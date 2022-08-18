ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

montanarightnow.com

Great Falls Community Food Bank hosting 14th Annual Bank Challenge

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Community Food Bank (GFCFB) is still in need of donations for their 14th Annual Bank Challenge. The challenge started on Aug. 15, and the GFCFB says their most needed items include:. Canned fruit and apple sauce cups. Canned veggies. Canned meat. Soups, stews...
GREAT FALLS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Tragic drowning in Lewis and Clark County

A teen from Laurel drowned in the Canyon Ferry Reservoir after the Lewis and Clark Sheriff’s deputies tried to save him with CPR. 14-year-old Kayden Bitter was swimming with his family in Lewis and Clark County Monday when the family noticed him missing as they were getting ready to serve lunch. Sheriff Dutton tells YourBigSky.com ABC FOX, the boy was not wearing a life jacket and had existing medical conditions that could have contributed to the accident. Family members found him floating about 10 feet off the shore and pulled him from the water and medical crews were able to find a pulse initially. The boy was taken to a local hospital and then to a hospital in Missoula, where he died on Monday.
LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY, MT
theelectricgf.com

City approves $1.2 million loan for apartment project

City Commissioners unanimously approved a request for $1.2 million of Community Development Block Grant funds for a proposed rental housing project during their Aug. 16 meeting. The funds are part of the city’s housing rehabilitation loan program that uses CDBG funds and offers no-interest loans to low income residents and...
GREAT FALLS, MT

