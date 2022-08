NEW YORK -- After another lackluster performance by the New York Yankees in their 4-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night, manager Aaron Boone took his team to task. "We should be ticked off right now and we need to start playing better. Plain and simple," Boone said after the Yankees' fifth shutout loss in August, most in the majors. New York came into the month having been shut out just a total of six times.

