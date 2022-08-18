ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

WV Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ These West Virginia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Cash 25

06-13-16-20-23-25

(six, thirteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-five)

Daily 3

9-9-8

(nine, nine, eight)

Daily 4

5-7-6-2

(five, seven, six, two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 99,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 80,000,000

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

College students return to campus without access to abortion

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Before Abby Roth headed off to her first year at the University of Texas at Austin, she had a plan to ensure her college years don’t include a pregnancy or a child she isn’t prepared to have. She would take birth control pills and use condoms with her boyfriend — and if she were to become pregnant, she would travel out of state for an abortion. The music education student from Plano, Texas, had worked out that plan with her mother in anticipation of the U.S. Supreme Court decision this summer that overturned the landmark Roe...
AUSTIN, TX
The Associated Press

SG Blocks Finalizes Closing for St. Marys Manufacturing Facility

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that the Company has closed on approximately 29 acres in St. Marys, Georgia, with plans to build the Company’s third manufacturing site. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005128/en/ A preliminary site plan for the future manufacturing facility. (Photo: Business Wire)
SAINT MARYS, GA
The Associated Press

Kansas abortion vote: Why recount with such a large margin?

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights has been affirmed through a partial hand recount, a move forced by two Republican activists. Nine of the state’s 105 counties conducted the recount at the request of Melissa Leavitt, of Colby, in far northwestern Kansas, who has pushed for tighter election laws. A longtime anti-abortion activist, Mark Gietzen, of Wichita, covered most of the costs. He is vowing to sue for a full statewide recount. A larger than expected turnout of voters on Aug. 2 rejected a ballot measure that would have removed protections for abortion rights from the Kansas Constitution and given to the Legislature the right to further restrict or ban abortion. It failed by 18 percentage points, or 165,000 votes statewide. After the recount, the side that supported the measure gained six votes and those opposed to it lost 87 votes.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, WV
Lifestyle
City
Charleston, WV
State
West Virginia State
The Associated Press

Kansas recount confirms results in favor of abortion rights

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights in traditionally conservative Kansas was confirmed with a partial hand recount, with fewer than 100 votes changing after the last county reported results Sunday. Nine of the state’s 105 counties recounted their votes at the request of Melissa Leavitt, who has pushed for tighter election laws. A longtime anti-abortion activist, Mark Gietzen, is covering most of the costs. Gietzen acknowledged in an interview that it was unlikely to change the outcome. A no vote in the referendum signaled a desire to keep existing abortion protections and a yes vote was for allowing the Legislature to tighten restrictions or ban abortion. After the recounts, “no” votes lost 87 votes and “yes” gained 6 votes. Eight of the counties reported their results by the state’s Saturday deadline, but Sedgwick County delayed releasing its final count until Sunday because spokeswoman Nicole Gibbs said some of the ballots weren’t separated into the correct precincts during the initial recount and had to be resorted Saturday. She said the number of votes cast overall didn’t change.
KANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating

MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were suspended, and state police launched an investigation after a video posted on social media showed two of them beating a suspect while a third officer held him on the ground. The officers were responding to a report of a man making threats outside a convenience store Sunday in the small town of Mulberry, about 140 miles (220 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock, near the border with Oklahoma, authorities said. The video shows one officer punching the suspect with a clenched fist, while another can be seen hitting the man with his knee. The third officer holds him against the pavement. Two Crawford County sheriff’s deputies and one Mulberry police officer were suspended, city and county authorities said.
MULBERRY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia Lottery#Wv Lottery#Powerball Estimated
The Associated Press

Wanted: 7,000 construction workers for Intel chip plants

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s largest-ever economic development project comes with a big employment challenge: how to find 7,000 construction workers in an already booming building environment when there’s also a national shortage of people working in the trades. At hand is the $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing...
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Police: 2 dead in boating accident off Connecticut shore

STONINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Two men were killed when their boat apparently struck a breakwall off the eastern Connecticut shoreline, state authorities said Saturday. The accident happened Friday evening off the coast of Stonington, not far from the Rhode Island border. Another boater called police shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday to report finding a center console boat adrift and two unresponsive men aboard, Stonington police Capt. Todd Olson said. The men were pronounced dead at the scene. State environmental conservation police were called in to investigation. They said it appeared from a preliminary investigation that the boat hit a breakwall. Authorities said the boat was taking on water because of damage from a collision.
STONINGTON, CT
The Associated Press

