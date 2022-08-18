Read full article on original website
adidas' adiFOM Q Emerges in "Black/Orange"
Following a first look at the adiFOM Q earlier this year in off-white tones, the silhouette now appears once again in an alternate black/orange colorway. Originally thought to be a part of the YEEZY line due to its similarity to the Foam Runners, it was later clarified that the new introductions will be offered by adidas.
C.P Company Conquers City Living With FW22 Metropolis Series
Italy-based brand C.P. Company is kicking off its Fall/Winter 2022 offering with its new Metropolis Series. Inspired by the brand’s signature Metropolis jacket, the limited-edition offering uses outerwear and more as a means of conquering city living. With an industrial-focused design cadence, the series’ jackets utilize contemporary fabrics and manufacturing processing for forward-facing products. Just like the Dynafil parka that was introduced in 1999 as part of the brand’s Urban Protection range, the Metropolis series harbors the same utilitarian design cadence.
Black COMME des GARÇONS and Nike Reconnect for Retro Print Basics
After joining forces earlier this year to resurrect the , Black COMME des GARÇONS and Nike come together once again for a series of tees and tote bags — offering an updated line of everyday basics. BLACK CdG was founded by Rei Kawakubo back in 2009 as a response to The Great Recession. As the name suggests, the sublabel focused on cycling popular CDG styles in black within small spaces under 40 sqm in a process dubbed “speed merchandising.” The result was the introduction of accessible and energetic pieces that fans could quickly scoop up.
Nike Brings Back the Air Flight '89 for 2022
1989’s Air Flight ‘89 makes a return for 2022 after last being spotted in June of 2020 with a SuperSonics-esque colorway. Originally a Nike Basketball performance silhouette, the Air Flight ‘89 carries a recognizable retro look, especially with its sole unit that was pulled from the iconic Air Jordan 4. Nike now refreshes the Air Flight ‘89 with a “White/Black” that is accented by red, pink and gray hits.
adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 "Pirate Black" Is Returning Next Year
Ye and the team — whether without the former’s green light or not — have been known to give plenty of its most popular colorways reissues so that as many folks as possible can get their hands on them. During the most recent YEEZY Day launch, one iconic offering from the creative genius’ Three Stripes catalog in the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 “Turtle Dove,” so it’s only right that the famed “Pirate Black” installment make its return as well.
Doja Cat Launches “It’s Giving” Apparel Collection With Graphic Tees, Trucker Hats and More
For her new apparel collection “It’s Giving,” Doja Cat stepped out to capture paparazzi-style photos of her modeling the clothing and accessories. The capsule, which launched today with an official website, contains colorful graphic tees, sweatshirts, sweatpants, trucker hats and underwear. In her volume I lookbook, the...
Supreme Enlists André 3000 For Its Latest Campaign
You know that Supreme is on the verge of rolling out the first batch of products for its all-new Fall/Winter 2022 collection when it gradually starts to post teasers to its social channels. Earlier this week the NYC-based streetwear brand proffered up an initial look at what is speculated to be a leather jacket collaboration with professional driver Lewis Hamilton, and now it has just released a campaign image that features the legendary André 3000.
Malbon and Nike Release a Convertible Jacket in Four Colors
Malbon Golf has collaborated with Nike on numerous occasions, often times bringing to life designs and logos from Nike Golf’s past. The two brands have joined forces once again to release a convertible jacket with Nike’s Storm-FIT technology. Constructed from 100% nylon, the jacket is a classic coach’s...
Mark Zuckerberg Quickly Updates Metaverse Avatar Following Criticism on Graphics
Mark Zuckerberg is catching flak once more from netizens after recently revealing his new avatar for Meta’s Horizon Worlds. Many were quick to point out the avatar’s creepy eyes while saying that the graphics looked straight out of an early 2000s Nintendo GameCube game — poking fun at the millions of dollars that have gone into the project.
Sony sued in UK for $5.9 billion; claim says company ‘ripped off its customers’
Sony is being sued by a U.K. consumer rights group for 5 billion pounds ($5.9 billion), which is claiming the company “ripped off its customers” with overpriced games and in-game purchases, the BBC is reporting. According to the legal action, the group claims Sony breached competition law by...
