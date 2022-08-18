ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enola, PA

PennLive.com

1 hurt in shooting at Harrisburg-area Walmart

UPDATE: At Dauphin County Walmart shooting, shoppers left their carts and ‘started running’. Police converged on a Walmart at 6535 Grayson Road in Swatara Township late Sunday afternoon after the report of a shooting inside the store. Around 6 p.m., numerous police vehicles could be seen parked in various...
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
lebtown.com

Blotter: Fatal accident, harassment, commercial burglary, criminal mischief

Harassment – At approximately 7:03 p.m. Aug. 13, police responded to the 200 block of North Mechanic Street for a reported domestic. Police determined that a 38-year-old Fredericksburg man and the victim, a 32-year-old Fredericksburg woman, were engaged in a verbal argument. During the argument, the actor purposefully discharged bodily fluids onto the victim by way of forcibly propelling fluid from his nose onto her face. The victim, along with her children, were relocated. Charges were filed against the actor, who fled the scene prior to police arrival.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Driver allegedly points gun during Harrisburg road rage incident

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg man was cited for allegedly pointing a gun at another driver during a road rage incident on Interstate 283 North. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to a release...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Body found in car near Scott Elementary School

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Harrisburg city officials are reporting that a dead body was discovered near Scott and Rowland Schools. Police say the body was found in a parked car located near 19th and Derry Streets. Foul play is not suspected and the incident is not being investigated as suspicious.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Manheim police searching for alleged shooting suspect

LANCASTER, Pa. — Manheim Township Police are searching for a suspect in a reported shooting that occurred in Lancaster. The incident allegedly happened on Sunday, Aug. 14 at 4:17 p.m. in the roadway in front of 1631 Judie Lane (Villages of Lancaster Green). This area is close to the...
LANCASTER, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
local21news.com

DUI stop sign hit-and-run leads to gas leak, police say

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Chambersburg Police were called to Pleasant Street after receiving a report of a hit and run where a suspect ran over a stop sign. Police say that 37-year-old Frankie Nichols was identified as a suspect in the incident and an officer went to his residence to locate him and confirm.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Man pulled gun in Dauphin County road rage incident: police

State police resolved a road rage incident that occurred Friday afternoon on Route 283, according to a recent release. Dalton Bechtel, 27, of Harrisburg, was charged with simple assault and harassment after he pointed a gun at 33-year-old Harrisburg motorist at around 3 p.m. in Lower Swatara Township, according to police.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Motorcyclist who died in Lancaster County accident identified

MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Manor Township Police say that a motorcyclist has died after a Saturday night accident in Lancaster County. The crash between a sedan and a motorcycle occurred in the area of Seitz and Manor Church roads around 7:30 p.m., police confirmed. Officers administered aid to the motorcycle rider until EMS arrived, but the rider was pronounced dead at the scene, police report.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Update: One person died in York County crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has died in a crash that closed both directions of US 30 in York County on Saturday. The York County coroner says the crash occurred in the area of N. Baker Road and Trinity Road in West Machester Township. The person who died in the crash was a 37-year-old man, the coroner reports, whose name has not yet been released.
YORK COUNTY, PA

