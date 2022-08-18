Read full article on original website
Travis County commissioners discuss wage increases, homelessness outreach deputy during preliminary FY 2022-23 budget
The final budget for FY 2022-23 will be approved in late September. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) On August 17, Travis County commissioners began the monthlong budget review process ahead of a September vote. Over the next several weeks, commissioners will hear proposals from county departments for the preliminary budget, which has...
Four Oaks Medicare Planning opens in Southwest Austin
Husband and wife team Jamon and Paula White are now operating Four Oaks Medicare Planning out of a Southwest Austin office. (Courtesy Four Oaks Medicare Planning) Four Oaks Medicare Planning opened an office in June at 5424 W. Hwy. 290, Ste. 204-4, Austin. The insurance agency, owned by Paula and...
Lakeway City Council approves election for $17.5M bond
The city of Lakeway has called for a bond election Nov. 8. (Brian Rash/Community Impact Newspaper) An ordinance to approve a bond election for a transportation bond totaling $17.5 million was approved by Lakeway City Council during their Aug.15 regular meeting. The motion was carried 6-1, with Council Member Jennifer...
Lake Travis ISD will pursue $703 million bond election to address growth
Student population has risen almost 20% in Lake Travis ISD since 2015. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact Newspaper) Editor's note: Following the publication of this story, the Lake Travis ISD board of trustees approved a resolution Aug. 17 to hold a bond election in November. As the student population continues to rise...
Important upcoming Dripping Springs City Council dates
Dripping Springs City Council is likely to vote on the tax rate and budget for the upcoming fiscal year in September. (Zach Keel/Community Impact Newspaper) Dripping Springs City Council is scheduled to vote on the adoption of the fiscal year 2022-23 budget Sept. 20. If passed, the budget would go into effect Oct. 1.
Leander ISD calls voter-approval tax rate election for Nov. 8
The Leander ISD board of trustees called a voter-approval tax rate election at the Aug. 18 meeting. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) The Leander ISD board of trustees officially called a voter-approval tax rate election, or VATRE, for the November election at its Aug. 18 meeting. A VATRE is an election...
Lakeway City Council proposes new tax rate for fiscal year 2022-23
Lakeway Mayor Thomas Kilgore greets a guest during the Aug.15 council meeting. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) A new proposed tax rate of $0.129 was approved on first reading by Lakeway City Council during their Aug.15 regular meeting. The vote passed unanimously. The proposed rate is expected to officially be voted...
Lakeway City Council will change their meeting times to 6 p.m. this fall
Lakeway Mayor Thomas Kilgore and Mayor Pro Tem Gretchen Vance at the start of their Aug.15 meeting at 6:30 p.m. The Council recently voted to change the regular meeting times to 6 p.m. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) Effective Oct.1, Lakeway City Council regular meetings will start at 6 p.m. every...
Austin City Council begins multiday budget approval process
Other than postponing two items—potential approval of a license plate reader system for police and an increase in parkland dedication fees—council members did not take any action during the meeting. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) Austin City Council spent roughly eight hours on the first day of their budget...
Deadline for candidacy filing in Round Rock ISD, Pflugerville City Council races is Aug. 22
Both Round Rock ISD and Pflugerville City Council called elections for Nov. 8. (Brian Rash/Community Impact Newspaper) The deadline to file for candidacy in some local elections is Aug. 22 at 5 p.m. Both Round Rock ISD and Pflugerville City Council called elections for Nov. 8. In Pflugerville, the positions...
Williamson County increases rent allowance for Opportunities for Williamson & Burnet Counties
County Judge Bill Gravell, who is running for re-election Nov. 8, said Aug. 16 that Opportunities for Williamson & Burnet Counties has provided 180,000 meals to Williamson County in the last 12 months through the Meals on Wheels program. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) Williamson County Commissioners Court unanimously approved increasing...
Motions to censure trustees Bone and Weston fail at Round Rock ISD board meeting
Motions to censure two RRISD trustees failed on Aug. 19, with two 3-3-1 votes, with Place 1 Trustee Kevin Johnson abstaining and the "no" votes represented by Place 4 Trustee Cory Vessa, Place 2 Trustee Mary Bone and Place 7 Trustee Danielle Weston. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The Round Rock...
Round Rock ISD approves COVID-19 leave for district employees
The Round Rock ISD board of trustees on Aug. 18 adopted a resolution giving district employees additional paid leave in the event that they test positive for COVID-19. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The Round Rock ISD board of trustees on Aug. 18 adopted a resolution giving district employees additional paid...
New Braunfels ISD hires new director of safety and security
Stephen Brown began his new role as the director of safety and security in New Braunfels ISD on Aug. 18. New Braunfels ISD hired Stephen Brown as the new director of safety and security. He began his new role with NBISD on Aug. 18. “Mr. Brown will fill a critical...
Lake Travis ISD to hold $703 million bond election in November
The full presentation from the Aug. 17 meeting will be posted on the district's website Aug. 18. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact Newspaper) Lake Travis ISD residents will vote on whether to approve about $703 million worth of bonds in November following action taken at the Aug. 17 school board meeting. The...
New Braunfels boards and commissions accepting applications
The fall appointment to boards and commissions will begin on Dec. 1. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Applications are being accepted until Sept. 30 for New Braunfels boards and commissions that have fall appointments. Appointments under the fall term will end Nov. 30 each year with new appointments beginning Dec. 1.
Joseph Molis appointed as Lakeway interim city manager
Lakeway Assistant City Manager Joseph Molis was appointed interim city manager during the Aug.15 council meeting. (Courtesy city of Lakeway) Lakeway City Council approved a resolution to appoint an interim city manager after the current city manager, Julie Oakley, departs on Sept. 2. According to the resolution, Assistant City Manager...
Samsung donates $1M to Williamson County charities
As part of a media event put on by Samsung, local, county, state and national officials joined company executives to present oversize checks of $250,000 each to area charities. (Brian Rash/Community Impact Newspaper) While dozens of industrial cranes decorated the mainly rural skyline of southwest Taylor on Aug. 19—a foreshadowing...
Education in Austin: TEA revives school ratings & Austin ISD considers bond measures
The Texas Education Agency eliminated D and F rankings for the 2021-22 school year, instead deeming these schools "not rated." This gives schools some extra time to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. (Courtesy Texas Education Agency) The Aug. 19 episode of the Austin Breakdown focuses on education in...
School resource officer agreements reached for Hays, San Marcos CISDs as school year gets underway
The Hays County Commissioners Court and San Marcos City Council approved agreements for school resource officer positions and programs for area school districts Aug. 16. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Hays County Commissioners Court approved an interlocal cooperation agreement with Hays CISD to add three school resource officers, or SROs, to...
