s 18 percent of all who applied. While some were issues of duplicates, identity verification or income limits, Matt Riley says the process still had barriers for some communities. Riley, an organizer with CTUL Workers Center,...
Looking For A Different Kind Of Maze Experience? Try This Minnesota Hemp Maze
On cooler days like today, I often find myself thinking about fall. Whether it's spending time with friends and family at an orchard, doing a corn maze (don't forget that the LARGEST corn maze around is just down the road from Saint Cloud in Foley), or simply watching the producers out in the fields as they start to reap what they spent all summer growing. But what if you wanted to try something other than a corn maze? One Minnesota farm in Southern Minnesota is offering a hemp maze and what they call 'Canna-Disc' golf.
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
Minnesota DNR Holding Confiscated Equipment Auctions
UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding two confiscated equipment auctions this fall. The auctions include confiscated fishing, hunting, and trapping equipment. The online auction includes 316 guns, 67 bows, and a variety of other equipment. The first auction will be on Saturday, August 27th. The bidding...
Minnesota Wild Rice Season Is Underway But Rice May Not Be Ripe
The 2022 wild rice season officially opened across Minnesota on Monday, August 15, running through Friday, September 30. However, as harvesters may get exciting for the season, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wanted to share an important reminder. Minnesota wild rice harvesters going out during the upcoming season can...
redlakenationnews.com
New COVID-19 estimate: 82% of Minnesota kids already infected
Minnesota is heading into the school year with modest but persistent COVID-19 levels in a state population that, for the most part, has already been hit by the pandemic. An estimated 82% of Minnesota children have been infected with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, according to an update this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The estimate is based on a double-check of 675 blood samples submitted in May and June for various medical tests, and likely indicates a high rate of prior COVID-19 cases among Minnesota adults as well.
