San Diego County, CA

NBC San Diego

San Diego Businesses Continue to Struggle to Hire Employees

Despite fears of a recession, the war to retain employees still rages on across the U.S. One industry that is especially struggling to stay staffed is the restaurant business. “My chef has had to work double time,” said Tony Loiacono, owner of Parkhouse Eatery in University Heights. “A lot of my front of the house staff has had to work in the kitchen too, which pulls them away from the front of the house, and then my front of the house has had to cover those shifts.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

California invests billions for youth mental health services

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a $4.7 billion effort to increase access to mental health and substance use support services for young people in California. KPBS reporter Jacob Aere says the effort looks to address the lack of mental health care that was further exposed by the pandemic. The “Master Plan...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC San Diego

Guaranteed Income Helps Ease Inflation Pressures for San Diego Families

San Diego's first guaranteed income program is a few months in, and it is already making a difference in many lives. One hundred and fifty families are receiving $500 a month with no strings attached. The families chosen for the guaranteed income program come from four specific neighborhoods: Encanto, Paradise Hills, San Ysidro and National City. All the families have a child under the age of 12 in the home.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

A former nurse speaks out about a San Diego hospital allegedly rushing homeless patients out and back onto the streets

SAN DIEGO — Heading west on Washington Street toward her new job as a nurse technician at Scripps Mercy Hospital, "Christine" spotted a man slouched over in a wheelchair in a parking lot near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Washington Street. Judging by the man's posture and because he was dressed in a hospital gown with a hospital bag next to him, she knew something was wrong.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Parole hearings for two high-profile murderers from San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Parole hearings were held Thursday for two high-profile killers from San Diego: School shooter Brenda Spencer and Marine wife Laura Troiani. Spencer, 60, and Troiani, 61, both appeared remotely with their attorneys before two parole board members. In 1979, at the age of 16, Spencer opened...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

One Book, One San Diego Announces 2022 Titles

One Book, One San Diego has announced the selections for the 2022 region-wide read: “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett has been chosen for adult readers; “The Magic Fish” written and illustrated by Trung Le Nguyen for teens and tweens; and “We Are Water Protectors” by Carole Lindstrom and illustrated by Michaela Goade for children.
SAN DIEGO, CA

