Minnesota State

voiceofalexandria.com

Insurance claims being denied in Minnesota

(Undated)--The state of Minnesota is reporting a spike in complaints from homeowners whose insurance claims were denied following recent storms, according to the Minnesota Department of Commerce. The department is issuing an alert, asking Minnesotans to review their insurance policies, particularly in the areas of hail and wind damage.
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Minnesota Population Overcounted By Census

(KNSI) – An error saved Minnesota from a significant redistricting shakeup this election cycle. Last week, the United States Census Bureau reaffirmed the results of its post-enumeration survey. The PES is how the government checks its count for accuracy and includes an analysis of which state populations were most likely overstated or understated.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

The push for free school meals in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A new pilot program Minnesota is a part of is helping tens of thousands more students get free meals when they head back to school this year. Federal funding made it possible for all students to receive free meals during the COVID pandemic, but that ended in June.A school lunch on average costs $3.25. For a family of four that's $150 a month.Experts said with many still struggling from the pandemic and the rise in inflation making everything more expensive, this new pilot program couldn't have come at a better time. Students and families can already qualify...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Traveling nurses ready to fill in if Minnesota nurses strike

The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) says there are no formal talks scheduled with hospital leaders this weekend as negotiations continue in an effort to avert a strike. The 15,000-member union voted this week to authorize a strike, but its leaders are still in discussions about when and if to call one at all. If they do, the union says it would be one of the largest in U.S. history.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

How police will keep the Minnesota State Fair safe

Guests will see metal detectors at the Minnesota State Fair for the second year in a row. Lars Lasky, a security expert of 30 years, told FOX 9 metal detectors can make all the difference at a large event and make guests feel safer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Meet The 10 Smallest Towns in Minnesota

#10 - Warba, Minnesota (Population 181) Warba, Minnesota is located in Itasca County, about 15 miles southeast of Grand Rapids. Warba boasts a post office, a store, and great hunting & fishing. #9 - McGrath, Minnesota (Population 78) The town of McGrath is located in Aitkin County, about 30 miles...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Looking For A Different Kind Of Maze Experience? Try This Minnesota Hemp Maze

On cooler days like today, I often find myself thinking about fall. Whether it's spending time with friends and family at an orchard, doing a corn maze (don't forget that the LARGEST corn maze around is just down the road from Saint Cloud in Foley), or simply watching the producers out in the fields as they start to reap what they spent all summer growing. But what if you wanted to try something other than a corn maze? One Minnesota farm in Southern Minnesota is offering a hemp maze and what they call 'Canna-Disc' golf.
ZUMBROTA, MN
KROC News

It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!

I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota DNR Holding Confiscated Equipment Auctions

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding two confiscated equipment auctions this fall. The auctions include confiscated fishing, hunting, and trapping equipment. The online auction includes 316 guns, 67 bows, and a variety of other equipment. The first auction will be on Saturday, August 27th. The bidding...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

New COVID-19 estimate: 82% of Minnesota kids already infected

Minnesota is heading into the school year with modest but persistent COVID-19 levels in a state population that, for the most part, has already been hit by the pandemic. An estimated 82% of Minnesota children have been infected with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, according to an update this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The estimate is based on a double-check of 675 blood samples submitted in May and June for various medical tests, and likely indicates a high rate of prior COVID-19 cases among Minnesota adults as well.

