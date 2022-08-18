Read full article on original website
The Crime Blotter: Two people arrested for statewide dealership car thefts
Pair accused of statewide dealership car thefts arrested. Bellevue detectives arrested a 29-year-old male and 24-year-old female at a Renton hotel Friday. The pair is suspected of multiple car thefts from car dealerships across the state. Investigators say on Aug. 2, they drove a suspected stolen vehicle to a Bellevue dealership and asked the salesperson to move a similar vehicle to compare with theirs. They then asked for the Carfax report, and when the salesman returned, both vehicles were gone.
Suspect hopped fences, eluded Kennewick cops who stopped him for using his cell phone
KENNEWICK, Wash. — What began with cops pulling a driver over for using his cell phone concluded with a suspect successfully running away from his car following emphasis patrols on a vital roadway in Kennewick on Friday morning. KAPP-KVEW’s Madeline Hagen spoke with Sgt. Matt Newton of the Kennewick...
Deputies believe mass shooting prevented at Gorge Amphitheater
Deputies with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office believe a mass shooting was avoided at the Gorge Amphitheater on Friday night. At around 9 p.m. on Friday, deputies were notified by citizens and security of a man in the parking lot, inhaling something from a balloon and loading two 9mm pistols from the trunk of his car.
Armed man arrested outside of Gorge music festival
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office stopped an armed man they believe was planning a mass shooting at the Gorge Amphitheater.
Four people injured in Sunday night wreck near Quincy
QUINCY — Four people were injured in a Sunday night collision on state Route 28 about four miles west of Quincy. Jimmy L. Diamond, a 46-year-old Ellensburg man, was driving a 2006 Lincoln Town Car east on SR 28. State troopers say he failed to slow for emergency vehicle lights from a previous collision and struck a 2015 Dodge Ram.
Bass Canyon Avoids a Mass Shooting Threat
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office shared that the Bass Canyon Festival at the Gorge Amphitheater avoided a mass shooting threat Friday night. Around 9 p.m. on August 19, concertgoers informed security of a suspicious looking individual inhaling an unknown substance from a balloon in a nearby parking lot. Public...
Fire destroys Pasco home
PASCO, Wash. — A Pasco family lost their home after it caught fire Sunday morning. Just after 9 a.m., fire crews responded to a house in the 700 block of 43rd Way in Pasco. Officials said it took them just under 30 minutes to extinguish the flames. Unfortunately, firefighters...
Stevens County Sheriff's Office attempts to locate missing person
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - The Stevens County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is searching for a missing person, likely in the area of Wilbur or Colville. Trevor Bresnahan drove to Stevens county to visit friends on Aug. 10. His mother received a call Aug. 17 that someone found his dog on Springdale Hunter Road. Neither Bresnahan nor his maroon Hyundai Accent were found.
Benton County Sheriff's Office responds to car vs train crash
PLYMOUTH, Wash. - Early Saturday morning the Benton County County Sheriff's responded to a car versus train crash on Christy Road. Fortunately, no one was injured. According to a Facebook post from BCSO, the people in the car got out before the train hit the car. BCSO suspects drugs and alcohol as the reason the car got off the roadway and onto the train crossing.
Tri-Cities gang member admits to role in killing pregnant 20-year-old. He was just 17
He could be released by the end of the year.
Deputies: Teen rendered unconscious in attack at Grant County Fair
MOSES LAKE - The mother of a teen who was attacked by a peer at the Grant County Fair opted to seek a restraining order against her son’s attacker instead of pressing charges, according to Grant County Sheriff’s officials. On Wednesday, Marilyn Avila contacted law enforcement to report...
Three men caught stealing catalytic converters near Columbia Park Trail in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — Three men who were allegedly caught stealing catalytic converters from vehicles near Columbia Park Trail & Malibu PR NE have been arrested by Richland police officers following reports from a concerned citizen who noticed the suspicious activity. According to a social media alert from the Richland...
Pit bull owner charged with horrific attack on Prosser mother and son in their own yard
Up to 9 dogs terrorized neighbors, chased horses and even threatened police officers.
Fight at Grant County Fair Leaves 15-year-old Unconscious
A 15-year-old's family has reportedly indicated they will seek a restraining order but will not press charges after the boy was rendered unconscious following a fight at the Grant County Fair. Grant County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Kyle Foreman said the Tuesday evening fight was between two 15-year-old boys...
Young father dies in gang-related drive-by shooting outside Pasco home
It’s the 2nd deadly shooting last week involving gang-affiliated suspects.
Washington man faces manslaughter in connection with La Grande woman’s death after wrong-way collision
PENDLETON — Law enforcement booked a Washington state man into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in connection with the death of a La Grande woman. Kari Lindeman, 49, was killed when the Ford Fiesta she was driving collided with a Dodge 3500 pickup driven by Gabriel Velasquez, 55, of Kennewick, who was traveling in the wrong direction in the eastbound lane near milepost 216, 5 miles east of Pendleton, according to Oregon State Police.
Pasco man lost control of vehicle in Grant County roundabout, died from injuries
MATTAWA, Wash. — State Troopers confirmed that an 80-year-old man from Pasco died in the hospital a day after he lost control of his vehicle in a Grant County roundabout and crashed into a ditch. According to social media notices from WSP Trooper Jeremy Weber and a subsequent memo,...
Details, Victim Names Released in Fatal Grant County Crash
Following a fatal crash in Grant County July 30, the Grant County Sheriff's Office has released new information. (image shows vehicle in upper right-red car) Four persons were riding in a 2003 Chevy Cavalier traveling on South Frontage Road E. near the interchange with Interstate 90 around 6:30 AM when the car failed to negotiate a corner.
Elderly Pasco man dies a day after losing control of his pickup at a roundabout
The truck went off the road and crashed.
Fire burning close to homes northeast of Soap Lake
SOAP LAKE - A fire burning northeast of Soap Lake appears to be incinerating brush close to some homes, as of Thursday night. The Grant County Sheriff's Office reports that the blaze is 10 acres in size, but is contained. It's burning in the 21000 block of Road A Northeast, also known as High Hill Road.
