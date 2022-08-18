ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Minnesota Lottery’s “Pick 3” game were:

3-8-6

(three, eight, six)

