Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbrc.com
Crews respond to apartment fire in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to an apartment building fire Sunday evening. Officials say they were called to the 7700 block of Rugby Avenue to a building with smoke showing. We’re told there were no injuries in the incident. The fire was quickly...
48-year-old woman ID’d as victim of deadly house fire in Docena
Authorities have released the name of a woman killed in a house fire last week in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the victim as Tammie Aldridge Wright. She was 48. Minor Heights Fire and Rescue responded shortly after noon Thursday to a report of...
wbrc.com
Suspect in custody after church vandalized in Winfield
WINFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Winfield Police Department is investigating after they say Winfield City Family Church was vandalized. Police were called to the church Sunday morning, August 21. When they arrived, they found the church had been broken into and was vandalized. Police say the destruction inside the church...
One arrested after vandalizing Winfield Church, setting room on fire
WINFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest has been made after the Winfield City Family Church was broken into and vandalized Sunday morning. According to Winfield Police Department, the destruction of the church was ‘extensive.’ One room of the church was set on fire but didn’t cause a lot of damage. Stay with CBS 42 as […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man killed in Birmingham homicide identified
Birmingham Police are investigating after a 29-year-old man was shot and killed on Francis Place Southwest Saturday evening.
wbrc.com
Man found shot to death in home Saturday night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide in the 500 block of Francis Place Southwest. Around 8:42 p.m., officers from the West Precinct were dispatched to the location on a ShotSpotter alert of one round fired. Police say a man was found shot to death in the front room of a home.
ABC 33/40 News
$10,000 reward offered in Bessemer shooting death
Ricky Hamrick's family is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for his death. Hamrick was shot to death on July 24, 2022, on 6th Avenue in Bessemer. He was to meet someone for a buy/sell/trade transaction from an on-line deal. During the transaction, two suspects, described as black males, fired three shots into the vehicle, striking Hamrick in the head.
Man found shot to death inside southwest Birmingham home
A Saturday-night shooting in southwest Birmingham left one person dead. Officers from the city’s West Precinct responded at 8:42 p.m. to a Shot Spotter alert of one round fired in the 500 block of Francis Place S.W. Once on the scene, police were directed to an unresponsive person in the front room of a residence, said Lt. Rod Mauldin.
IN THIS ARTICLE
22-year-old man killed in Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning and left a man dead. According to BPD, officers arrived to the 4400 block of Ishkooda-Wenona Road Southwest on reports of shots being fired. Upon arrival, officers noticed Jamari Smith, 22, of Birmingham laying in the front yard […]
Man slain in overnight Birmingham shooting 14 months after gunfire wounded him, killed girlfriend
A 22-year-old man was found shot to death early Saturday morning, just over a year after he was wounded in a different shooting that left his girlfriend dead. Birmingham police identified the victim as Jamari Smith. West Precinct officers were dispatched at 12:39 a.m. on multiple calls of shots fired...
1 killed in Jefferson County house fire, investigation underway
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An investigation is underway after a house fire in an unincorporated area of Jefferson County left one person dead Thursday afternoon. According to the Minor Heights Fire Department, crews were sent to a house fire in the 300 block of 6th Street in Docena, Ala. just before 12:15 p.m. One […]
wbrc.com
McCalla man killed in crash on I-65 in Gardendale
GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - A 50-year-old man from McCalla has been identified as the person killed in a crash on I-65 North in Gardendale, August 19. James Louis Haynie was the driver and only person in a Jeep traveling north on I-65 near Fieldstown Road when it was hit from behind by another vehicle, causing the Jeep to roll over. Haynie was ejected from the vehicle, according to State Troopers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrc.com
City of Tarrant to receive its first storm shelter
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners recently voted on a resolution that will fund the construction of a storm shelter in the city of Tarrant. This will be the first storm shelter in the city. There are currently 41 shelter in Jefferson County. Jim St....
wbrc.com
Birmingham Fire crews battling scrap yard fire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a scrap yard fire at 1900 Vanderbilt Rd. Heavy fire and smoke are visible at the scene. No injuries have been reported and no one is trapped at this time according to BFRS. We will provide...
Man dies in jump off I-59 overpass in west Birmingham
UPDATE: Birmingham police Lt. Rod Mauldin at 5:20 p.m. said the man had been pronounced dead. EARLIER: A man was seriously injured when authorities say he jumped off a bridge onto Interstate 59. The incident happened at 4:31 p.m. Friday on I-59 southbound at the Ensley exit. The man jumped...
wbrc.com
DEA says fentanyl continues driving overdose deaths in Jefferson County, across the country
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Across the country and right here in Jefferson County, overdose deaths are rising every year. The Drug Enforcement Administration says the primary driver of the deadly trend is fentanyl, calling it the “single deadliest drug threat our nation has ever encountered.”. Sunday, Aug. 21 marks...
Juvenile in custody after allegedly threatening Ashville High School
ASHVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Saturday after threats were made to Ashville High School. According to authorities, officers received information about a possible threat of violence made to the school. St. Clair County Criminal Investigation began immediate investigation into these threats. Investigators then notified St. Clair County […]
wbrc.com
Fatal Cullman Co. wreck
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A single vehicle crash at around 12 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, claimed the life of a Bremen man. Police say 26-year-old Blake Lee Baker was fatally injured when the 2020 Toyota Corolla he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and a tree. Baker was pronounced dead at the scene.
wbrc.com
Law enforcement prepared for the Friday night lights
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Football teams have been preparing all summer for the return to the gridiron, but they are not the only ones hoping preparation pays off this season. Both the Shelby and Jefferson County Sheriff’s offices say this has been a focus for months. However, a few of the deputies will be more involved than others when it comes to protecting the community on Friday nights.
wbrc.com
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office providing SROs for Vincent schools
VINCENT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Vincent City Council voted to temporarily dissolve their police department this week, after racial text messages surfaced. At Thursday’s town hall meeting, many residents voiced concerns about keeping students safe, unsure of what the decision means for school resource officers. The Shelby County Sheriff’s...
Comments / 2