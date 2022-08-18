ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Docena, AL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

Crews respond to apartment fire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to an apartment building fire Sunday evening. Officials say they were called to the 7700 block of Rugby Avenue to a building with smoke showing. We’re told there were no injuries in the incident. The fire was quickly...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Suspect in custody after church vandalized in Winfield

WINFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Winfield Police Department is investigating after they say Winfield City Family Church was vandalized. Police were called to the church Sunday morning, August 21. When they arrived, they found the church had been broken into and was vandalized. Police say the destruction inside the church...
WINFIELD, AL
CBS 42

One arrested after vandalizing Winfield Church, setting room on fire

WINFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest has been made after the Winfield City Family Church was broken into and vandalized Sunday morning. According to Winfield Police Department, the destruction of the church was ‘extensive.’ One room of the church was set on fire but didn’t cause a lot of damage. Stay with CBS 42 as […]
WINFIELD, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson County, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Docena, AL
County
Jefferson County, AL
wbrc.com

Man found shot to death in home Saturday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide in the 500 block of Francis Place Southwest. Around 8:42 p.m., officers from the West Precinct were dispatched to the location on a ShotSpotter alert of one round fired. Police say a man was found shot to death in the front room of a home.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

$10,000 reward offered in Bessemer shooting death

Ricky Hamrick's family is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for his death. Hamrick was shot to death on July 24, 2022, on 6th Avenue in Bessemer. He was to meet someone for a buy/sell/trade transaction from an on-line deal. During the transaction, two suspects, described as black males, fired three shots into the vehicle, striking Hamrick in the head.
BESSEMER, AL
AL.com

Man found shot to death inside southwest Birmingham home

A Saturday-night shooting in southwest Birmingham left one person dead. Officers from the city’s West Precinct responded at 8:42 p.m. to a Shot Spotter alert of one round fired in the 500 block of Francis Place S.W. Once on the scene, police were directed to an unresponsive person in the front room of a residence, said Lt. Rod Mauldin.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Wbrc
CBS 42

22-year-old man killed in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning and left a man dead. According to BPD, officers arrived to the 4400 block of Ishkooda-Wenona Road Southwest on reports of shots being fired. Upon arrival, officers noticed Jamari Smith, 22, of Birmingham laying in the front yard […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

McCalla man killed in crash on I-65 in Gardendale

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - A 50-year-old man from McCalla has been identified as the person killed in a crash on I-65 North in Gardendale, August 19. James Louis Haynie was the driver and only person in a Jeep traveling north on I-65 near Fieldstown Road when it was hit from behind by another vehicle, causing the Jeep to roll over. Haynie was ejected from the vehicle, according to State Troopers.
GARDENDALE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wbrc.com

City of Tarrant to receive its first storm shelter

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners recently voted on a resolution that will fund the construction of a storm shelter in the city of Tarrant. This will be the first storm shelter in the city. There are currently 41 shelter in Jefferson County. Jim St....
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Fire crews battling scrap yard fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a scrap yard fire at 1900 Vanderbilt Rd. Heavy fire and smoke are visible at the scene. No injuries have been reported and no one is trapped at this time according to BFRS. We will provide...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Man dies in jump off I-59 overpass in west Birmingham

UPDATE: Birmingham police Lt. Rod Mauldin at 5:20 p.m. said the man had been pronounced dead. EARLIER: A man was seriously injured when authorities say he jumped off a bridge onto Interstate 59. The incident happened at 4:31 p.m. Friday on I-59 southbound at the Ensley exit. The man jumped...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Juvenile in custody after allegedly threatening Ashville High School

ASHVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Saturday after threats were made to Ashville High School. According to authorities, officers received information about a possible threat of violence made to the school. St. Clair County Criminal Investigation began immediate investigation into these threats. Investigators then notified St. Clair County […]
ASHVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Fatal Cullman Co. wreck

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A single vehicle crash at around 12 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, claimed the life of a Bremen man. Police say 26-year-old Blake Lee Baker was fatally injured when the 2020 Toyota Corolla he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and a tree. Baker was pronounced dead at the scene.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Law enforcement prepared for the Friday night lights

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Football teams have been preparing all summer for the return to the gridiron, but they are not the only ones hoping preparation pays off this season. Both the Shelby and Jefferson County Sheriff’s offices say this has been a focus for months. However, a few of the deputies will be more involved than others when it comes to protecting the community on Friday nights.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office providing SROs for Vincent schools

VINCENT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Vincent City Council voted to temporarily dissolve their police department this week, after racial text messages surfaced. At Thursday’s town hall meeting, many residents voiced concerns about keeping students safe, unsure of what the decision means for school resource officers. The Shelby County Sheriff’s...
VINCENT, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy