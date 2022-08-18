Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5 Double Play’ game
DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Michigan Lottery’s “Fantasy 5 Double Play” game were:
09-17-18-32-39
(nine, seventeen, eighteen, thirty-two, thirty-nine)
DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Michigan Lottery’s “Fantasy 5 Double Play” game were:
09-17-18-32-39
(nine, seventeen, eighteen, thirty-two, thirty-nine)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0