Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 25’ game
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the West Virginia Lottery’s “Cash 25” game were:
06-13-16-20-23-25
(six, thirteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-five)
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the West Virginia Lottery’s “Cash 25” game were:
06-13-16-20-23-25
(six, thirteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-five)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0