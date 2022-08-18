ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

14news.com

Vehicle appears to run into Owensboro restaurant

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to Triplet Street in Owensboro Monday morning. Our crew who was on scenes says it appeared that a car went into Shiloh’s Lounge and Grill. We spoke with the owner of the restaurant. He says police told him the driver had a...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Three hurt in Evansville shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three people were shot in Evansville early Monday morning. That came in just after midnight. Evansville police say two men were found shot on East Riverside Drive near Linwood Avenue. They tell us both victims were alert and conscious. The victims told officers they were sitting...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Coroner: 2 sent to hospital following crash in Spencer Co.

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - 14 News is following a crash that happened in Spencer County late Saturday night. The Spencer County Coroner’s Office confirmed a crash occurred that sent two people to the hospital. Officials say one was transported to Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville, while the other...
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Buck crosses Ohio River near Angel Mounds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Forget asking the chicken why he crossed the road. You could also ask the buck why he crossed the Ohio River. We assume it was to get to the other side. Dewayne Zint sent us the video. He says it was taken by Matt and Coleen...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville offering free rain barrel pickup

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You can pick up a rain barrel in downtown Evansville this week. The city partnered once again with Coca-Cola Refreshments to offer free rain barrels to residents. You can pick one up starting at 10 Wednesday morning. Officials tell us there are 80 barrels up for...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Three people shot overnight in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Police are investigating after three people were shot overnight in Evansville. Officers were called to the 700 block of East Riverside Drive just after midnight. Police say when they got there, they found two people who had been shot. Both were quickly taken to local hospitals. While officers were beginning that […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Hundreds of people gather to celebrate at Multicultural Festival

Evansville man charged with sexual misconduct with a minor. Toddler killed, mother badly burned in fiery crash on Lloyd Expressway. Toddler killed, mother badly burned in fiery crash on Lloyd Expressway. Posey Co. Jail officer accused of battering inmate. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT. Posey Co. Jail...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Man rescued from Ohio River

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A man was rescued from the Ohio River in Henderson over the weekend. The sheriff’s office says it happened on Riverport Road around 6 Sunday evening. Deputies say the man was chest-deep in the water. He was taken to the Deaconess Henderson Hospital to be...
HENDERSON, KY
99.5 WKDQ

‘Bounty’ for Invasive Shrub in Warrick County

The Warrick Invasive Species Partnership has a bounty out on an invasive shrub. There are plenty of invasive species in Indiana. From insects to plants, the list of invasive species is quite long. When it comes to invasive plants in Indiana, one is commonly found in landscapes and woodlands that most people don't realize is actually an invasive shrub. It's called a burning bush (Euonymus alatus), also known as winged euonymus. It was brought here from Asia around 1860 as an ornamental plant for use in landscaping.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Neighbors react to deadly Allendale home explosion

ALLENDALE, Ill. (WFIE) - A tragic scene at a home in Wabash County after an explosion occurred Friday night, resulting in two people getting flown to a burn center in Louisville. Wabash County Sheriff Derek Morgan identified the two occupants as Kevin and Sue Murphy. He said Kevin has died,...
WABASH COUNTY, IL
14news.com

Several hour standoff over in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There was a heavy police presence Monday on the south side of Evansville. There were several Evansville police cruisers and SWAT in the 4700 block of Margybeth Avenue. We’re told there had been police activity since about 10 a.m. Our crew could hear police on...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Crews in Jasper to shut down West 13th Street

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews in Jasper will be shutting down West 13th Street to replace a storm sewer Monday. That’s between Emily Street and Altmeyer Road and includes the intersection of Kuebler Place. The closure should be in place by 8 a.m. That will be blocked through Thursday.
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

City-wide power outages strike Perry County

PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Thousands of people living in Perry County were left without power Sunday morning. Dispatch tells us the city-wide power outage impacted Tell City and Cannelton. They say a lightning strike in Tell City caused the outages. According to officials, power was out for about an hour. We’re told there was […]
PERRY COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Local veteran’s remains found after going MIA 72 years ago

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)– Private Robert Arle Wright was declared “Missing in Action” at just 17 years old during the Korean War in 1950. Now, 72 years later, his remains are coming home. Wright’s nieces thought the day would never come. “It’s unbelievable. I cried,” Mary Rose Wellmeier says. “I am still in shock because we […]
WHITESVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Dogs left panting in a hot car for hours

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police accuse a woman of animal cruelty after she allegedly left her two dogs in a hot car for hours. The Evansville Police Department says they were called to the westside Walmart parking lot after dispatch advised that two dogs were left in a parked car for a long time. Officers […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

HydroFair makes return to Owensboro riverfront

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - HydroFair is back on the Owensboro riverfront. The city was buzzing with excitement as residents and tourists came to watch the speedboats race through the Ohio River. Attendees couldn’t have painted a more picture-perfect day weather-wise to come out to the riverfront and watch some boat...
OWENSBORO, KY
spencercountyonline.com

Spencer County Court News – August 22, 2022

Speeding: Kyle Batson; Meetkumar K. Patel; Mary L. Krueger; Paige A. Murphy; Trevor J. Hubert; Vincent D. Schultz, Jr.; Daniel L. Fathergill; Jesse R. Horn; Morgan B. Maske; Cameron W. Rice; Grant T. Hoffman; Riley K. Rynkowski; James P. Gardner; Mark A. Waldron; Mercedes L. Long; Tristan R. English; Jennifer E. Eakes; Evan P. Buechlein; Daniel R. Singleton; Jade Heistand; Holly N. Blevins; Krista K. Hurley; Bren Miller; Caleb Mulzer; Jaw T. Paw; Ayleigh D. Brown; Timothy L. Durbin; Town Henry Ellis; Jose R. Dos Santos, Jr.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN

