Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Family Fun Attractions in and Around Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Carlisle Artisan Market hosting grand opening event August 20thKristen WaltersCarlisle, PA
Pair of historic islands recently listed for sale in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Upcoming Community Fairs in and Around Lancaster, PA [2022]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Related
Harrisburg man charged with several crimes following Swatara Walmart shooting
SWATARA, Pa. — Luis David Jose, 27, has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering other persons, disorderly conduct, and criminal mischief, following an Aug. 21 shooting at the Walmart located at 6535 Grayson Road in Swatara Township. The incident has left the victim, Luis Villanona-Rodrioguez, with...
1 hurt in shooting at Harrisburg-area Walmart
UPDATE: At Dauphin County Walmart shooting, shoppers left their carts and ‘started running’. Police converged on a Walmart at 6535 Grayson Road in Swatara Township late Sunday afternoon after the report of a shooting inside the store. Around 6 p.m., numerous police vehicles could be seen parked in various...
PA Man Arrested For Buying Body Parts On Facebook Marketplace
Photo provided by East Pennsboro Township Police Department. A Pennsylvania man was charged with abuse of a corpse, receiving stolen property, and several other charges after local police claimed he allegedly misused Facebook Marketplace to purchase stolen human remains with plans to resell them.
abc27.com
Police investigate shooting at Dauphin County Walmart, suspect identified
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at the Walmart Supercenter on Grayson Road off Route 322 in Dauphin County. The alleged shooter was taken into custody Sunday evening, police reported. Police said the shooting, which occurred around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
At Dauphin County Walmart shooting, shoppers left their carts and ‘started running’
Harrisburg residents Raven Persad and Elvis Valentin dropped into Walmart in Swatara Township on Sunday afternoon to pick up a couple of items. But the married couple, in the store with an estimated 500 other people, left without buying anything after they said that they heard the sound of a “boom.”
Body found in car in Harrisburg, police investigating
Police are investigating a death in the vicinity of Rowland Academy in Harrisburg, according to Lt. Kyle Gautsch with Harrisburg police.
lebtown.com
Blotter: Fatal accident, harassment, commercial burglary, criminal mischief
Harassment – At approximately 7:03 p.m. Aug. 13, police responded to the 200 block of North Mechanic Street for a reported domestic. Police determined that a 38-year-old Fredericksburg man and the victim, a 32-year-old Fredericksburg woman, were engaged in a verbal argument. During the argument, the actor purposefully discharged bodily fluids onto the victim by way of forcibly propelling fluid from his nose onto her face. The victim, along with her children, were relocated. Charges were filed against the actor, who fled the scene prior to police arrival.
Man Indicted on Crack Cocaine, Fentanyl Trafficking and Firearms Charges
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Jaykwan Mitchell, age 20, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking and firearms charges. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment alleges...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc27.com
Driver allegedly points gun during Harrisburg road rage incident
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg man was cited for allegedly pointing a gun at another driver during a road rage incident on Interstate 283 North. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to a release...
York Coroner: ‘Shortcuts’ can kill; OSHA gives more details about Amazon and J&K Salvage deaths
Kevin Chambers says he never becomes jaded investigating workplace deaths, despite how many he investigates.
local21news.com
Body found in car near Scott Elementary School
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Harrisburg city officials are reporting that a dead body was discovered near Scott and Rowland Schools. Police say the body was found in a parked car located near 19th and Derry Streets. Foul play is not suspected and the incident is not being investigated as suspicious.
Manheim police searching for alleged shooting suspect
LANCASTER, Pa. — Manheim Township Police are searching for a suspect in a reported shooting that occurred in Lancaster. The incident allegedly happened on Sunday, Aug. 14 at 4:17 p.m. in the roadway in front of 1631 Judie Lane (Villages of Lancaster Green). This area is close to the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Update: Missing woman in York County located safe
Pennsylvania State Police in York County say a missing woman they were looking for has been located safe.
Berks County Resident Caught With Loaded Gun at Harrisburg International Airport
HARRISBURG, PA — A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer at Harrisburg International Airport stopped a Berks County man with a loaded gun at the airport security checkpoint on Sunday, Aug. 15. The man, a resident of Reading, PA, was found with a 9mm caliber handgun loaded with nine bullets.
local21news.com
DUI stop sign hit-and-run leads to gas leak, police say
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Chambersburg Police were called to Pleasant Street after receiving a report of a hit and run where a suspect ran over a stop sign. Police say that 37-year-old Frankie Nichols was identified as a suspect in the incident and an officer went to his residence to locate him and confirm.
Man pulled gun in Dauphin County road rage incident: police
State police resolved a road rage incident that occurred Friday afternoon on Route 283, according to a recent release. Dalton Bechtel, 27, of Harrisburg, was charged with simple assault and harassment after he pointed a gun at 33-year-old Harrisburg motorist at around 3 p.m. in Lower Swatara Township, according to police.
OSHA calling on employers to protect workers after alarming amount of workplace fatalities in south central Pa.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Almost one month after a 53-year-old Harrisburg man was killed in a chicken barn collapse at Hillandale Farms in Tyrone Township, Adams County, the wreckage remains. It’s just one of the staggering 21 workplace fatalities that have occurred across south central Pennsylvania since October of last...
abc27.com
Motorcyclist who died in Lancaster County accident identified
MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Manor Township Police say that a motorcyclist has died after a Saturday night accident in Lancaster County. The crash between a sedan and a motorcycle occurred in the area of Seitz and Manor Church roads around 7:30 p.m., police confirmed. Officers administered aid to the motorcycle rider until EMS arrived, but the rider was pronounced dead at the scene, police report.
abc27.com
Update: One person died in York County crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has died in a crash that closed both directions of US 30 in York County on Saturday. The York County coroner says the crash occurred in the area of N. Baker Road and Trinity Road in West Machester Township. The person who died in the crash was a 37-year-old man, the coroner reports, whose name has not yet been released.
therecord-online.com
Police release additional info on missing Centre County mother and daughter
CENTRE HALL, PA – Rockview state police Sunday provided an update on a mother and her 10-year-old daughter missing since Aug. 5. The original police filing on Thursday of last week listed their address as Bald Eagle St. in Blanchard. The Sunday filing said they are from Centre Hall.
Comments / 0