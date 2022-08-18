Read full article on original website
Remote school options still available for some Californians
Some California districts are still giving parents the option to allow their kids to attend remotely.
People who experienced homelessness participate in America's Finest City Half-Marathon
SAN DIEGO — The annual America’s Finest City Half-Marathon and 5K kicked off early Sunday morning starting in Point Loma and ending in Balboa Park. Alondra Padilla participated in the race and is a San Diego mother of two children. She said she was in a domestic violence situation that left her with nowhere to turn.
San Diego County offers program where people can dispose unwanted batteries
Here in California, batteries are considered hazardous waste and have to be disposed of in a hazardous waste facility.
MacKenzie Scott donates $1.1M to Junior Achievement of San Diego County
MacKenzie Scott, the world's richest woman and the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $1.1 million to the Junior Achievement of San Diego County.
University of California, San Diego, expects record high enrollment
The University of California, San Diego, is beginning its fall quarter this week with what’s expected to be record enrollment and lots of crowding on a campus that’s in the midst of one of the largest expansions in the school’s 59-year history. The San Diego Union-Tribune reports...
Carbon Dioxide Shortage Forces Closure of 4 City Pools
Four municipal pools in the city of San Diego will be temporarily closed beginning Monday as a result of a nationwide shortage of carbon dioxide, the county said Saturday. The shortage is due in large part to supply chain issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, San Diego County spokesman Jose Ysea said.
San Diego Businesses Continue to Struggle to Hire Employees
Despite fears of a recession, the war to retain employees still rages on across the U.S. One industry that is especially struggling to stay staffed is the restaurant business. “My chef has had to work double time,” said Tony Loiacono, owner of Parkhouse Eatery in University Heights. “A lot of my front of the house staff has had to work in the kitchen too, which pulls them away from the front of the house, and then my front of the house has had to cover those shifts.”
Construction Begins for 145-Unit ‘Urban Village’ Apartments in National City
Two nonprofit organizations broke ground this week for a 145-unit affordable apartment complex less than half a mile from City Hall in National City. The urban village-style Kimball Highland Apartments are being developed by Community HousingWorks in partnership with San Ysidro Health and the city. “The Kimball Highland groundbreaking reinforces...
San Diego Area COVID Hospitalizations Increase by 10 to 311 in Latest Report
The number of people in San Diego County hospitalized with COVID-19 increased by 10 to 311, according to state data released Saturday. The number of those patients in intensive care increased by three to 36 and the number of available hospital beds increased by five to 265. San Diego County...
Politics Report: State’s Top Transpo Official Says Mileage Fee Is ‘Inevitable’
Elected officials in San Diego have feuded for years now over regional planners’ proposal to charge drivers for however much they drive to fund the county’s transportation system. The state, not local electeds, will ultimately decide whether county drivers somehow pay for how much they drive – and...
California invests billions for youth mental health services
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a $4.7 billion effort to increase access to mental health and substance use support services for young people in California. KPBS reporter Jacob Aere says the effort looks to address the lack of mental health care that was further exposed by the pandemic. The “Master Plan...
Guaranteed Income Helps Ease Inflation Pressures for San Diego Families
San Diego's first guaranteed income program is a few months in, and it is already making a difference in many lives. One hundred and fifty families are receiving $500 a month with no strings attached. The families chosen for the guaranteed income program come from four specific neighborhoods: Encanto, Paradise Hills, San Ysidro and National City. All the families have a child under the age of 12 in the home.
Judge throws out $85M award over San Diego County custody death
A federal judge has thrown out an $85 million lawsuit award over the death of a Southern California man who was beaten, hogtied and shocked with a stun gun by sheriff’s deputies in 2015.
'I'm distraught. I'm still distraught' | El Cajon mother outraged over child's swim lessons
EL CAJON, Calif. — An El Cajon mother is outraged after she says a San Diego area swimming instructor was too rough with her two-year-old son during swim lessons. The video, recorded by the toddler's nanny, shows the swimming instructor drop the child under water several times as the toddler cries out.
Jailed Ponzi Schemer Gina Champion-Cain Being Sued for Divorce in San Diego
Steve Cain filed for divorce in April, citing “irreconcilable differences” in his San Diego Superior Court petition. Except for the length of the marriage — their 32nd anniversary was last week — and the fact no children are involved, the filing is unremarkable. But his wife’s name makes the case compelling.
What's in Your Drinking Water? If You Live in One of These States, It Might Soon Be Recycled Sewage
The idea of drinking water that was recently sewage swirling down your toilet bowl, shower drain, or kitchen sink may sound pretty icky. But experts say it's actually nothing to be squeamish about — and it might be coming to your state and city soon. It's a water recycling...
A former nurse speaks out about a San Diego hospital allegedly rushing homeless patients out and back onto the streets
SAN DIEGO — Heading west on Washington Street toward her new job as a nurse technician at Scripps Mercy Hospital, "Christine" spotted a man slouched over in a wheelchair in a parking lot near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Washington Street. Judging by the man's posture and because he was dressed in a hospital gown with a hospital bag next to him, she knew something was wrong.
Border Businesses Hoping for Quiet Weekend Following Wave of Violence in Tijuana
Worry and concern for border crossers still persist following last weekend’s violence in Tijuana, but the chaos has appeared to cool off and on Friday afternoon, a steady flow of people was seen walking through the Otay Mesa Pedestrian Crossing. The hectic weekend in Tijuana caused the U.S. government...
Parole hearings for two high-profile murderers from San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Parole hearings were held Thursday for two high-profile killers from San Diego: School shooter Brenda Spencer and Marine wife Laura Troiani. Spencer, 60, and Troiani, 61, both appeared remotely with their attorneys before two parole board members. In 1979, at the age of 16, Spencer opened...
One Book, One San Diego Announces 2022 Titles
One Book, One San Diego has announced the selections for the 2022 region-wide read: “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett has been chosen for adult readers; “The Magic Fish” written and illustrated by Trung Le Nguyen for teens and tweens; and “We Are Water Protectors” by Carole Lindstrom and illustrated by Michaela Goade for children.
