Hitmaker of the Month: Producer Tainy Shares in Bad Bunny’s 2022-Dominating Glory While Prepping His Own Solo Debut

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Altitude Boards Laura Poitras’ Venice, Toronto and New York-Bound Documentary ‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’
Altitude is handling international sales and U.K. and Irish distribution for Laura Poitras’ documentary about artist and activist Nan Goldin, “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed.”. The film is scheduled to make its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, where it will compete for the Golden Lion,...
Fire Erupts Outside the Weeknd’s Concert in Las Vegas
A large fire erupted outside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Saturday night as fans were leaving the Weekend’s concert at the venue. Local firefighters responded to the blaze shortly before 11 p.m. and quickly contained the fire, according to Fox News. Police and stadium officials did not immediately respond...
‘Knives Out’ Sequel ‘Glass Onion’ Gets Release Date, Reveals First Look Images
Daniel Craig is ready to revive his southern accent. “Glass Onion,” the sequel to 2019’s whodunnit smash “Knives Out,” will debut on Netflix December 23, as well as “be released in select theaters on a to be announced date.”. The global Netflix release will...
Nicki Minaj Defends Britney Spears Against Her ‘Coward’ Ex Kevin Federline
Nicki Minaj is not here for Kevin Federline’s nonsense. On the latest episode of her Queen Radio show, the rapper defended Britney Spears against Federline’s recent comments claiming that the pop singer’s sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston, are not comfortable being around her. “Do you understand...
Harry Styles Has Commented On The Allegations Of Queerbaiting In A New Interview
"I don’t think I’ve publicly been with anyone."
‘Joker 2’ and New Sofia Coppola Film to Receive California Tax Credits
“Joker” was a very New York movie — so much so that tourists flocked to the Bronx staircase where Joaquin Phoenix danced in a montage. But the sequel, “Joker: Folie á Deux,” will shoot in Los Angeles, thanks to $12.6 million in tax credits to Warner Bros. from the state of California.
