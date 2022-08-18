ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

University of Memphis students head back to class this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - College students in the Mid-South will be waking up to a new semester this morning. Ole Miss and the University of Memphis will resume classes Monday. Many students starting their freshman year of college will take their first steps on the University of Memphis campus Monday, but it will also be new territory for the university’s newest president, Dr. Bill Hardgrave.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Nonprofit aims to place more male teachers of color in MSCS schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many Midsouth children are already heading back to school after their summer break, but for some students, there may not be enough teachers in their classrooms. To help fill the gap, a new effort is underway to place high-quality male teachers of color in schools. As many school districts struggle with teacher […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
localmemphis.com

Man Up placing over 100 Black male teachers in Memphis classrooms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Walk into most classrooms in Memphis and you’ll see a pattern. “It’s something powerful about having a 12 to a 13-year experience in a space where they’re teaching and talking about everybody belonging and I can go through that whole system and not realize I was really absent,” said Dr. Patrick Washington, the principal of Promise Academy Spring Hill.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Local Leaders Fight Juvenile Crime

Sunday evening Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Aug 21, 2022. As a cold front slowly sinks south overnight, a few showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop, but will remain isolated. The front will eventually stall near the Tennessee and Mississippi border through much of the week and provide a trigger for showers and thunderstorms each day, mainly south of the I-40 corridor.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

University of Tennessee Health Science Center to receive aging research grant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congressman Steve Cohen granted the University of Tennessee Health Science Center $315,415 for aging research. The grant will be used to research functional genetic analysis of epigenetic age acceleration as well as the regulatory landscape of the methylome. Congressman Cohen made the statement:. “I am always...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yondr
actionnews5.com

New Orange Mound attraction makes big splash for kids

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Children in Orange Mound are making a big splash thanks to the new splash park. The City of Memphis held a ribbon cutting in Orange Mound on Saturday morning. Mayor Jim Strickland was in attendance and said this is something that’s been in the works for a long time, and hopes it helps give Memphis youth something fun to do.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Facing closure, Peppertree apartments given final chance to address safety concerns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday morning, the defense team for Peppertree apartments was back in federal court in Downtown Memphis. After just under three hours, Judge John Fowlkes told the defense team that he’s lost all patience with the Tesco Properties, who own the apartment complex, and their inability to hinder crime in and around the property, as well as improve the structural integrity of the buildings.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

How issues at the Shelby County Clerk's Office are impacting food insecurity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Parts of Memphis are dominated by fast food restaurants and convenience stores, but not many supermarkets. “There is food. But is it real food?” Roshun Austin, President of Works, the organization that runs the South Memphis Farmers Market, asked. “With the absence of fresh food in certain neighborhoods and a lack of access to transportation, it’s the combination of those things that really define a food desert.”
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
actionnews5.com

Magnitude 3.1 earthquake rattles northeast Arkansas Sunday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An earthquake shook northeastern Arkansas Sunday morning. The 3.1 magnitude quake hit just before 9:15 a.m., according to the Center for Earthquake Research and Information at The University of Memphis. The epicenter was 2.5 miles southwest of Imboden in Lawrence County, Arkansas. The earthquake had a...
IMBODEN, AR
actionnews5.com

Human trafficking continues to be ongoing problem across Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Darielle Sparks, 26, is being held on $250,000 bond after a DeSoto County sheriff’s deputy says he tried to run him or her over Thursday in Olive Branch. A deputy fired his or her weapon during the undercover sting, striking Sparks, resulting in non-critical injuries.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
desotocountynews.com

Olive Branch High School combined class reunion set

Graduates of Olive Branch High School from 1945-1975 are invited to a combined class reunion, set for Saturday, Aug. 27 at Olive Branch Middle School, which at one time was the high school. The middle school address is 6530 Blocker Street in Olive Branch. According to organizers, the event will...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
WREG

Woman orders cigars, gets 100 TN license plates instead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman who ordered a box of cigars couldn’t believe what she got instead. She agreed to tell her story about the cigars she was supposed to get as long as we kept her identity hidden. She said what happened is just too bizarre. Her story starts online. She said she […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy