Read full article on original website
Related
14news.com
Three hurt in Evansville shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three people were shot in Evansville early Monday morning. That came in just after midnight. Evansville police say two men were found shot on East Riverside Drive near Linwood Avenue. They tell us both victims were alert and conscious. The victims told officers they were sitting...
14news.com
Coroner: 2 sent to hospital following crash in Spencer Co.
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - 14 News is following a crash that happened in Spencer County late Saturday night. The Spencer County Coroner’s Office confirmed a crash occurred that sent two people to the hospital. Officials say one was transported to Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville, while the other...
14news.com
Vehicle appears to run into Owensboro restaurant
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to Triplet Street in Owensboro Monday morning. Our crew who was on scenes says it appeared that a car went into Shiloh’s Lounge and Grill. We spoke with the owner of the restaurant. He says police told him the driver had a...
14news.com
Several hour standoff over in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There was a heavy police presence Monday on the south side of Evansville. There were several Evansville police cruisers and SWAT in the 4700 block of Margybeth Avenue. We’re told there had been police activity since about 10 a.m. Our crew could hear police on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Three people shot overnight in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Police are investigating after three people were shot overnight in Evansville. Officers were called to the 700 block of East Riverside Drive just after midnight. Police say when they got there, they found two people who had been shot. Both were quickly taken to local hospitals. While officers were beginning that […]
14news.com
Neighbors react to deadly Allendale home explosion
ALLENDALE, Ill. (WFIE) - A tragic scene at a home in Wabash County after an explosion occurred Friday night, resulting in two people getting flown to a burn center in Louisville. Wabash County Sheriff Derek Morgan identified the two occupants as Kevin and Sue Murphy. He said Kevin has died,...
wevv.com
Family searches for answers after deadly hit-and-run in Owensboro
A family searches for answers in the aftermath of a hit-and-run last week that killed an Owensboro, Kentucky man. This past Monday, officers with the Owensboro Police Department responded to Sutton Lane in reference to a man lying in the road. The incident that led to 25-year old Jacob Simpson...
14news.com
Buck crosses Ohio River near Angel Mounds
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Forget asking the chicken why he crossed the road. You could also ask the buck why he crossed the Ohio River. We assume it was to get to the other side. Dewayne Zint sent us the video. He says it was taken by Matt and Coleen...
IN THIS ARTICLE
14news.com
Loved ones remember fallen Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr
Vanderburgh Co. Commissioners request doubled salary. Sheriff: 2 people flown to burn center following house explosion in Wabash Co. Sheriff: 2 people flown to burn center following house explosion in Wabash Co. Posey Co. Jail officer accused of battering inmate. Updated: 10 hours ago. Posey Co. Jail officer accused of...
14news.com
Affidavit: Florida man arrested, accused of child molestation in Vanderburgh Co.
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Florida man is in jail accused of child molestation in Vanderburgh County. Officials say the investigation first started at the end of July when deputies were called to a home on Petersburg Road for a sensitive incident report. Authorities learned that 63-year-old Matthew Tierney...
Evansville woman facing multiple charges after fight
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville woman is facing eight charges after police say she tried to kick officers after a fight with a victim. According to the Evansville Police Department, officers were called to a the 1800 block of Pueblo Pass around 5:15 p.m Saturday for an assault in progress. The victim told police […]
Neighbors try to save couple after home explosion
Wabash County, Ill. (WEHT) — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a home explosion just north of Allendale in Wabash County, Illinois. Wabash County Sheriff Dereck Morgan said Kevin Murphy, 66, died Saturday morning. We’re told his wife, Sue, was taken to a Louisville hospital. Her condition is not known at […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
14news.com
Deputies: Witness to shoplifting cuts off suspect’s van, causes crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash shortly before 9 a.m. Monday. Deputies say a van crashed into the guardrail, and driver had minor scrapes and abrasions. They say they were told the driver was the suspect in a shoplifting that happened at a gas station...
14news.com
Man rescued from Ohio River
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A man was rescued from the Ohio River in Henderson over the weekend. The sheriff’s office says it happened on Riverport Road around 6 Sunday evening. Deputies say the man was chest-deep in the water. He was taken to the Deaconess Henderson Hospital to be...
KSP: Webster County deputy jailer arrested
DIXON, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) arrested a deputy jailer in Dixon on Friday. KSP says it received a complaint at the Webster County Jail, which prompted the investigation. KSP says through this investigation, it was revealed that Deputy Jailer Aaron Drewicz, 29, of Dawson Springs, had solicited sexual conduct from inmates at the jail while on […]
14news.com
Huntingburg man accused of trying to break into several homes
HUNTINGBURG Ind. (WFIE) - A Huntingburg man is accused of trying to break into about five homes. Around 8 Sunday night, Jasper police say they responded to South Meridian Road when they got a call about a man trying to break in. They say they then got another call about...
14news.com
Evansville offering free rain barrel pickup
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You can pick up a rain barrel in downtown Evansville this week. The city partnered once again with Coca-Cola Refreshments to offer free rain barrels to residents. You can pick one up starting at 10 Wednesday morning. Officials tell us there are 80 barrels up for...
Henderson crash sends three to the hospital
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department says multiple people were injured after a crash on Saturday. Officers say the crash happened along the 2000 block of US Highway 41 North. According to a police report, a blue Ford Escape traveling south collided with a grey Ford truck after the truck turned in front […]
EPD: Dogs left panting in a hot car for hours
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police accuse a woman of animal cruelty after she allegedly left her two dogs in a hot car for hours. The Evansville Police Department says they were called to the westside Walmart parking lot after dispatch advised that two dogs were left in a parked car for a long time. Officers […]
Local veteran’s remains found after going MIA 72 years ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)– Private Robert Arle Wright was declared “Missing in Action” at just 17 years old during the Korean War in 1950. Now, 72 years later, his remains are coming home. Wright’s nieces thought the day would never come. “It’s unbelievable. I cried,” Mary Rose Wellmeier says. “I am still in shock because we […]
Comments / 0