STAPLE Drops Capsule With Emerging Brand New York Old Friends
With Jeff Staple, New York continues to reign as the epicenter of expanded creativity. The designer’s clothing imprint STAPLE has now linked with Tori Simokov’s emerging brand New York Old Friends for a capsule collection. Imbued with flower graphics, the collaboration is inspired by the idea of giving...
The adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 "Slate" Has as Official Release Date
It is no surprise that the YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 has become a staple in the modern lifestyle and fashion trends for fans around the globe. The coveted silhouette continues to expand with a stacked lineup of releases and restocks. Earlier this month, the YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 has also popped up in “Flax” and “Jade Ash”. Despite Ye‘s recent controversial comments accusing the German sportswear brand of utilizing his designs without his permission, it has not slowed the steady stream of releases with the popular silhouette.
G-Dragon Drops a New Range of PEACEMINUSONE Products for His Birthday
G-Dragon has been stirring up excitement over his upcoming Nike initiatives that involve a “Panda” colorway of his signature Kwondo 1 as well as a potential foral-covered Air Force 1. Before those items release to the market, the Korean artist’s PEACEMINUSONE label is making room for a new collection that celebrates his birthday.
Hasbro Reissues 'Star Wars' Darth Revan Force FX Elite Lightsaber
Two years after unveiling Darth Revan‘s Force FX Lightsaber in 2020, Hasbro is now bringing the coveted Star Wars collectible back. Just like the rest of the toy company’s beloved Force FX series, the Lightsaber is a highly detailed re-creation of the enigmatic character’s weapon of choice, accurately portraying everything from the uniquely shaped hilt to its pushers and even its claw-like spikes extending over the emitter.
Nike Finishes the Dunk Low "Sail Blue" With Gum Outsoles
Has unveiled a “Sail Blue” iteration of the famed Dunk Low silhouette. Crafted with white leather uppers, the design is accompanied with blue mesh tongues and tumbled leather panel swooshes, with additional detailing found on the perforated shoe box and distinct Nike branding on the tongue, heel and red insoles. The shoe rests on a white midsole and gum rubber outsole — the latter of which matches the Nike heel insignia — to create a complementing pop of color, while white laces tie the model together for a clean finish.
FISK and Ed Fella Unite to Release One-Of-One Drawings
An eclectic mix of artwork from the legendary American designer. Ed Fella has been a trailblazer in the world of graphic design for over 60 years. From his impact in typography to his avant-garde approach to advertising, the American artist and designer continues to work with a childlike curiosity at the age of 84.
A Supreme x Rolex Oyster Perpetual Date is Rumored for FW22
After Supreme teased its Fall/Winter 2022 collection and shared a campaign image with André 3000, hinting at an upcoming photo tee, rumors are now circulating that the New York imprint is gearing up for a Rolex collaboration. As reported by Supreme insider, Supreme DROPS, a mockup is pointing toward a Supreme x Rolex Oyster Perpetual Date release for FW22.
size? Previews Another New Balance 1906R Collaboration In Teal
New Balance has a penchant to re-introduce older silhouettes through collaborative projects. It was successful with models like the 2002R as well as the 550, and it’s already starting to see positive signs with its 1906. The Boston-based imprint aligned with thisisneverthat recently to show off a collaborative take, and now it’s filtering it through footwear retailer size? for a duo of installments. The first iteration was previewed earlier in the month, and now the European retailer is ushering in a brand new teal colorway.
Baby Star, atmos, and Reebok Come Together for Ramen Snack-Inspired Classic Leathers
After offering a first look at the upcoming Japanese Izakaya-inspired Nike Air Force 1 Mids, atmos Tokyo now joins forces with Reebok and Japanese snack company Oyatsu for special-edition Baby Star Ramen Reebok Classic Leather Sneakers. Baby Star Ramen is a popular savory crunchy noodle snack that’s been sold in Japan’s supermarkets and convenience stores since 1959. As part of a series of unconventional collaborations including a recently-introduced Babeer brew, Baby Star Ramen now dresses a pair of Reebok Classic Leathers in playful over-the-top iconography.
