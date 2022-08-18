Several raise concerns about large pothole on I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass

A photo of a pothole posted by the Washington State Department on Thursday raised a few concerns among drivers, according to replies to the Twitter post.

According to WSDOT, the right two lanes of westbound Snoqualmie Pass summit were closed to repair the pothole.

The picture appeared to show a piece of plywood bowing below rebar with asphalt laying on it, which opened up concerns of drivers putting their cars and trucks over a piece of plywood on an overpass.

KIRO 7 News talked to a representative with WSDOT who told us the pothole was on an overpass on westbound I-90 near Exit 53.

The size of the pothole was a bit larger than a glove, as seen in an updated photo provided by WSDOT.

The WSDOT spokesperson said the plywood was in no way there to support the highway and may have been left there by a previous construction or some other “random project.”

KIRO 7 News asked if the plywood was used to support the fresh asphalt long enough until it hardened, but has slowly bowed to the weight over time, causing the new pothole.

The WSDOT spokesperson would not confirm and was waiting to hear back from their maintenance team.

Just before 4 p.m. the pothole had been repaired.

