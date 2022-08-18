High Country Crime Stoppers and Boone Police seek the public’s assistance in solving the following crime:. On Sunday, August 21, 2022, at approximately 1:15 AM, Boone Police, along with members of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and Appalachian State University Police Department responded to reports of shots fired in the 700 Block of West King Street. Witnesses observed a verbal altercation between the occupants of an older model, black Chevy truck and pedestrians in the area of 600 and 700 Block of West King Street which precipitated the shooting. The occupants of the truck left the area in the vehicle, and the pedestrians began running away.

BOONE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO