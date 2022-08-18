Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:
02-04-10-11-17
(two, four, ten, eleven, seventeen)
Estimated jackpot: $530,000
