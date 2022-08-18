Read full article on original website
Officials: 3 killed after planes collided in California
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Three people and a dog were killed after two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a rural airport, authorities said Friday. The names of those killed after their planes crashed Thursday at the Watsonville Municipal Airport will be released once their families have been notified, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. There were two people and a dog aboard a twin-engine Cessna 340 and only the pilot aboard a single-engine Cessna 152 during the crash, National Transportation Safety Board air safety investigator Fabian Salazar said. “We have what appears to be one aircraft operating in a traffic pattern and one aircraft coming into the airport to land,” Salazar said.
NBC San Diego
3 Dead After Planes Collide Midair While Landing at Calif. Airport: Officials
Two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport Thursday and all three occupants were killed, officials said. The planes crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3 p.m., according to a tweet from the city of Watsonville. The city-owned airport does not have a control tower to direct aircraft landing and taking off.
3 people, a dog dead after 2 planes crash in mid-air at small NorCal airport
Federal officials say three people are dead after two planes crashed in mid-air while attempting to land at a small Northern California airport.
RV Caught on Fire in Sand City
SAND CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A RV caught on fire near the Lucky's on California Avenue on Saturday night around 10:06 p.m. Monterey Fire confirmed to KION that they originally got called to a structure fire near the grocery store. When crews got there they saw that there was an RV on fire. Witnesses in the The post RV Caught on Fire in Sand City appeared first on KION546.
Multiple off-road ATVs, motorcycles perform sideshow on Bay Bridge: CHP
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California Highway Patrol officers responded to reports of 100-200 off-road motorcycles and ATVs performing a sideshow on the Bay Bridge Sunday afternoon, authorities told KRON4. Video (above) shows approximately 10 ATV/motorcycle riders on the Bay Bridge. An accident then occurred off the bridge on the Fremont Street off-ramp exit, CHP said. […]
Fire crews responding to two-structure fire in San Jose
Fire crews are currently on the scene of a 2-alarm structure fire, according to a tweet from San Jose Fire Department.
Watsonville plane crash: Surveillance video captures aftermath of deadly mid-air collision
Surveillance video captured the aftermath of two planes colliding in the air while they were attempting to land at an airport in Watsonville on Thursday.
‘You’re coming at me pretty quick man’: Chilling cockpit audio reveals seconds leading up to Watsonville crash
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — One of the pilots involved in a deadly crash in Watsonville attempted to go around another plane before the two aircrafts slammed into each other in mid-air, audio traffic obtained by KRON4 showed. The crash happened around 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, resulting in three deaths. “Gonna go around then cuz you’re […]
lookout.co
We are different people, you and I, two years after the CZU fires
Be the first to know about the latest in entertainment, arts and culture news. Sign up to get story alerts from Wallace delivered straight to your phone. And catch up on Wallace’s recent work here. Several years ago, I was sitting with a neighbor on his hilltop property enjoying...
SJ firefighters start GoFundMe that appears related to deadly Tesla crash
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose fire captain is mourning the deaths of his three children after they were tragically killed in a grisly crash on Highway 156 in San Benito County, according to a GoFundMe post apparently set up by his colleagues. Fire Captain Steve Biakanja’s children were students at Carmel Middle […]
Person found dead in bay waters at Don Edwards Preserve in Fremont
FREMONT -- A person was found dead after apparently falling off the pier at Don Edwards San Francisco Bay National Wildlife Refuge, police said Friday.Fremont police said someone called on Wednesday to report a person floating in the water near the pier at about 7:30 p.m. Witnesses told officers a male fell off the pier and attempts were made to rescue him but he floated away and could not be reached.Several agencies responded to search for the person but after an extensive, hours-long search using rescue boats and a helicopter he was not located. On Thursday at 7:30 a.m., police and members of the Fremont Fire Department returned to the area after a report of a possible dead male in the water. Crews confirmed the person was deceased and the Alameda County Coroner's Office took possession of the bodyPolice are currently investigating the circumstances of the person's death. The coroner's office will determine the identity and cause of death.
Come with us to the Benchlands: Listen to five voices of Santa Cruz's unhoused
We often talk about "the unhoused" in Santa Cruz County, but we rarely talk to them. Here, in video clips, Lookout's Jody K. Biehl and Kevin Painchaud take you to the Benchlands, Santa Cruz's largest homeless encampment — a place of ongoing controversy as the city plans its closure — and hear from five people living there. If you haven't walked the Benchlands, this is your opportunity. As part of our interviews, we asked Benchlands residents what they want you — the public — to know about them and their lives.
fox5ny.com
San Jose fire captain loses all three of his children in crash
HOLLISTER, Calif. - A San Jose fire captain is grappling with an unthinkable tragedy after all three of his children were killed in a car crash Sunday evening. Captain Steve Biakanja of San Jose Fire Station 16 lost his 14-year-old twin daughters Leigh and Lucy, and 12-year-old son Ben, in a crash on Highway 156 in Hollister.
Man who fell off Fremont pier found dead in the water
(KRON) — A man who witnesses say fell off the pier at Fremont’s Don Edwards Preserve on Wednesday was found deceased in the water on Thursday, the Fremont Police Department said in a social media post. Officers were first alerted to the situation at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday when a community member called to […]
Illegal driving concerns during Car Week in Monterey County
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey Police Department said an individual in a Mustang drove off Thursday night after burning out on Cannery Row. When a police officer attempted to stop the suspect, they kept burning out, said police. A large crowd then formed and got between the car and the officer. This gave the The post Illegal driving concerns during Car Week in Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
Where to pick apples in the Bay Area and Northern California
This was the best Golden Delicious apple I have ever tasted.
Opinion: Where Are California’s Wealthy Residents Fleeing? Low-Tax Resort Areas
After 170 years of population growth — occasionally explosive growth — California is now experiencing population loss for the first time. As foreign immigration and birth rates declined, they no longer offset net losses in state-to-state migration. Since 2010, 7.5 million people have left California while 5.9 million people have come from other states.
viatravelers.com
24 Fun & Best Things to do in Monterey, California
Nestled along the idyllic central California coastline, Monterey, California, is a beautiful West Coast town in one of the most picturesque areas of the state. Visitors from Southern California and the San Francisco Bay Area routinely make the drive to and through the beautiful town. Is Monterey, California, worth visiting?...
KSBW.com
Hollister street renamed in honor of civil and labor rights leader
HOLLISTER, Calif. — A street in Hollister has been renamed in honor of civil and labor rights leader César Chávez. Union Road between Highway 25 and Fairview Road is now Avenida César Chávez. Community groups, residents and city and county officials attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony...