Marijuana smoking hangs over Whitmer kidnap plot trial

There is no dispute about some evidence in the trial of two men accused of eagerly wanting to kidnap Michigan’s governor: They enjoyed getting high. From start to finish, the jury repeatedly has heard about marijuana in the case of Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr., who are charged with conspiring to abduct Gretchen Whitmer as part of an anti-government uprising in 2020.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
The Associated Press

Jury gets case of 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan’s governor wanted to grab Gretchen Whitmer and hang her, prosecutors said during a stark closing argument Monday as the government tried for a second time to get convictions in an alleged plot to trigger a revolution in 2020. The jury got the case around noon after a morning of final remarks, including a fiery challenge by defense lawyers who accused the FBI of manufacturing the scheme. Prosecutors, however, called that a phony narrative. “These defendants were outside a woman’s house in the middle of the night with night-vision goggles and guns and a plan to kidnap her,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler said. “And they made a real bomb. That’s far enough, isn’t it?” After a nine-day trial, Kessler repeatedly urged jurors to also focus on what Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. were saying months before the FBI placed undercover agents and informants inside the group that summer.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Mississippi school district ousts superintendent

KILN, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi school district superintendent has been fired, prompting a search for a replacement. The Hancock County School District Board of Trustees voted to terminate Superintendent Teresa Merwin in a special meeting Thursday night. The move caught parents and teachers in the south Mississippi community by surprise, the Sun Herald reported. Merwin, who took office in May 2021, had occupied the office for less than two years.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
The Associated Press

Divers find body in search for missing California teen girl

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Divers searching for a missing 16-year-old girl said they found a car with a body inside it in a Northern California reservoir, not far from where she attended a huge party weeks ago. Authorities were working to confirm the identity, the sheriff’s office said. Volunteer divers with a sonar-equipped group called Adventures with Purpose said they found Kiely Rodni of Truckee on Sunday inside her car, which they said came to rest upside down under about 14 feet (4.2 meters) of water in Prosser Reservoir, about 55 feet (16.7 meters) offshore. The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that it was notified that a car and body were found, but that the deceased person had not been identified. The office planned a news conference at 11 a.m. Monday. Adventures with Purpose search members Doug Bishop and Nick Rinn briefly described the search in a Facebook livestream Monday morning. Rinn said they were limited in the scope of details they could release.
TRUCKEE, CA
The Associated Press

Non-prosecution of low-level offenses dropped in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The practice by a Florida prosecutor, who was suspended from his job by Gov. Ron DeSantis, of not prosecuting suspended licenses, disorderly conduct and other low-level misdemeanors has been dropped by his successor. Susan Lopez who was appointed as state attorney for the Tampa area after DeSantis removed Andrew Warren from office told her staff last week that she is rescinding the practice. The Tampa Bay Times reports that local leaders and experts fear that the change will disproportionately affect people of color and the poor. They’re often “crimes of poverty,” said Melba Pearson, of the Center for Administrative Justice at Florida International University.
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Potential tropical storm heads for Mexico, Texas Gulf coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A potential tropical storm was heading for the U.S.-Mexico border area Saturday and could cause rains and flash flooding in northeastern Mexico and south Texas. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said that potential Tropical Cyclone Four was located about 165 miles (270 kilometers) south-southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande, known as the Rio Bravo in Mexico. That area includes the Mexican border city of Matamoros and Brownsville, Texas. The disturbance was moving northwest at 13 mph ( 20 kph), and could become a tropical storm before hitting land late Saturday.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Hiker dies in fall at Oregon's Multnomah Falls

MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — A hiker fell and died near Multnomah Falls in Oregon on Friday, officials said. Corbett Fire Chief Rick Wunsch said in a written statement that firefighters were sent to a call of a fallen hiker at about 1:20 p.m. Friday. Four firefighters hiked about 1.3 miles (2.1 kilometers) up the trail and found a woman who had fallen about 100 feet (30 meters). She was pronounced dead at the scene, Wunsch said.
CORBETT, OR
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
504K+
Post
495M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy