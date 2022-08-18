ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Springs, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
villages-news.com

Driver airlifted from scene of crash after pickup strikes tree and fence in rural Sumter County

A driver was airlifted from the scene of a crash after his pickup ran into a tree and fence in rural Sumter County. The 73-year-old Bushnell man was driving a red 2005 Chevrolet Colorado pickup at 10:35 a.m. Saturday northbound on County Road 319 approaching County Road 326 when he ran off the road, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. His pickup struck a tree and a fence.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winter Springs, FL
County
Seminole County, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Seminole County, FL
Crime & Safety
Winter Springs, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Seminole County, FL
Accidents
10NEWS

Florida family struck by lightning: Mother dies, child and dog 'doing fine'

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — A lightning strike killed a woman and injured her child as the family waited outside of a school Thursday afternoon, according to WKMG-TV. The TV station reports the two were waiting for another child to get out of school when the lightning occurred. Officers responded around 2:20 p.m. to the area of Trotwood Park on multiple calls about the strike, the Winter Springs Police Department said in a statement.
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Florida Elementary School
WCJB

Body of Marion County woman found in Nassau River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of a woman found in a river in North Florida has been identified as a resident of Marion County. Nassau County sheriff’s deputies Friday said the victim was 43-year-old Stephanie Lorraine Harris. Legal records show she lived in Belleview. Her body was found...
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

It’s the land of the free so let her keep the mural!

My name is Ethan Crouse. I am a born and raised Marion County resident. Down here in the south we do things a little different. The woman in question, rightfully bought and paid for her home, and her land. Therefore it is her God-given right to do with her home and her land as she very well pleases. IT’S HERS.
MARION COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
click orlando

Lightning strikes pickup truck driving on I-95 in Brevard, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A vehicle became disabled Thursday afternoon following reports of a lightning strike near Interstate 95 in Mims, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The vehicle, a 2014 Dodge Ram, was driving north on Interstate 95 near mile marker 227 when the driver reported seeing a...
MIMS, FL
villages-news.com

Resident of The Villages heading to prison after repeatedly trying to obtain pills at Walgreens

A resident of The Villages with a long criminal history is heading to prison after repeatedly trying to obtain pills at Walgreens and other pharmacies. Justin Childs, 30, who had lived for several of the past years on Sellers Court in the Emmalee Villas in the Village of Mallory Square, has been sentenced to four years in prison. In the sentencing hearing last week in Sumter County Court, Childs was given credit for 391 days already served in the Sumter Court Detention Center, where he has been lodged since July 23, 2021.
THE VILLAGES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy