Wake County, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

5 Arrested In Alexander County Following Traffic Operation

ALEXANDER CO., N.C. — On Friday, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office conducted a one-day “Operation Back to School” that resulted in five arrests. Authorities say Operation Back to School was a joint interdiction effort to help with crime prevention and the fight against drugs in Alexander County.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

2 people found shot to death in home in Wilkes Co.

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — Two people were found dead in a house in Wilkes County. The Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office said deputies discovered the bodies on Aug. 19, around 6:30 p.m., in the house located on Old Railroad Grade Road. Deputies said Donna Marie Varn, 57, and Darryl Bullay, 62, both had apparent gunshot wounds. They also found a gun at the scene.
WILKES COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Rutherford Co. deputies involved in three chases over weekend

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were involved in multiple pursuits with suspects over the weekend. Deputies said the first chase began on August 20, when deputies tried to stop a motorcyclist for traffic offenses near US 221. The motorcyclist led deputies on a pursuit into South Carolina, where he was taken into custody by deputies from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
106.3 WORD

Two murder suspects in custody, two more at large

Two suspects are in custody and two more are being sought following a fatal weekend shooting in the Upstate. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting at the Connecticut Village Apartments in Gaffney just after 4PM Sunday.
GAFFNEY, SC
my40.tv

Authorities searching for missing Rutherford County teenager

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenager who's been reported missing. The sheriff's office says 16-year-old Abagail Lynn Cantrell is described as a white female with blue eyes and black hair. She is 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

N.C. Attorney General facing possible indictment after grand jury action

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is facing a possible indictment after a grand jury approved prosecutors moving forward with a criminal investigation. Prosecutors in the Wake County District Attorney’s Office have been investigating Stein since the spring of 2021 over whether Stein and his...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
wataugaonline.com

Shots fired in downtown Boone early Sunday morning, Crime Stoppers seeks information

High Country Crime Stoppers and Boone Police seek the public’s assistance in solving the following crime:. On Sunday, August 21, 2022, at approximately 1:15 AM, Boone Police, along with members of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and Appalachian State University Police Department responded to reports of shots fired in the 700 Block of West King Street. Witnesses observed a verbal altercation between the occupants of an older model, black Chevy truck and pedestrians in the area of 600 and 700 Block of West King Street which precipitated the shooting. The occupants of the truck left the area in the vehicle, and the pedestrians began running away.
BOONE, NC
FOX Carolina

3 wanted after deadly shooting at Gaffney apartment complex

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three suspects after one person is dead following a shooting in Gaffney Sunday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a scene at around 4:13 p.m. at Connecticut Village Apartments on East Junior High Road....
GAFFNEY, SC
WLOS.com

Woman acquitted of first-degree murder in 2021 Asheville shooting trial

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County District Attorney's office says a woman has been acquitted of first-degree murder in a 2021 shooting incident. 25-year-old Dexter Grant was shot and killed at Pisgah View Apartments on June 21, 2021. Amya Collington claimed the shooting was in self-defense. The eight-day...
ASHEVILLE, NC

