North Dakota school board reinstates Pledge of Allegiance
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The school board in North Dakota’s most populous city reversed course Thursday on its decision to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at its monthly meetings, following complaints from conservative lawmakers and an angry backlash from citizens around the country. Seven of the nine...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo School District trying to recruit Special Education Teachers, increases updated substitute pay structure
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Public Schools officials are trying to fill positions for special education teachers. FPS has over 25 job listings online for special education educators. Superintendent Dr. Rupak Gandhi has recently told WDAY Radio that the positions tend to be the hardest to fill. Gandhi says the district is also trying to address staff shortages for roles such as counselors, custodians, and food service workers.
kvrr.com
F5 Project Founder Drops Out of Cass County Commission Race
FARGO (KFGO) — The founder of the Fargo-based F5 Project that promotes criminal justice reform has decided to drop out of the race for Cass County commission. Adam Martin tells KFGO News that his priorities have shifted. “I had an opportunity to start a treatment center, something that I’ve...
The Pledge of Allegiance: Gov. Burgum calls on schools and government amid pledge controversy
The state Senator from Grand Forks and representatives from Bismarck and Mandan will also support Governor Burgum's legislation.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Power restored for almost 1,400 Cass County Electric Co. customers
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Power is reported to have been restored to customers. ORIGINAL STORY: Almost 1,400 Cass County Electric Company members in Fargo from I94 to 52 Ave S, and from I29 going west to 42 St are currently experiencing a power outage. Crews are aware...
Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota
North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
KFYR-TV
Pilot project could improve water quality in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota and the federal government have been paying farmers and ranchers for more than thirty years to commit to practices that protect water quality. But now, after questioning the efficiency of the program, the Department of Environmental Quality and a private organization in Fargo are partnering to find more effective methods of conservation that might cost less. Joel Crane has more.
valleynewslive.com
One hurt in motorcycle crash in Becker County
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 46-year-old Minnesota man is recovering from his injuries following a motorcycle crash in Becker County. a Minnesota State Patrol report says John Warren, of Bluffton, was riding his motorcycle on highway 113 near Dr. Wallace Road in Forest Township. That is about 25...
valleynewslive.com
Sobriety checkpoint scheduled in Cass County
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Cass County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Cass County on Saturday, August 20. Essentia Health nursing staff will also be on hand providing information to drivers about the risks of driving while under the influence.
wdayradionow.com
Feeling shellfish: West Fargo Fire saves turtle near Sheyenne River
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Fire Department got a little shellfish with a rescue Friday afternoon near the Sheyenne River. Crews got reports of a massive turtle beached near the River, and despite the turtle getting "a bit snappy" with firefighers, they were able to lead it back to the water.
kvrr.com
H.S. Football Roundup: Fargo North, Kindred, Central Cass Win
FARGO, N.D — First Friday of high school football in North Dakota. Horace made their varsity debut on the road against Fargo North, however, the Spartans were too dominate winning 56-7. The defending 11B state champs Kindred shutout Lisbon, 19-0, on the home field. Central Cass beat Oak Grove...
hpr1.com
The Battle of Moorhead’s Bar Burgers
It’s Mick’s Office vs. Vic’s Lounge for best beef over in spud town. How will these fierce competitors stack up, and which will come out on top?. Because it’s legendary, let’s start with Mick’s. On weekends, this college bar is home to many Concordia and Minnesota State University Moorhead students. I’d guess that the amount of burgers slung over the years at Mick’s would make for an interesting conversation in a college math class. At least one that I’d like to be in.
kvrr.com
NDSU’s Mauch Ready To Lead Offensive Line
FARGO, N.D — The North Dakota State rams, also known as the offensive line, are the staple to the identity of the program’s run first offense. Last year, the O-Line paved the way for the second best rushing average in the FCS. That’ll look to continue this season...
kvrr.com
Fargo Police ID Stabbing Suspect, Victim Remains In Critical Condition
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police identify the man arrested in a stabbing last night near Exxon along 13th Avenue South as 41-year-old Christopher Kane. Police say Kane has no permanent address. He was taken into custody for attempted murder and preventing arrest. Officers responded to the scene just...
valleynewslive.com
Man faces attempted murder charges following Wednesday stabbing in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police say one man is facing serious charges, including attempted murder, after stabbing another person in Fargo Wednesday night. Around 9 p.m., police were called to the 3400 blk. of 13th Ave. S. for a disturbance. When they arrived, they found a person who...
valleynewslive.com
Police searching for man in connection to body found in downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police are searching for a man they believe is connected to the death of another man they found in downtown Fargo Sunday morning. Authorities were called to the 50 block of N. Broadway around 8:40 a.m. for a medical emergency. When they arrived, they found a man, dead, on the east side of a structure.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Police investigating woman’s death as possible overdose
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman is dead and Fargo Police is investigating what lead up to it. Police were called to the 2600 block of Pacific Dr. S. Wednesday evening shortly after 6:30 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive female. Shortly after arriving on scene, first responders declared the woman had passed away.
lakesarearadio.net
Heavy Rains Cause Minor Street Flooding in Parts of Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Heavy rains flooded streets in Detroit Lakes, Thursday. A strong line of storms swept through the Lakes Area, Thursday morning dumping several inches of rain. Streets along the Washington Ave. Roundabouts were inundated with water making it hard for vehicles to navigate the road. The...
