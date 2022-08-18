OCONTO & BROWN COUNTIES (WLUK) -- Construction on US 41 in Oconto County is set to start Monday, August 22. Two projects are planned for the road. The first project is to resurface nine miles of US 41 from Norfield Road to US 141 within Little Suamico, Abrams, and Suamico, and will include culvert pipe replacements, overhead sign structure, base patching, guardrail upgrades, and pavement marking. The road will remain open during construction with lane and shoulder closures allowed during certain times.

