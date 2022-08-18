REVIEW: Churro Doughnut a Delicious ‘Secret Menu’ Treat from Voodoo Doughnut at Universal CityWalk Hollywood

Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Universal Studios Hollywood 8/11/22 (Character Shop Opens, Universal Monsters Attack, HHN Updates Galore & More)
Quiet on set; we’re ready to roll! We headed out to Universal Studios Hollywood today to visit a new shop and see what else is new. So come along to see everything we found at Universal Studios Hollywood in today’s photo report. CityWalk Hollywood. Construction is moving along...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Spicy Asian-Style Dipping Sauce Now Available With Corn Dogs at Little Red Wagon in Disneyland
The Little Red Wagon on Main Street, U.S.A. in Disneyland is now offering spicy Asian-style dipping sauce with their hand-dipped corn dogs. A corn dog, which comes with a mandarin orange or small bag of chips, is $10.59. The sauce is an additional $1.69. You can see our video review...
WDW News Today
Wand Engraving Now Available for the First Time Ever at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal Studios Hollywood
Wand engraving is now available in Gladrags Wizardwear at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal Studios Hollywood. For Pass Member Appreciation Days 2022, Pass Members can get their wand engraved for free. Otherwise, engraving is...
WDW News Today
New ‘Harry Potter’ Spell Marker Medallions Debut at Universal Orlando Resort
There's a new way to study your spells in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter with a new set of spell marker medallions at Universal Orlando Resort!. A special board will eventually be available for purchase,...
WDW News Today
New ‘Jurassic World’ Tiki Mug Available at Universal Studios Hollywood
A new "Jurassic World" tiki mug is available at Isla Nu-Bar outside Jurassic World – The Ride in Universal Studios Hollywood. Isla Nu-Bar has multiple tiki mugs, but this is the first one directly...
I'm canceling my Disney World annual pass after 11 years. Here's why my family is finally done with the parks.
The parks are no longer worth it for our family. We're done spending thousands to wait in long lines, lose perks, and struggle with technology.
Disney World Has a Problem Visitors Won't Like
Navigating you and your family's experience at a Walt Disney (DIS) park is virtually impossible without some kind of device. With Disney's MagicBand, park visitors should be able to breeze through their park experience with nary a worry and conveniently access all the experiences on their itinerary. Disney is now on its third version of the MagicBand, simply called the MagicBand+. And with several sparkly new interactive features, fans were very responsive. But like many of Disney's MagicBand plans, the latest Band's production is struggling to meet fans' expectations.
WDW News Today
Screaming Fight Breaks Out at Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom
Last night a fight almost turned physical when two families got in a screaming match on the tram leaving the Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom. It’s unknown what exactly caused this fight to erupt but two Cast Members had to intervene. A man and a woman on...
WDW News Today
New Magic Kingdom Attractions Dress Arrives at Walt Disney World
If you're a fan of classic Disney rides, you're going to love this attractions dress we found today at Walt Disney World. The dress is available in Uptown Jewelers at Magic Kingdom. Magic Kingdom Attractions...
disneydining.com
The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed
There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
WDW News Today
New Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Magnet and Vineyard Vines Tote Bag Debut
The elegance of Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa is captured in two new items now available at Curiouser Clothiers. Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Magnet – $14.99. Mickey and Minnie take in...
disneydining.com
One theme park Resort is more expensive than Disney World, & you’ll be surprised which one it is
There’s been a lot of buzz in recent months over the price increases Guests are experiencing when planning a vacation to the Most Magical Place on Earth, but a new study shows that Disney World Guests might actually be luckier than they realize. A new study by The Family...
WDW News Today
New Halloween Crocs, Apparel, and Stitch Plush at Disneyland Resort
New Halloween Crocs, apparel, and a Stitch plush have arrived at Disneyland Resort. We found these items in the Emporium and Pioneer Mercantile at Disneyland. Adult Halloween Tee – $29.99. This white tee features Mickey, Donald,...
WDW News Today
New Cat in the Hat Loungefly Mini Backpack and Matching Wallet at Universal Studios Florida
It's fun to have fun at Universal Studios Florida, but it's important to keep your essentials nearby. Put everything you need in this new Cat in the Hat Loungefly mini backpack and matching wallet. Cat...
Don't Make This Mistake When Booking a Disney Hotel
While summer isn't quite over yet, many are still trying to cram in their vacations during the warm months before fall descends again. If you're one of those who's waited until August for your time off to splash in a pool or tour your favorite theme park, no one could blame you. After all, July is typically the hottest month, so you and your family might get a little bit of a respite from the unusually warm temperatures.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: New Chicharrones Pork Rinds at Hollywood Lounge in Disney California Adventure
Hollywood Lounge in Disney California Adventure is closed for refurbishment, but a limited menu is being offered at a nearby temporary location. We visited the Hollywood Lounge booth to try their new chicharrones dish. Hollywood Lounge is surrounded by construction walls and blue tarps. The temporary location is a Food...
WDW News Today
Full Lineups Released for Halloween Horror Nights, Death Eaters to Appear for First Time at USH, Universal Files Petition for Epic Universe Street Name, and More: UPNT Weekly Recap (8/15/22-8/21/22)
We bring you a lot of stories. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Weekly Recap for August 15 – August 21, 2022.
WDW News Today
New MagicBand+ Options Arrive, Halloween Crocs, Walt Disney World 15th Anniversary Shirts, Walls Up for Kona Cafe Refurbishment, and More: Daily Recap (8/17/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it's hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 17, 2022.
WDW News Today
Behind-The-Scenes Look at Journey of Water Inspired by Moana Rockwork at EPCOT
Imagineer Zach Riddley shared a behind-the-scenes look at the construction of rockwork in Journey of Water, Inspired by “Moana” at EPCOT. It was great to spend the day on our project site for Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana – the new attraction coming to the World Nature neighborhood of EPCOT. Many years go into designing these experiences and nothing beats seeing the real thing in its own “state of becoming.” Our guests are following along on this work from the monorail above our site, so I thought it would be fun to share a few views with you from on the ground, right in the middle of the process.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Join Us for Beignets, Frozen Absinthe, and More at The Bayou, a ‘Princess and the Frog’ Bar on the Disney Wish
The Disney Wish is filled with highly themed restaurants and lounges, and one of the first ones you are bound to encounter is The Bayou, located on Deck 3, just forward of the Grand Hall. This lounge, inspired by “The Princess and the Frog,” clearly evokes images of Louisiana with elegant and immersive décor, and a menu inspired by New Orleans.
