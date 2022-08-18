Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Brown County awards $1 million of ARPA funding to local nonprofits
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Brown County announced that it will be awarding part of its remaining American Rescue Plan Act funding to 16 local nonprofits. ARPA funds are intended to be used for relief to community members recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach says that the...
Fox11online.com
Exploring emerging careers with Northeast Wisconsin Technical College
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Whether you're a student exploring new possibilities or looking for a different career path, Northeast Wisconsin Technical College says there's local opportunity in emerging careers. NWTC took Good Day Wisconsin around its campus to understand emerging careers. Tara Cribb with NWTC says there are positions in...
Fox11online.com
Enrollment is up for Fox Valley Technical College
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- Enrollment is up at an area technical college. Fox Valley Technical College says it is welcoming a higher number of students to campus this fall. The college reports a number of its programs are at or near full capacity for the all, including diesel, horticulture, massage therapy, esthetician and cosmetology.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay launches Conservation Corps program by planting sunflowers
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay's AmeriCorps program is finally a reality. With around $630,000 in grants, the Conservation Corps hopes to bring more preservation efforts to the city's 2,658 acres of recreational space and greenways. A garden of sunflowers will soon take over two acres of the JBS development...
Fox11online.com
Kites take to the sky ahead of Saturday Soar on the Shore Festival in Algoma
ALGOMA (WLUK) -- Kites of all sizes are taking to the skies near the Lake Michigan shoreline. It's all part of Saturday's Soar on the Shore Kite and Beach Festival. A giant fossil was spotted Friday morning floating over Crescent Beach in Algoma. It's called a trilobite, and the giant nylon fossil measures 21-feet across from eye to bulging eye.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay Scaled Up Reptile Expo returns
(WLUK) -- The Green Bay Scaled Up Reptile Expo is back in Green Bay on Sunday, August 21, 2022. The event is inviting people from Northeast Wisconsin to take a closer look at reptiles. Organizers say they hope it will change misconceptions about having reptiles and amphibians as house pets.
Fox11online.com
Soar on the Shore Kite Fest to brighten up Algoma's lakeshore
(WLUK) -- Flying colors and shapes are filling the sky over the lakeshore. The 8th annual Soar on the Shore Kite Festival is happening in Algoma on Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. The rain date is Sunday, August 21. The event is encouraging families to...
Fox11online.com
Fair fun continues in Brown County this weekend
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Fair fun continues this weekend in De Pere. The Brown County Fair is today and tomorrow. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spent some time on the fair grounds to see what’s in-store for the weekend. To learn more, click here.
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh Defense granted five new patents for its eJLTV
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Oshkosh Defense says it has received five new patents for its hybrid electric Joint Light Tactical Vehicle. The Oshkosh eJLTV was unveiled in January 2022 as the first-ever silent drive hybrid electric Joint Light Tactical Vehicle. The recent patents relate to the accessory drive approach, battery and...
Fox11online.com
Road construction to start on US 41 Monday
OCONTO & BROWN COUNTIES (WLUK) -- Construction on US 41 in Oconto County is set to start Monday, August 22. Two projects are planned for the road. The first project is to resurface nine miles of US 41 from Norfield Road to US 141 within Little Suamico, Abrams, and Suamico, and will include culvert pipe replacements, overhead sign structure, base patching, guardrail upgrades, and pavement marking. The road will remain open during construction with lane and shoulder closures allowed during certain times.
Fox11online.com
4 Northeast Wisconsin counties have 'high' COVID-19 transmission
(WLUK) -- Despite a recent trend of declining COVID-19 cases, four Northeast Wisconsin counties are in the "high" category for virus spread. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map updated Friday shows Brown, Door, Oconto and Florence counties in the "high" category. At that level, the CDC recommends everyone wear a mask in public indoor settings.
Fox11online.com
New ride proposed for Bay Beach
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Bay Beach Amusement Park has identified the next ride it wants to purchase: the “NebulaZ.”. The 32-passenger ride features four rotating beams, with 4 passengers on the end of each arm. Three tickets (75 cents total) would be required to ride, with a minimum rider height of 42 inches.
Fox11online.com
Two separate structure fires displace seven people, injure one in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN (WLUK) -- The Sheboygan Fire Department says seven people were displaced after two separate fires in the city. The first blaze happened just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of N. 14th St. Crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the second-story window. Three people were...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay gas prices rise slightly after weeks of a decline
(WLUK) -- After nine weeks of dropping gas prices, GasBuddy reports a slight increase at the pump in Green Bay. Average gasoline prices in Green Bay have risen 1.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.59/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 127 stations in Green Bay. Prices in Green Bay are 37.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 70.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Fox11online.com
Two arrested in Texas, one wanted for April murder in Green Bay
KERR, TX (WLUK) -- The Kerr County Sheriff's Office arrested 39-year-old Gustavo Cantu and 33-year-old Naomi Cadotte after a traffic stop Saturday in Texas. Officers also served a felony warrant at a home in Ingram, Texas. Investigators received information that two suspects wanted for a murder in Wisconsin may have...
Fox11online.com
Fond du Lac County child and dogs reunited with family after going missing
FOREST (WLUK) -- A little girl is being reunited with her family after being found by law enforcement Friday afternoon. The 2-year-old girl went missing with the family's two dogs around 1 p.m. in the Township of Forest. After searching for 40 minutes, the family called the Fond du Lac...
Fox11online.com
Fond du Lac resident does not feel safe after homicide in her neighborhood
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Around 7:20 this morning Fond du Lac police and detectives responded to a 911 call of someone laying on the ground in the 200 block of Marquette Street. Police found a 40 year old man dead on this sidewalk Saturday morning with an apparent gunshot wound. The man has been identified as Brandon A. Johnson.
Fox11online.com
Woman convicted of setting fire at her home
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Kari Seyler was convicted Friday of arson for setting her residence on fire. Seyler, 33, pleaded no contest to the one count for the March 31 fire on Taylor Street. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 31. According to the criminal complaint, Seyler, who lived in the...
Fox11online.com
2 arrested in human trafficking bust
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Two men were arrested and a human trafficking victim was safely recovered as part of a joint operation between Green Bay police and state Department of Justice agents. Police say they investigated child sex trafficking and human trafficking incidents. The two men were arrested for incidents...
Fox11online.com
Suspect expected in court Tuesday for Grand Chute deaths
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A man arrested in connection with the deaths of two people at a Grand Chute hotel is expected to appear in court Tuesday. On Sunday morning, Grand Chute police say four people were found unresponsive at the Rodeway Inn on Westhill Boulevard. Two were outside the building and two more in a hotel room.
