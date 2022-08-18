ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon storms roll over the Valley

By abc15.com staff
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 3 days ago
It's another day of wild monsoon weather in Arizona.

Storms dumped heavy rains in and around Flagstaff earlier in the day Thursday, prompting the city to issue a "Shelter in Place" order for parts of Flagstaff.

Flagstaff also received heavy rainfall on Wednesday. It's all been a part of a heavy monsoon season in northern Arizona.

RELATED: Flagstaff residents ask leaders to address flood concerns with 'focus and urgency'
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 8-18-22

6:37 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Scottsdale and Paradise Valley through 7 p.m.

6:35 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Queen Creek, Coolidge and Blackwater through 7:15 p.m.

6:30 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Phoenix, Mesa and Chandler through 7:15 p.m. The statement warns of winds up to 50 mph.

6:21 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for New River through 10:30 p.m.

6:19 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Camp Creek through 10:30 p.m.

6:13 p.m.

Nearly two inches of rain have fallen in the Camp Creek watershed, north of Fountain Hills.

6:10 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued fro Buckeye, Salome and Wenden through 7 p.m.

5:43 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Mesa, Chandler and Scottsdale through 6:30 p.m. The statement warns of winds up to 40 mph.

5:39 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Palo Verde through 6:15 p.m.

5:16 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Cave Creek, Carefree and Camp Creek through 6 p.m.

4:42 p.m.

The Flood Control District of Maricopa County announced the first storms of the day are moving into the Wickenburg area, saying people should expect gusty conditions and heavy rain.

2:12 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix is warning those in the Valley that storms are expected to hit tonight.

1:54 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Coconino County and Yavapai County west of Flagstaff.

1:30 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for areas south of Flagstaff as heavy rain continues to fall.

12:13 p.m.

A flood advisory has been issued for areas near and west of Flagstaff.

11:46 a.m.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for an area near Flagstaff.

11:43 a.m.

The city of Flagstaff issued a Shelter in Place order for residents in Mt. Elden Estates.

ABC 15 News

RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 8-21-22

Monsoon storms moved in from the north, dropping heavy rain on parts of the Valley Sunday evening. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County (last updated at 10:28 p.m. Sunday):. See the full forecast or check...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KUTV

Weekend flooding closes businesses, leaves hiker missing; more monsoon rain coming

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Monsoonal rains beat portions of Utah over the weekend, leaving homes and businesses damaged and a family searching for their missing loved one. According to the National Weather Service, another round of summer storms are coming mid-week. But the risk for more flash floods remained present across the state's national parks on Sunday, even as many parts of Utah were drying out.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Strong wind moves through southern Utah, rips roof off trailer home

CANNONVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A roof was blown off a trailer home after a strong winds moved through southern Utah. Deputies with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of the tornado moving into Cannonville at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Sunday. The National Weather Service, however, did not confirm that a tornado had gone through Cannonville as of Sunday.
UTAH STATE
AZFamily

Rain hits the East Valley as monsoon storms continue; intersections flooded

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Rain fell on parts of the Valley once again and we should expect more storms heading into the weekend. Flash flooding is still a threat across central Arizona and other parts of the state. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch until Saturday at 11 p.m. Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area. The metro Phoenix area was also under a severe thunderstorm warning, but it expired at 7:15 p.m.
GILBERT, AZ
KTAR News

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Aug. 19-21

PHOENIX — The once-sizzling metro Phoenix housing market is cooling off, which is good news for shoppers but nothing for homeowners to worry about, Desert Ridge Marketplace is opening its doors to five new tenants this fall, and scattered storms hit parts of the West and East Valley overnight, while light chances for more thunderstorms increase Sunday evening.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

East Valley pummeled by rain as monsoon weather continues

Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area, covering some neighborhoods with rain. Queen Creek residents preparing for monsoon storms by filling sandbags. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Resident Jack Hatch was packing a dozen sandbags to bring back to his house. Drivers attempt to...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Nearly 150 dogs surrendered from Arizona homeless camp: 'They did the best with what they had'

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. - Nearly 150 dogs were rescued from a homeless camp in Arizona - and it was one of the people living there that called for help. The dogs, ranging in age from two days old to 17 years old, were surrendered to Sky Sanctuary Rescue in Cave Creek and to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The sanctuary took 50, while the county took the rest.
CAVE CREEK, AZ
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

Community Policy