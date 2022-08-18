Read full article on original website
A University of Tennessee Football Player Arrested for Domestic Aggravated Assault
A University of Tennessee football player is arrested for domestic aggravated assault. 20 year-old William Mohan taken into custody Sunday after Knoxville Police had a warrant for his arrest stemming from a domestic disturbance call in South Knoxville on Saturday. Police spoke to the victim, who told police she had...
Authorities Searching for a Man Wanted out of Several East Tennessee Counties
East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is helping local law enforcement find a suspect known to be armed and dangerous. 18 year-old Mekiah Davis is wanted out of Jefferson County on several outstanding warrants for his arrest including Reckless Driving, Vehicle Theft, Vandalism, Felony Evading Arrest and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
Second Harvest Food Bank Asking for Help to Get a Staple Food Item for Children
Second Harvest Food Bank is still feeling some pain due to supply chain issues. One of the most popular food items for kids, macaroni and cheese is in short supply. This staple is used in School pantries and for pick-ups by families. Officials are asking the public for help. If...
THP: Teen Hit With Truck In Hit And Run
Tennessee Highway Patrol officials are asking for help to identify the driver involved in a hit and run of a teen Sunday in Jefferson County. According to officials, a 14-year-old was hit by a red GMC pickup truck on Harrison Ferry Road. The driver did not stop. Officials say the...
Monroe County Deputy Arrested For DUI While On Duty
A Monroe County Sheriff office deputy was arrested for DUI while responding to a call Sunday night. According to a release, Auxiliary Deputy Norm Renshaw responded to a call to assist Corporal Dakota Rinehart with an investigation of an accident. Renshaw preformed poorly on field sobriety tests and was arrested....
Police Arrest and Charge a Man After Two People Sent to Hospital Following a Wrong Way Accident on a Knoxville Interstate
Authorities are investigating after two people were sent to the hospital following a reported accident on I-275 involving a man driving the wrong way on the interstate. WVLT reporting that Police say 26 year-old Jared Lindsay was driving home after drinking at a bar in Knoxville when he began driving northbound in the southbound lanes of I-275 early yesterday (Sunday) morning.
Maryville Police Department Investigate Suspected Murder-Suicide
Two people were found dead inside a condo following a fire in Maryville early Saturday Morning. According to the Maryville Police Department, crews responded to the Regal Tower Condominiums and found smoke and fire coming from the 6th floor. Officials say crews found a trail of gasoline that went from...
Man Charged In Hit-And-Run That Killed 18-Month-Old
The man believed to be responsible for the hit and run that killed an 18-month-old Saturday night in Morristown has been charged. According to Morristown Police department officials, Walter Noe Mendez has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving a fatality. On Saturday night Police were called...
