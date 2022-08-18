Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Daniel Boone shuts out South Greene in season opener
New turf, new season, same old attitude by the Daniel Boone football team. Debuting their new turf field at Nathan Hale Stadium, the Trailblazers dominated up front in a 26-0 win over South Greene on Saturday afternoon.
Johnson City Press
Defense catalyst for Happy Valley's win over Cloudland
Happy Valley’s defense rose to the occasion in big-time moments Friday night. The Warriors used some timely defensive plays to take a 22-14 victory over Cloudland in the season-opening football contest on Warrior Hill.
Cyclones submit controversial hit on Russell to TSSAA
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — While it seemed difficult to add another log to the fire of the Science Hill and Elizabethton rivalry, News Channel 11 learned that that’s exactly what happened after Friday night’s game. The hit by Topper’s center Kellen Hensley on Cyclones punt returner Cade Russell has become common water cooler talk and […]
Johnson City Press
Tribe jump-starts season with shutout of Vikings
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett turned it over a couple times and had more big-yardage penalties than preferred, but otherwise the Indians had their way Friday night at J. Fred Johnson Stadium where they opened the 2022 football season with a 31-0 nonconference win over Tennessee High. The Indians were methodical...
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Gate City tunes up for season with benefit win over Virginia High
BRISTOL, Va. — It was a benefit game, but it still was a measuring stick for Gate City. Senior Ethan Fleming rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, all in the first half, to help set the pace early in the Blue Devils’ 33-28 preseason victory over Virginia High at Gene Malcolm Stadium on Friday.
Johnson City Press
UT athletic director predicts sports success at regional United Way kickoff
BRISTOL, Va. — University of Tennessee athletic director Danny White has predicted UT athletics will improve to rank among the top programs in the nation, not just in football but in all 20 sports at the school. Moreover, White, who was serenaded Friday by Tennessee High School’s Slim Pickins...
Johnson City Press
Hilltoppers end losing streak against Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON — Science Hill won at the line of scrimmage throughout the game, but it was two turning-point plays that proved to be the difference. The Hilltoppers got an interception and a partially blocked punt in Elizabethton territory, turned both situations into touchdowns, and made it work for a 17-7 victory — ending a four-game losing streak in the high school football season opener for these rivals Friday night at Citizens Bank Stadium.
Johnson City Press
Targeting rules process needs to be upgraded
In the aftermath of the targeting foul against a Science Hill football player in Friday night’s game at Elizabethton, there has been social media debate about the play. But the focus shouldn’t be on whether or not it was a dirty hit.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU reveals details of women's basketball coach's contract
JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State’s contract with new women’s basketball head coach Brenda Mock Brown is not yet finalized, but the university did release her “notice of appointment” outlining what will be in the contract. Brown, who replaced Simon Harris, will receive a base...
Johnson City Press
Bryant’s 4-TD game launches Wolves past Falcons
BLOUNTVILLE — The West Ridge football team hit the repeat button Friday night. For the second time in as many seasons, the Wolves opened with a thumping of non-conference foe Volunteer — this time the final was 41-6 — and a senior star had a big game.
Johnson City Press
Unaka students gain 3rd and 6th place finishes in national SkillsUSA competition
ELIZABETHTON — After winning gold medals in SkillsUSA competition at the state level this year, Unaka High School students Matthew McNeish and Jocelyn Jarnigan enjoyed another successful week at the national SkillsUSA competition in Atlanta. McNeish finished 6th in the nation in collision damage appraisal. Jarnigan reached the medal...
Johnson City Press
Photo gallery: Tennessee High at D-B football
Dobyns-Bennett opened the 102nd season of Tribe football with a resounding win Friday night at J. Fred Johnson Stadium. The Indians topped Tennessee High 31-0.
Johnson City Press
Mays takes two at Volunteer's Fan Appreciation Weekend
BULLS GAP — Family provided the toughest competition for Bobby Mays, who extended his winning streak to six races at Volunteer Speedway. The Jonesborough racer battled with his nephew, Marcus, to win Friday’s Classic car feature. On Saturday, it was Marcus’ dad and Bobby’s brother, Jeff, who finished runner-up to the black No. 5 car.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 20
Aug. 20, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel informed readers that “The first fair in East Tennessee is being held at Austin’s Springs and is pornounced (sic) a success.”. Readers also learned that “Horace Miller, of Johnson City, has received an appointment from...
Johnson City Press
Hampton students place high in national competition
HAMPTON — An old saying about college sports dynasties is that they don’t rebuild, they reload. That can also be said about Hampton High School, a small school back in the mountains, far from the metropolitan areas of Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville and Chattanooga. The school has long been a dominant force in state championship meets in SkillsUSA and Technology Student Association. The school is also making its presence felt at national competitions. It seems younger students continue to do well in state and national competition when the school’s champion upperclassman graduate and move on to engineering and architectural programs in colleges and universities in the region.
Johnson City Press
Doe River Gorge making progress on bringing Christmas Train to the gorge for Christmas 2023
HAMPTON — Doe River Gorge Ministries is still on track to debut its Christmas Train for the Christmas season of 2023, with progress being accomplished in restoring locomotives, getting final approvals from county and state governments and breaking ground on grading and landscaping of the property where the trains will run.
Johnson City Press
Glamping Retro open in Unicoi County
A new business is giving visitors a chance to experience the natural beauty of Unicoi County in a more luxurious way. Glamping Retro is a luxury camping — or “glamping” — destination located on Spivey Mountain near the North Carolina state line. Glamping Retro has six luxury tents, an airstream and a treehouse available for rent.
Kingsport Times-News
HMG adds trio of medical providers in Kingsport, Bristol
KINGSPORT — Holston Medical Group announced the addition of three medical providers this month. HMG will welcome Jonathan Smith, Linda Funk and Melanie Davis to its locations throughout Kingsport and Bristol, according to a news release.
Johnson City Press
ETSU Theatre and Dance announces new season
Four shows will headline the 2022-23 season for East Tennessee State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance. “Our previous season marked our first year in the Martin Center’s new Bert C. Bach Theatre, and it was truly an epic season,” said Karen Brewster, professor/chair of Theatre and Dance. “All of our shows were performed to sold-out audiences, and we were able to transform this black box space to become a stretch of the Colorado River, followed by a family living room, to various locations across the mountains of North Carolina. That is the beauty of having a state-of-the-art black box theater like we have at ETSU.
Johnson City Press
Calling ETSU Choirs alumni
East Tennessee State University has issued a call to alumni of the ETSU Choirs to gather for a special reunion concert. The event, which will help kick off Homecoming week at ETSU, happens at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, in the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts.
