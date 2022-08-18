Read full article on original website
kidnewsradio.com
Kayaker rescued after going over diversion dam
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday, reports came in of a female kayaker stuck under the diversion dam on the west side of the Snake River in Idaho Falls near the Snake River Animal Shelter. The Fire Department says the victim was kayaking with three...
Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can be replenished. In 2015, Idaho had the highest water usage per person in the nation with an average of 184 gallons of water being used a day, according to a...
eastidahonews.com
Woman rescued from Snake River in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – A woman is safe after falling into the Snake River in Idaho Falls. The incident happened at the 3000 block of North River Road around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. The woman was kayaking with three other...
eastidahonews.com
Here’s why you’re seeing an abundance of hummingbirds in eastern Idaho
kidnewsradio.com
Camp Hayden celebrates 4 years of camp
RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) – A unique camp in Ririe is celebrating four summers of serving the special needs community. Camp Hayden opened in 2018, in honor of founders Jason and Kami Chapa’s son Hayden. Who passed away from a rare rare congenital brain disorder in 2016. “It was...
eastidahonews.com
Around 3,000 customers without power in eastern Idaho
REXBURG — Around 3,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers are in the dark Friday night and may be for some time. Power outages were first reported around 7 p.m. The majority of those without electricity are in Rexburg but about 200 customers in the Firth area are also affected. Rocky...
kidnewsradio.com
Bingham County gets new sheriff
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Bingham County got a new sheriff this week. Jeff Gardner was officially sworn in as the interim sheriff. He takes over the role after former Sheriff Craig Rowland resigned. Gardner says he is humbled by the overwhelming support he has received and is anxious to...
kidnewsradio.com
New peace mural made in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – International artist Kyle Holbrook finished his mural Friday morning in the Mural Alley in Idaho Falls. He painted up a peace sign as a way to spread awareness toward gun violence. Holbrook works with the MLK project to go from town to town painting...
Teton River Temple: Rexburg area react to new LDS temple's name
The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the name for the new Rexburg Temple. “The temple that will be built in the area north of Rexburg, Idaho, will be known as the Teton River Idaho Temple,” said the First Presidency in a press release. The temple was announced last year by Church President Russell M. Nelson during the faith's October 2021 General Conference....
eastidahonews.com
Roundabout construction south of Idaho Falls nearing completion after multiple delays
IDAHO FALLS – Construction delays on a road project south of Idaho Falls have been a headache for drivers the last several months. This spring, the Idaho Transportation Department began installing two roundabouts off Interstate 15 at Exit 113 by Love’s Travel Stop. With Doug Andrus Distributing on the east side, the interchange gets a lot of semi truck traffic and the idea behind putting a roundabout on both sides of the exit was to improve safety and flow of vehicles.
Two unrelated fires in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire Thursday night a little after 5:00 p.m. It was on the 200 block of Melbourne Dr. in Idaho falls. When firefighters first arrived on scene they saw flames coming from the second story of a three-unit apartment complex. They also The post Two unrelated fires in Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Apartment building burns in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters have responded to a fire on Melbourne Drive. The building has three apartments. The cause of the fire and damages have not been released. An Idaho Falls Department spokeswoman says she will be sending out more information later.
eastidahonews.com
Fair Board volunteer shocked with a Feel Good Friday surprise
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. Natalie Munns has served on the Madison County Fair Board for years. She runs the home arts building and...
frommers.com
Huge Collection of Military Vehicles Now on Display Near Yellowstone
Travelers in northwest Wyoming can now tour a collection of 500 military vehicles, artillery pieces, naval vessels, and aircraft at the new National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois, located east of Jackson, the gateway to Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks. The $100 million, 140,000-square-foot museum, which had its...
eastidahonews.com
Rexburg man gearing up for fourth National Finals Rodeo after 2-year recovery
REXBURG – It’s been a long two years for bull rider Garrett Smith. He was well on his way to a fourth National Finals Rodeo qualification in five years, and a broken arm ended his run in July 2020. No worries. Bones heal, and Smith had his sights...
iqstock.news
Jackson, Wyoming Estate Bordering the National Elk Refuge to Auction with No Reserve via Sothebys Concierge Auctions
In cooperation with Jake Kilgrow of Jackson Hole Sothebys International Realty, 2205 North Nowlin Trail will auction with no reserve in September. NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bordering the National Elk Refuge just fifteen minutes from downtown Jackson, 2205 North Nowlin Trail will auction next month via Sothebys Concierge Auctions in cooperation with listing agent Jake Kilgrow of Jackson Hole Sothebys International Realty. Listed for $8.5 million, the property will sell with no reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on 9-15 September via the firms digital marketplace, CaSothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.
Wanted man located in Tooele
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating 28-year-old Justin Wayne Gould. The post Wanted man located in Tooele appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Multiple people survive vehicle fire on I-15 near Shelley
SHELLEY – The driver and passengers of a pickup safely walked away from a vehicle fire on Interstate 15. The fire happened Friday at milepost 108 near Shelley at 9:39 p.m., according to Lt. Marvin Crain with the Idaho State Police. It was a Ford F-350. It’s not clear...
eastidahonews.com
Sex-trafficking? Drug-laced flowers? What we found out about people selling roses at local intersections
IDAHO FALLS – You may have noticed a sudden surge in people selling roses on street corners, in parking lots and around other parts of Idaho Falls recently. Rumors have been flying about these vendors on social media, accusing them of drugging the flowers with fentanyl or being involved in sex-trafficking rings. Facebook users have speculated after people smell the roses, they are “drugged” by powder inside. According to one Facebook post, “they use roses as a symbol for sex trafficking.”
kidnewsradio.com
Extra patrols targeting drunk drivers
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – As we approach the Labor Day weekend, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office will have extra patrols on our roads targeting drunk drivers. Since Memorial Day Weekend, Idaho has seen 72 fatalities, many of which involved intoxicated drivers. In cooperation with the Idaho Office of Highway Safety and Law Enforcement across the state, deputies will be working high traffic and problem areas now through the Labor Day weekend looking for aggressive driving behaviors and those who may be driving under the influence in hopes to intervene before tragedy strikes.
