FREMONT -- A person was found dead after apparently falling off the pier at Don Edwards San Francisco Bay National Wildlife Refuge, police said Friday.Fremont police said someone called on Wednesday to report a person floating in the water near the pier at about 7:30 p.m. Witnesses told officers a male fell off the pier and attempts were made to rescue him but he floated away and could not be reached.Several agencies responded to search for the person but after an extensive, hours-long search using rescue boats and a helicopter he was not located. On Thursday at 7:30 a.m., police and members of the Fremont Fire Department returned to the area after a report of a possible dead male in the water. Crews confirmed the person was deceased and the Alameda County Coroner's Office took possession of the bodyPolice are currently investigating the circumstances of the person's death. The coroner's office will determine the identity and cause of death.

FREMONT, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO