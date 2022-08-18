ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Georgia FIVE Evening” game were:

8-2-7-6-2

(eight, two, seven, six, two)

