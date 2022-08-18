Read full article on original website
Related
Beaufort County man arrested in western NC on indecent liberties, other charges
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A wanted man from Beaufort County has been arrested in Alexander County. Brandon Bowen Warren, 39, was arrested on Aug. 15 by deputies from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. He was served with the outstanding warrants from Martin County for child abuse as well as indecent liberties with a minor and […]
Authorities in Iredell County being proactive amid uptick in fentanyl cases
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The fentanyl crisis is devastating families across the Carolinas. In Iredell County, the sheriff’s office said it’s seeing an increase in the presence of fentanyl in drugs seized by the department. “If we can’t stop it from getting here, we’re at least going...
Mother and father held in jail without bond accused of killing their infant child in Harnett County
A mother and father accused in the death of their infant appeared before a judge Monday.
wccbcharlotte.com
5 Arrested In Alexander County Following Traffic Operation
ALEXANDER CO., N.C. — On Friday, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office conducted a one-day “Operation Back to School” that resulted in five arrests. Authorities say Operation Back to School was a joint interdiction effort to help with crime prevention and the fight against drugs in Alexander County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WXII 12
2 people found shot to death in home in Wilkes Co.
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — Two people were found dead in a house in Wilkes County. The Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office said deputies discovered the bodies on Aug. 19, around 6:30 p.m., in the house located on Old Railroad Grade Road. Deputies said Donna Marie Varn, 57, and Darryl Bullay, 62, both had apparent gunshot wounds. They also found a gun at the scene.
FOX Carolina
Rutherford Co. deputies involved in three chases over weekend
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were involved in multiple pursuits with suspects over the weekend. Deputies said the first chase began on August 20, when deputies tried to stop a motorcyclist for traffic offenses near US 221. The motorcyclist led deputies on a pursuit into South Carolina, where he was taken into custody by deputies from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots August 21st
The Gaston County Mugshots from Sunday, August 21st. All are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty by a court of law.
Two murder suspects in custody, two more at large
Two suspects are in custody and two more are being sought following a fatal weekend shooting in the Upstate. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting at the Connecticut Village Apartments in Gaffney just after 4PM Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
my40.tv
Authorities searching for missing Rutherford County teenager
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenager who's been reported missing. The sheriff's office says 16-year-old Abagail Lynn Cantrell is described as a white female with blue eyes and black hair. She is 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Neighbors shocked, saddened after dead baby found buried at North Carolina home
Neighbors said a lawnmower was used to cover the spot where the baby was buried.
foxwilmington.com
N.C. Attorney General facing possible indictment after grand jury action
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is facing a possible indictment after a grand jury approved prosecutors moving forward with a criminal investigation. Prosecutors in the Wake County District Attorney’s Office have been investigating Stein since the spring of 2021 over whether Stein and his...
Teenager fatally shot in the Upstate
A fatal Sunday afternoon shooting in the Upstate. A Gaffney teenager was fatally shot Sunday afternoon at the Connecticut Village Apartment complex in Cherokee County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Body found in wooded area in Clover, police investigating
Officials say the incident happened near Highway 55 and Ole Cambridge Road.
wataugaonline.com
Shots fired in downtown Boone early Sunday morning, Crime Stoppers seeks information
High Country Crime Stoppers and Boone Police seek the public’s assistance in solving the following crime:. On Sunday, August 21, 2022, at approximately 1:15 AM, Boone Police, along with members of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and Appalachian State University Police Department responded to reports of shots fired in the 700 Block of West King Street. Witnesses observed a verbal altercation between the occupants of an older model, black Chevy truck and pedestrians in the area of 600 and 700 Block of West King Street which precipitated the shooting. The occupants of the truck left the area in the vehicle, and the pedestrians began running away.
FOX Carolina
3 wanted after deadly shooting at Gaffney apartment complex
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three suspects after one person is dead following a shooting in Gaffney Sunday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a scene at around 4:13 p.m. at Connecticut Village Apartments on East Junior High Road....
WLOS.com
Woman acquitted of first-degree murder in 2021 Asheville shooting trial
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County District Attorney's office says a woman has been acquitted of first-degree murder in a 2021 shooting incident. 25-year-old Dexter Grant was shot and killed at Pisgah View Apartments on June 21, 2021. Amya Collington claimed the shooting was in self-defense. The eight-day...
Newly rehired North Carolina correctional officer dies after training incident, officials say
A North Carolina Correctional Officer died Thursday after suffering a medical emergency stemming from completing a training exercise, the state Department of Public Safety said Friday night.
Family gives strong message to killers after funeral for slain North Carolina deputy
"When Ned was taken in this violent and barbaric way, if it was meant to frighten and undermine the very fabric and stability of this community you failed, because we have a message for you. We will rise together, stronger and united. We will carry his spirit because what Ned left in each of us cannot be taken," his cousin said.
NC sheriff’s daughter indicted in 2021 fentanyl death
Emily Jean Robinson sold fentanyl to Robert Starner Jr., which lead to his death, officials said.
Murder suspect denied bond following shooting in Cherokee Co.
A murder suspect was denied bond Friday morning following a shooting in Cherokee County.
Comments / 0