Read full article on original website
Related
Barber gives free haircuts for back-to-school
Victor Padilla, a well-known barber in Great Falls, gave free haircuts to kids on Sunday as they prepare for the first day of school.
montanarightnow.com
Great Falls Community Food Bank hosting 14th Annual Bank Challenge
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Community Food Bank (GFCFB) is still in need of donations for their 14th Annual Bank Challenge. The challenge started on Aug. 15, and the GFCFB says their most needed items include:. Canned fruit and apple sauce cups. Canned veggies. Canned meat. Soups, stews...
yourbigsky.com
Tragic drowning in Lewis and Clark County
A teen from Laurel drowned in the Canyon Ferry Reservoir after the Lewis and Clark Sheriff’s deputies tried to save him with CPR. 14-year-old Kayden Bitter was swimming with his family in Lewis and Clark County Monday when the family noticed him missing as they were getting ready to serve lunch. Sheriff Dutton tells YourBigSky.com ABC FOX, the boy was not wearing a life jacket and had existing medical conditions that could have contributed to the accident. Family members found him floating about 10 feet off the shore and pulled him from the water and medical crews were able to find a pulse initially. The boy was taken to a local hospital and then to a hospital in Missoula, where he died on Monday.
montanarightnow.com
Augusta Solid Waste Management District temporarily suspending plastic recycling collection
AUGUSTA, Mont. - Collection of plastic recycling by the Augusta Solid Waste Management District is being temporarily suspended starting Sept. 1. Since 2011, the Augusta collection site has been collecting plastic for recycling, however, there are storage concerns and strains on operational resources a release from Lewis and Clark County said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
deltanews.tv
Two people extracted from rollover crash on 10th Ave. S in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Two people had to be extracted from a rollover crash on 10th Ave. S in Great Falls. Great Falls Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Jim Hirose tells KFBB the accident happened just before 8:00 am Wednesday. A truck reportedly drove off the landscape between Hardee's and First...
14-year-old drowns in Canyon Ferry Reservoir
The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff-Coroner tells MTN that a 14-year-old Laurel boy died from complications from drowning Tuesday.
theelectricgf.com
City approves $1.2 million loan for apartment project
City Commissioners unanimously approved a request for $1.2 million of Community Development Block Grant funds for a proposed rental housing project during their Aug. 16 meeting. The funds are part of the city’s housing rehabilitation loan program that uses CDBG funds and offers no-interest loans to low income residents and...
Comments / 0