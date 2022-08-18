A resident of The Villages with a long criminal history is heading to prison after repeatedly trying to obtain pills at Walgreens and other pharmacies. Justin Childs, 30, who had lived for several of the past years on Sellers Court in the Emmalee Villas in the Village of Mallory Square, has been sentenced to four years in prison. In the sentencing hearing last week in Sumter County Court, Childs was given credit for 391 days already served in the Sumter Court Detention Center, where he has been lodged since July 23, 2021.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO