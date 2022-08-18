Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Louisiana state officials delay flood funding to New Orleans a second time over city officials' stance on abortion
(CNN) — Louisiana's State Bond Commission denied funding Thursday for a $39 million infrastructure project in Orleans Parish for the second time, at the behest of state Attorney General Jeff Landry, according to a statement on Landry's official Facebook page and video posted from the bond commission meeting. Landry...
NOLA.com
Stephanie Grace: NOPD tries, and fails, to have it both ways on abortion
Staffing at the New Orleans Police Department is so short that it takes an average of 2½ hours to respond to a 911 call, a recent analysis found. Another report chronicled the department’s low closure rate for sex crimes investigations and noted that detectives in the division are handling more than three times the recommended case load.
NOLA.com
Louisiana is failing its most vulnerable children, with deadly consequences
HOUMA — Ezekiel Harry’s name echoed through the streets. Neighbors and strangers alike spent hours this summer looking for the toddler, last seen in a dinosaur shirt and burgundy shorts. “Missing” posts blanketed social media. But as they searched, the 2-year-old who loved Spider-Man already lay...
NOLA.com
In meetings with New Orleans residents, Mayor Cantrell lays out 2023 plans
Mayor LaToya Cantrell took her plans for New Orleans on a roadshow over the past month, telling residents that she’ll aim to shore up a dwindling New Orleans Police Department, strengthen the code enforcement department and invest across the city's neighborhoods next year. In a series of community meetings...
NOLA.com
Blakeview: Powerful, often controversial Jefferson Parish Sheriff Harry Lee was born 90 years ago this week
One of Louisiana’s most powerful, colorful and sometimes controversial politicians, the late Jefferson Parish Sheriff Harry Lee, was born 90 years ago this week. The son of Chinese immigrants, Lee was born in the back room of his family’s Carondelet Street laundry on Aug. 27, 1932. He and his seven siblings worked in the family business. Lee graduated from LSU and served in the U.S. Air Force in Texas, where he met his wife, Lai. He returned to Louisiana and helped run his family’s Chinese restaurant, House of Lee in Metairie.
theadvocate.com
High utility bills energize voters in Public Service Commission races
The public and the media historically doesn’t care a whit about utilities or the five Louisiana Public Service Commission members, who serve staggered six-year terms to regulate the privately owned companies and cooperatives that sell electricity to more than 2 million customers. But monthly electricity bills, on average, have...
theadvocate.com
Our Views: Louisiana charter schools must serve everyone, including low-income students
Louisiana has moved strongly in the direction of charter schools, but too often, these public schools aren't sufficiently serving students of all income levels. Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report last week showing that 18.5% of authorized charter schools are not enrolling enough children from economically disadvantaged homes. Waguespack looked at 108 charter schools serving almost 66,000 students and found that more than 1 in 5 schools failed to meet admission rules aimed at ensuring full access at least once during the past six years.
Attorneys file lawsuit against OJJ
BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — A team of lawyers filed a lawsuit Friday against Governor John Bel Edwards and the Office of Juvenile Justice to stop the transfer of juvenile inmates from Bridge City to Angola. After multiple escapes this year, Jefferson Parish Councilman Deano Bonano said that is the wrong decision. “Bridge City’s backyard […]
Mayor Cantrell: 'We are NOT canceling Mardi Gras'
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued a statement Friday assuring residents Mardi Gras 2023 will happen, hours after telling a town hall meeting that the NOPD’s shortage of police officers could result in there being no Mardi Gras.
NOLA.com
NOLA Business Insider: Quest to revive commerce in the East led by mom and pops
As the workweek begins, we're taking a look to the east, to the lakefront and to the farms of Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi for the business news of the day. A shortage of major retailers in New Orleans East has for years nettled community residents, who believe combating negative perceptions is key to luring commerce. To do that, locals have embraced entrepreneurship and have formed a coalition to attract private investment. Jessica Williams has the story of how small businesses are working to keep dollars circulating in the East.
WDSU
New Orleans council, NOPD superintendent clash over abortion resolution
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans City Council clashed with the New Orleans Police Department superintendent on Friday during a criminal justice committee meeting. It all started with a question from council President Helena Moreno to police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson regarding the city's resolution to not be the enforcers of the statewide abortion laws.
NOLA.com
Drought has killed the cotton crop in Texas. In wetter Louisiana, it's helping spark a revival.
A punishing drought in Texas could be a boon for cotton farmers in Louisiana and Mississippi, helping fuel a rebound in the fluffy fiber after historic lows in the previous two years. The dry spell affecting much of the West has wiped out hundreds of thousands of acres of cotton...
Louisiana State Representative charged with reckless driving
A Louisiana State Representative was arrested and charged with DWI after reckless driving, Louisiana State Police (LSP) stated.
New Orleans Mayor Admits Mardi Gras 2023 May Be Cancelled
Will Mayor LaToya Cantrell cancel Mardi Gras 2023?
Central City, French Quarter shootings within minutes, leaves two hospitalized
One shooting happened in Central City and the other in the French Quarter.
Louisiana Governor Issues Statement On Record Low Unemployment Rate
Louisiana Governor Issues Statement On Record Low Unemployment Rate. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Louisiana Office of the Governor reported on August 19, 2022, that Governor John Bel Edwards released a statement on Louisiana setting another record low unemployment rate of 3.6 percent. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards stated:
NOLA.com
James Gill: Crime is out of control in NO. Should the chief prosecutor be moonlighting?
Perhaps you're fretting because you have heard the DA has gone AWOL in the middle of a crime wave in New Orleans. Fear not. Jason Williams does have a new gig practicing civil law, but it is part time and he will remain as dedicated as ever to putting lawbreakers behind bars. Since assistant DAs are not allowed to practice law on the side, he will have plenty of help in his official capacity.
NOLA.com
New hires at Lakeview Regional, OnPath Federal Credit Union, Gambel Communications
Chad Cathey has been named chief operating officer of Lakeview Regional Medical Center, a campus of Tulane Medical Center. Cathey has executive responsibility for operational procedures of the 167-bed acute care hospital and will be part of the team responsible for strategic planning of the hospital. Cathey most recently served...
