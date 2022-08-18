Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
Volleyball Maddy Fisher Keyser volleyball.jpg
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - The Keyser Lady Tornado had a successful season in 2021, led by a …
WVNews
Predicting West Virginia's 2022 football season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- I really hate making season predictions. Heck, I dislike picking games that are a day away, much less forecasting contests that are a quarter of the year in the future. However, there's also the fact that just about every person that sees me asks some form of...
WVNews
Special teams: Legg, Brinkman veteran cogs for WVU specialists
Specialists – Casey Legg (K, Sr.), Parker Grothaus (PK, Sr.), Kolton McGhee (K/P, Jr.), Austin Brinkman (LS, Soph.), Leighton Bechdel (K/P, Soph.), Danny King (K/P, RFr.), Ronan Swope (P, RFr.), Oliver Straw (P, Fr.), Macguire Moss (LS, Fr.) West Virginia returns several key components of its special teams units...
WVNews
Allegany College appoints volleyball coaches
CUMBERLAND, Md. (WV News) – Allegany College of Maryland has named Joe Brewer as its head volleyball coach and Lindsey Fisher as assistant coach. Brewer has over 20 years of coaching experience in both volleyball and tennis in the local region. At Fort Hill High School, Brewer led the Sentinels to a state championship during the 2013 season and amassed a 175-42 record, which includes several conference and area championships, as well as Coach of the Year awards. Brewer has completed coaches’ training courses from both Gold Medal Squared and USA Volleyball and conducted numerous volleyball camps.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
Tony Mathis looks to step into feature back role
Running back Tony Mathis was one of the few Mountaineers who played well in West Virginia's desultory 18-6 loss to Minnesota in the 2021 Guaranteed Rate Bowl. WVU, hampered by offensive inefficiency for much of the year, played the game without starter Leddie Brown, who skipped the bowl to “prepare for the draft."
WVNews
WVU women break scoreless stretch, roll past Saint Joseph's
After a stretch of 127 minutes to start the season in which it had several good scoring chances but failed to put the ball in the net, West Virginia's women's soccer team broke out in a big way against visiting Saint Joseph's on Sunday, scoring five times in a 5-1 win over the visiting Hawks.
WVNews
ELk Garden trees.JPG
ELK GARDEN, W.Va. (WV News) – As Elk Garden works to patch potholes, residents are concerned…
WVNews
With a year under his belt, Lance Dixon ready to up his production at WVU
Lance Dixon is preparing for his fourth season of college football, but he’s just now finding his comfort level. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker from Oak Park, Michigan, was a four-star recruit coming out of West Bloomfield High School. He signed with Penn State and spent two years in State College, where he played in a total of 12 games, starting one of them, and recorded 12 tackles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Brian Polendey 8/18/22
West Virginia tight end Brian Polendey has a history agains Pitt, and is sharing his knowledge of playing in the Panthers' home venue with his WVU teammates. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please...
WVNews
Projects in Wheeling, Morgantown receive RAISE grants
WASHINGTON — A pair of improvement projects, one in Wheeling and one in Morgantown, recently received funding through the federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant program. The funding totals more than $20 million across the two grants, with the lion’s share — $16.25 million — going...
WVNews
Continuing the build: Despite challenges, WVU Athletic Director Shane Lyons continues efforts to improve programs, facilities
Since taking over as West Virginia University’s director of athletics in 2015, Shane Lyons has guided the Mountaineers through an uneven landscape. In particular, the past couple of years have had some huge challenges, many of those brought about by the Covid pandemic.
WVNews
Alberta McGinnis
FRONT ROYAL, Va. — Alberta Chloris McGinnis, 93, of Front Royal, Va., passed away on Aug. 6, 2022. She was born in Tunnelton Oct. 15, 1928, daughter of the late Burlie and Catherine Rodeheaver Stevenson.
Comments / 0