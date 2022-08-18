ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluff City, TN

Johnson City Press

Daniel Boone shuts out South Greene in season opener

New turf, new season, same old attitude by the Daniel Boone football team. Debuting their new turf field at Nathan Hale Stadium, the Trailblazers dominated up front in a 26-0 win over South Greene on Saturday afternoon.
GRAY, TN
WJHL

Cyclones submit controversial hit on Russell to TSSAA

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — While it seemed difficult to add another log to the fire of the Science Hill and Elizabethton rivalry, News Channel 11 learned that that’s exactly what happened after Friday night’s game. The hit by Topper’s center Kellen Hensley on Cyclones punt returner Cade Russell has become common water cooler talk and […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Tribe jump-starts season with shutout of Vikings

KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett turned it over a couple times and had more big-yardage penalties than preferred, but otherwise the Indians had their way Friday night at J. Fred Johnson Stadium where they opened the 2022 football season with a 31-0 nonconference win over Tennessee High. The Indians were methodical...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Watch now: Gate City tunes up for season with benefit win over Virginia High

BRISTOL, Va. — It was a benefit game, but it still was a measuring stick for Gate City. Senior Ethan Fleming rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, all in the first half, to help set the pace early in the Blue Devils’ 33-28 preseason victory over Virginia High at Gene Malcolm Stadium on Friday.
GATE CITY, VA
Johnson City Press

Hilltoppers end losing streak against Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON — Science Hill won at the line of scrimmage throughout the game, but it was two turning-point plays that proved to be the difference. The Hilltoppers got an interception and a partially blocked punt in Elizabethton territory, turned both situations into touchdowns, and made it work for a 17-7 victory — ending a four-game losing streak in the high school football season opener for these rivals Friday night at Citizens Bank Stadium.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Targeting rules process needs to be upgraded

In the aftermath of the targeting foul against a Science Hill football player in Friday night’s game at Elizabethton, there has been social media debate about the play. But the focus shouldn’t be on whether or not it was a dirty hit.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU reveals details of women's basketball coach's contract

JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State’s contract with new women’s basketball head coach Brenda Mock Brown is not yet finalized, but the university did release her “notice of appointment” outlining what will be in the contract. Brown, who replaced Simon Harris, will receive a base...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Bryant’s 4-TD game launches Wolves past Falcons

BLOUNTVILLE — The West Ridge football team hit the repeat button Friday night. For the second time in as many seasons, the Wolves opened with a thumping of non-conference foe Volunteer — this time the final was 41-6 — and a senior star had a big game.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Unaka students gain 3rd and 6th place finishes in national SkillsUSA competition

ELIZABETHTON — After winning gold medals in SkillsUSA competition at the state level this year, Unaka High School students Matthew McNeish and Jocelyn Jarnigan enjoyed another successful week at the national SkillsUSA competition in Atlanta. McNeish finished 6th in the nation in collision damage appraisal. Jarnigan reached the medal...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Mays takes two at Volunteer's Fan Appreciation Weekend

BULLS GAP — Family provided the toughest competition for Bobby Mays, who extended his winning streak to six races at Volunteer Speedway. The Jonesborough racer battled with his nephew, Marcus, to win Friday’s Classic car feature. On Saturday, it was Marcus’ dad and Bobby’s brother, Jeff, who finished runner-up to the black No. 5 car.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 20

Aug. 20, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel informed readers that “The first fair in East Tennessee is being held at Austin’s Springs and is pornounced (sic) a success.”. Readers also learned that “Horace Miller, of Johnson City, has received an appointment from...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Hampton students place high in national competition

HAMPTON — An old saying about college sports dynasties is that they don’t rebuild, they reload. That can also be said about Hampton High School, a small school back in the mountains, far from the metropolitan areas of Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville and Chattanooga. The school has long been a dominant force in state championship meets in SkillsUSA and Technology Student Association. The school is also making its presence felt at national competitions. It seems younger students continue to do well in state and national competition when the school’s champion upperclassman graduate and move on to engineering and architectural programs in colleges and universities in the region.
HAMPTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Glamping Retro open in Unicoi County

A new business is giving visitors a chance to experience the natural beauty of Unicoi County in a more luxurious way. Glamping Retro is a luxury camping — or “glamping” — destination located on Spivey Mountain near the North Carolina state line. Glamping Retro has six luxury tents, an airstream and a treehouse available for rent.
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

HMG adds trio of medical providers in Kingsport, Bristol

KINGSPORT — Holston Medical Group announced the addition of three medical providers this month. HMG will welcome Jonathan Smith, Linda Funk and Melanie Davis to its locations throughout Kingsport and Bristol, according to a news release.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU Theatre and Dance announces new season

Four shows will headline the 2022-23 season for East Tennessee State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance. “Our previous season marked our first year in the Martin Center’s new Bert C. Bach Theatre, and it was truly an epic season,” said Karen Brewster, professor/chair of Theatre and Dance. “All of our shows were performed to sold-out audiences, and we were able to transform this black box space to become a stretch of the Colorado River, followed by a family living room, to various locations across the mountains of North Carolina. That is the beauty of having a state-of-the-art black box theater like we have at ETSU.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Calling ETSU Choirs alumni

East Tennessee State University has issued a call to alumni of the ETSU Choirs to gather for a special reunion concert. The event, which will help kick off Homecoming week at ETSU, happens at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, in the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts.

