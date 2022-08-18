Read full article on original website
Explosion injures 4 boaters in Volusia County, firefighters say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Four people were injured after a boat exploded at the Halifax Harbor Marina, according to Daytona Beach Fire Department. According to a news release, around 1:15 p.m., the boaters had just refueled their vessel and when they started the boat, it caused an explosion. >>>...
VIDEO: Four injured in boat explosion at Florida marina
Security camera footage captured the moment a boat exploded and caught fire at a Florida marina, leaving four people injured.
villages-news.com
Driver airlifted from scene of crash after pickup strikes tree and fence in rural Sumter County
A driver was airlifted from the scene of a crash after his pickup ran into a tree and fence in rural Sumter County. The 73-year-old Bushnell man was driving a red 2005 Chevrolet Colorado pickup at 10:35 a.m. Saturday northbound on County Road 319 approaching County Road 326 when he ran off the road, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. His pickup struck a tree and a fence.
fox35orlando.com
911 calls released after Florida mother, daughter and dog struck by lightning in Winter Springs
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - New 911 calls have been released after lightning struck a mother, her young daughter and their family dog at a Winter Springs park this week. Tragically, the mother was killed. Police said Nicole Tedesco died Thursday night. Her daughter, 10-year-old Ava Tedesco, was transported to Arnold...
10NEWS
Florida family struck by lightning: Mother dies, child and dog 'doing fine'
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — A lightning strike killed a woman and injured her child as the family waited outside of a school Thursday afternoon, according to WKMG-TV. The TV station reports the two were waiting for another child to get out of school when the lightning occurred. Officers responded around 2:20 p.m. to the area of Trotwood Park on multiple calls about the strike, the Winter Springs Police Department said in a statement.
WATCH: Florida plane crashes onto busy street
The pilot of a small plane had a close call after it crashed on a road in Orlando Friday.
Mother dies after being injured by lightning strike in Winter Springs, authorities say
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — 7:20 p.m. Update: The mother who was injured by a lightning strike Thursday afternoon has died, according to the Winter Springs Police Department. A child and a dog who were also injured have been seen by medical professionals and “are doing fine,” police said.
5 people sent to hospital in Daytona Beach following severe hit-and-run crash
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that sent five people to the hospital. The crash happened Saturday night near the intersection of Beville Road and Williamson Boulevard. Police said the crash involved a pickup truck and a jeep. According to a...
fox35orlando.com
Body found in woods near Halifax Medical Center ID'd as missing man
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Authorities in Volusia County have identified a body found in a wooded area near the Halifax Medical Center on August 11 as that of a missing man for whom a Purple Alert was issued last month. The body of James Oliver Williams was located in the...
fox35orlando.com
FHP: Man, 23, dies after being struck by Tesla while crossing road near UCF
ORLANDO, Fla. - A 23-year-old man was killed after being hit by a Tesla while crossing the road near the University of Central Florida, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday at University Blvd. and Technology Ave. Troopers said the man, who is from...
WCJB
Body of Marion County woman found in Nassau River
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of a woman found in a river in North Florida has been identified as a resident of Marion County. Nassau County sheriff’s deputies Friday said the victim was 43-year-old Stephanie Lorraine Harris. Legal records show she lived in Belleview. Her body was found...
villages-news.com
It’s the land of the free so let her keep the mural!
My name is Ethan Crouse. I am a born and raised Marion County resident. Down here in the south we do things a little different. The woman in question, rightfully bought and paid for her home, and her land. Therefore it is her God-given right to do with her home and her land as she very well pleases. IT’S HERS.
villages-news.com
Family tries to set things right at dead relative’s neglected home in The Villages
Family member having been trying to set things right at a dead relative’s neglected home in The Villages. The home at 2418 Due West Drive in the Village of Lynnhaven was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors. The...
Florida stepdad gets life in prison after server saves ‘tortured’ boy with note
An Orlando man will now spend the rest of his life in prison for abusing his stepson, according to a report.
click orlando
Lightning strikes pickup truck driving on I-95 in Brevard, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A vehicle became disabled Thursday afternoon following reports of a lightning strike near Interstate 95 in Mims, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The vehicle, a 2014 Dodge Ram, was driving north on Interstate 95 near mile marker 227 when the driver reported seeing a...
villages-news.com
Resident of The Villages heading to prison after repeatedly trying to obtain pills at Walgreens
A resident of The Villages with a long criminal history is heading to prison after repeatedly trying to obtain pills at Walgreens and other pharmacies. Justin Childs, 30, who had lived for several of the past years on Sellers Court in the Emmalee Villas in the Village of Mallory Square, has been sentenced to four years in prison. In the sentencing hearing last week in Sumter County Court, Childs was given credit for 391 days already served in the Sumter Court Detention Center, where he has been lodged since July 23, 2021.
click orlando
Big shoes to fill: Florida entrepreneur caters to women with plus size feet
TAMPA, Fla. – “Cat’s out the bag, I have a large foot,” says Vaila CEO, Ahriana Edwards. The Tampa entrepreneur said her business was born out of necessity. Edwards said the problem started when she was just a child. At 9 years old, she said she already wore a size 9.
Grocery giant Publix bags real estate property; see where
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Publix Super Markets Inc. has made a real estate acquisition in a fast-growing area within Osceola County, with one of its own stores serving as the property’s featured tenant.
villages-news.com
Homeowner told to go to Developer with concern about truck and trailer in neighbor’s driveway
A couple in The Villages concerned about a service truck and utility trailer in a neighbor’s driveway has been told to take their deed restriction concern directly to the Developer. David and Theresa Byrnes, who live at 3949 Zenith Loop in the Village of Osceola Hills, were back before...
‘It was a mess’: Consumer claims sick puppy wasn’t full breed she paid for
OCOEE, Fla. — A local woman contacted Action 9 claiming she paid thousands of dollars for a sick puppy that isn’t even the full breed she expected. Getting a new puppy was something Donna Wood saved up for and thought about for more than a year after her furry companion of 11 years passed away.
