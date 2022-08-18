ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Officials: 3 killed after planes collided in California

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Three people and a dog were killed after two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a rural airport, authorities said Friday. The names of those killed after their planes crashed Thursday at the Watsonville Municipal Airport will be released once their families have been notified, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. There were two people and a dog aboard a twin-engine Cessna 340 and only the pilot aboard a single-engine Cessna 152 during the crash, National Transportation Safety Board air safety investigator Fabian Salazar said. “We have what appears to be one aircraft operating in a traffic pattern and one aircraft coming into the airport to land,” Salazar said.
WATSONVILLE, CA
NBC San Diego

3 Dead After Planes Collide Midair While Landing at Calif. Airport: Officials

Two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport Thursday and all three occupants were killed, officials said. The planes crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3 p.m., according to a tweet from the city of Watsonville. The city-owned airport does not have a control tower to direct aircraft landing and taking off.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

RV Caught on Fire in Sand City

SAND CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A RV caught on fire near the Lucky's on California Avenue on Saturday night around 10:06 p.m. Monterey Fire confirmed to KION that they originally got called to a structure fire near the grocery store. When crews got there they saw that there was an RV on fire. Witnesses in the The post RV Caught on Fire in Sand City appeared first on KION546.
SAND CITY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Watsonville, CA
Accidents
City
Watsonville, CA
Santa Cruz County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Santa Cruz County, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Watsonville, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz County, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Multiple off-road ATVs, motorcycles perform sideshow on Bay Bridge: CHP

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California Highway Patrol officers responded to reports of 100-200 off-road motorcycles and ATVs performing a sideshow on the Bay Bridge Sunday afternoon, authorities told KRON4. Video (above) shows approximately 10 ATV/motorcycle riders on the Bay Bridge. An accident then occurred off the bridge on the Fremont Street off-ramp exit, CHP said. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

‘You’re coming at me pretty quick man’: Chilling cockpit audio reveals seconds leading up to Watsonville crash

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — One of the pilots involved in a deadly crash in Watsonville attempted to go around another plane before the two aircrafts slammed into each other in mid-air, audio traffic obtained by KRON4 showed. The crash happened around 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, resulting in three deaths. “Gonna go around then cuz you’re […]
WATSONVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Abc News
CBS San Francisco

Person found dead in bay waters at Don Edwards Preserve in Fremont

FREMONT -- A person was found dead after apparently falling off the pier at Don Edwards San Francisco Bay National Wildlife Refuge, police said Friday.Fremont police said someone called on Wednesday to report a person floating in the water near the pier at about 7:30 p.m. Witnesses told officers a male fell off the pier and attempts were made to rescue him but he floated away and could not be reached.Several agencies responded to search for the person but after an extensive, hours-long search using rescue boats and a helicopter he was not located. On Thursday at 7:30 a.m., police and members of the Fremont Fire Department returned to the area after a report of a possible dead male in the water. Crews confirmed the person was deceased and the Alameda County Coroner's Office took possession of the bodyPolice are currently investigating the circumstances of the person's death. The coroner's office will determine the identity and cause of death. 
FREMONT, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Come with us to the Benchlands: Listen to five voices of Santa Cruz's unhoused

We often talk about "the unhoused" in Santa Cruz County, but we rarely talk to them. Here, in video clips, Lookout's Jody K. Biehl and Kevin Painchaud take you to the Benchlands, Santa Cruz's largest homeless encampment — a place of ongoing controversy as the city plans its closure — and hear from five people living there. If you haven't walked the Benchlands, this is your opportunity. As part of our interviews, we asked Benchlands residents what they want you — the public — to know about them and their lives.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
FAA
fox5ny.com

San Jose fire captain loses all three of his children in crash

HOLLISTER, Calif. - A San Jose fire captain is grappling with an unthinkable tragedy after all three of his children were killed in a car crash Sunday evening. Captain Steve Biakanja of San Jose Fire Station 16 lost his 14-year-old twin daughters Leigh and Lucy, and 12-year-old son Ben, in a crash on Highway 156 in Hollister.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Man who fell off Fremont pier found dead in the water

(KRON) — A man who witnesses say fell off the pier at Fremont’s Don Edwards Preserve on Wednesday was found deceased in the water on Thursday, the Fremont Police Department said in a social media post. Officers were first alerted to the situation at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday when a community member called to […]
FREMONT, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Illegal driving concerns during Car Week in Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey Police Department said an individual in a Mustang drove off Thursday night after burning out on Cannery Row. When a police officer attempted to stop the suspect, they kept burning out, said police. A large crowd then formed and got between the car and the officer. This gave the The post Illegal driving concerns during Car Week in Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
viatravelers.com

24 Fun & Best Things to do in Monterey, California

Nestled along the idyllic central California coastline, Monterey, California, is a beautiful West Coast town in one of the most picturesque areas of the state. Visitors from Southern California and the San Francisco Bay Area routinely make the drive to and through the beautiful town. Is Monterey, California, worth visiting?...
MONTEREY, CA
KSBW.com

Hollister street renamed in honor of civil and labor rights leader

HOLLISTER, Calif. — A street in Hollister has been renamed in honor of civil and labor rights leader César Chávez. Union Road between Highway 25 and Fairview Road is now Avenida César Chávez. Community groups, residents and city and county officials attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony...
HOLLISTER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy