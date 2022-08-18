LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon storms roll over the Valley

It's another day of wild monsoon weather in Arizona.

Storms dumped heavy rains in and around Flagstaff earlier in the day Thursday, prompting the city to issue a "Shelter in Place" order for parts of Flagstaff.

Flagstaff also received heavy rainfall on Wednesday. It's all been a part of a heavy monsoon season in northern Arizona.

6:37 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Scottsdale and Paradise Valley through 7 p.m.

6:35 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Queen Creek, Coolidge and Blackwater through 7:15 p.m.

6:30 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Phoenix, Mesa and Chandler through 7:15 p.m. The statement warns of winds up to 50 mph.

6:21 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for New River through 10:30 p.m.

6:19 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Camp Creek through 10:30 p.m.

6:13 p.m.

Nearly two inches of rain have fallen in the Camp Creek watershed, north of Fountain Hills.

6:10 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued fro Buckeye, Salome and Wenden through 7 p.m.

5:43 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Mesa, Chandler and Scottsdale through 6:30 p.m. The statement warns of winds up to 40 mph.

5:39 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Palo Verde through 6:15 p.m.

5:16 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Cave Creek, Carefree and Camp Creek through 6 p.m.

4:42 p.m.

The Flood Control District of Maricopa County announced the first storms of the day are moving into the Wickenburg area, saying people should expect gusty conditions and heavy rain.

2:12 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix is warning those in the Valley that storms are expected to hit tonight.

1:54 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Coconino County and Yavapai County west of Flagstaff.

1:30 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for areas south of Flagstaff as heavy rain continues to fall.

12:13 p.m.

A flood advisory has been issued for areas near and west of Flagstaff.

11:46 a.m.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for an area near Flagstaff.

11:43 a.m.

The city of Flagstaff issued a Shelter in Place order for residents in Mt. Elden Estates.