Knoxville, TN

newstalk987.com

THP: Teen Hit With Truck In Hit And Run

Tennessee Highway Patrol officials are asking for help to identify the driver involved in a hit and run of a teen Sunday in Jefferson County. According to officials, a 14-year-old was hit by a red GMC pickup truck on Harrison Ferry Road. The driver did not stop. Officials say the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
newstalk987.com

Monroe County Deputy Arrested For DUI While On Duty

A Monroe County Sheriff office deputy was arrested for DUI while responding to a call Sunday night. According to a release, Auxiliary Deputy Norm Renshaw responded to a call to assist Corporal Dakota Rinehart with an investigation of an accident. Renshaw preformed poorly on field sobriety tests and was arrested....
MONROE COUNTY, TN
newstalk987.com

Police Arrest and Charge a Man After Two People Sent to Hospital Following a Wrong Way Accident on a Knoxville Interstate

Authorities are investigating after two people were sent to the hospital following a reported accident on I-275 involving a man driving the wrong way on the interstate. WVLT reporting that Police say 26 year-old Jared Lindsay was driving home after drinking at a bar in Knoxville when he began driving northbound in the southbound lanes of I-275 early yesterday (Sunday) morning.
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

Maryville Police Department Investigate Suspected Murder-Suicide

Two people were found dead inside a condo following a fire in Maryville early Saturday Morning. According to the Maryville Police Department, crews responded to the Regal Tower Condominiums and found smoke and fire coming from the 6th floor. Officials say crews found a trail of gasoline that went from...
MARYVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

Man Charged In Hit-And-Run That Killed 18-Month-Old

The man believed to be responsible for the hit and run that killed an 18-month-old Saturday night in Morristown has been charged. According to Morristown Police department officials, Walter Noe Mendez has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving a fatality. On Saturday night Police were called...

