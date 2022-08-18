ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Wild Money’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Rhode Island Lottery’s “Wild Money” game were:

08-12-13-16-26, Extra: 24

(eight, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-six; Extra: twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $103,000

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GoLocalProv

Block: Has Gorbea Violated RI’s Election Laws, Illegally Coordinating with Dark Money By Redboxing

Rhode Island elected officials went to some length to create laws intended to prohibit coordination between the unlimited campaign dollars that PACs and "dark money" operations can dump into elections and a candidate's campaign apparatus. These laws are clear that coordination is prohibited - and with good reason. If we allowed coordination between campaigns, PACs and dark money, then all of the rest of our campaign finance laws would not matter at all.
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cranston, RI
Lifestyle
State
Rhode Island State
City
Cranston, RI
mybackyardnews.com

ASHLEY KALUS – FIELD OFFICE – TIVERTON

Tiverton, RI – Ashley Kalus, the Republican nominee for governor, and Sue Cienki, chairwoman of the Rhode Island Republican Party, announced the opening of a Tiverton field office. This is the first time in the Republican Party’s history that a field office has been opened in the East Bay...
TIVERTON, RI
FUN 107

Rhode Island’s Plastic Straw Law Was News to Me

A typical Saturday for your humble correspondent involves a solitary ride through the countryside of the SouthCoast region, including Rhode Island, searching for used books to stack on top of the other used books in my collection that I plan to read someday. I'll let you in on one of...
TIVERTON, RI
Pawtucket Times

GIVING BACK: Top basketball prospect Isaiah Miranda organizes back-to-school backpack giveaway

PAWTUCKET – He was on a basketball court and playfully challenging youngsters who size-wise barely reached his ankles. The true reason why folks gathered at Payne Park wasn’t to witness Isaiah Miranda flex the muscles on his 7-foot-1 aircraft of a frame and serve up a hearty helping of hoop-related rejections. Resting against the chain-link fence were backpacks – the majority of them featuring the famous Nike logo while a few others paid homage to modern times with the name of the popular video game “Fortnite” emblazoned on the back.
PAWTUCKET, RI
whdh.com

Local brewery teams up with Patriots for new beer

FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Cisco Brewers have teamed up with the New England Patriots to launch a new beer ahead of the 2022 season. “Forever New England Gameday IPA” features the classic “Pat the Patriot” logo on it’s can to match the throwback uniforms the Pats will wearing during select home games this season.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
GoLocalProv

Want to Buy a Lighthouse? Check Out This Amazing One for Sale in RI

Tired of the four-bedroom colonial, or maybe the studio apartment is a little too small?. How about living right on the water in a lighthouse? And we mean right on the water. This amazing property is now for sale. The lighthouse is located in Bristol, functionally right under the Mount...
BRISTOL, RI
The Associated Press

Kansas abortion vote: Why recount with such a large margin?

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights has been affirmed through a partial hand recount, a move forced by two Republican activists. Nine of the state’s 105 counties conducted the recount at the request of Melissa Leavitt, of Colby, in far northwestern Kansas, who has pushed for tighter election laws. A longtime anti-abortion activist, Mark Gietzen, of Wichita, covered most of the costs. He is vowing to sue for a full statewide recount. A larger than expected turnout of voters on Aug. 2 rejected a ballot measure that would have removed protections for abortion rights from the Kansas Constitution and given to the Legislature the right to further restrict or ban abortion. It failed by 18 percentage points, or 165,000 votes statewide. After the recount, the side that supported the measure gained six votes and those opposed to it lost 87 votes.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
The Associated Press

College students return to campus without access to abortion

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Before Abby Roth headed off to her first year at the University of Texas at Austin, she had a plan to ensure her college years don’t include a pregnancy or a child she isn’t prepared to have. She would take birth control pills and use condoms with her boyfriend — and if she were to become pregnant, she would travel out of state for an abortion. The music education student from Plano, Texas, had worked out that plan with her mother in anticipation of the U.S. Supreme Court decision this summer that overturned the landmark Roe...
AUSTIN, TX
GoLocalProv

Five From RI Indicted By Massachusetts Grand Jury on Drug Charges

Ten individuals were indicted this week by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged involvement in a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The defendants were initially arrested and charged on July 19, 2022. Approximately 14.9 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and substantial amounts of cash were seized at the time of the arrests.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Wanted: 7,000 construction workers for Intel chip plants

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s largest-ever economic development project comes with a big employment challenge: how to find 7,000 construction workers in an already booming building environment when there’s also a national shortage of people working in the trades. At hand is the $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing...
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Jury gets case of 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan’s governor wanted to grab Gretchen Whitmer and hang her, prosecutors said during a stark closing argument Monday as the government tried for a second time to get convictions in an alleged plot to trigger a revolution in 2020. The jury got the case around noon after a morning of final remarks, including a fiery challenge by defense lawyers who accused the FBI of manufacturing the scheme. Prosecutors, however, called that a phony narrative. “These defendants were outside a woman’s house in the middle of the night with night-vision goggles and guns and a plan to kidnap her,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler said. “And they made a real bomb. That’s far enough, isn’t it?” After a nine-day trial, Kessler repeatedly urged jurors to also focus on what Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. were saying months before the FBI placed undercover agents and informants inside the group that summer.
MICHIGAN STATE
Travel Maven

This Epic Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Massachusetts is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in New England.
RAYNHAM, MA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
504K+
Post
495M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy