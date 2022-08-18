Picking Up Kids From School Blocking Traffic—People Aren't Happy

ThinkStock

Does Lafayette have a problem with extremely long lines of cars waiting to pick up kids from schools in Lafayette Parish? The majority of motorists in Lafayette believe we do.

The lines of cars waiting at schools all around Lafayette have gotten dangerously long, many blocking major roadways for blocks upon blocks and for hours at a time. Many motorists who are affected by this are asking why.

The Lafayette Parish 2022-2023 school season has just begun and it appears that there are more kids not riding buses this year than ever before. Lines and lines of cars all over the city, parents and family members sitting for hours, blocking roadways, impeding traffic flow, and waiting for their children to exit school in a city that already has a massive traffic congestion problem.

It’s so bad, the buses can’t even get into schools to pick up kids that do ride the bus. Then we get the bus loaded and we can’t get out. -Annonymous Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) Bus Driver

When asked, “Long Lines of Cars in the Afternoon—Picking Up Kids From School…Is This a Problem in Lafayette?”, the majority of replies indicate that it’s not just a problem but dangerous as well.

Y’all really think the car lines are long because some “ladies who lunch and drive around in SUVs” just don’t want to let their lil precious babies break a sweat and then go have margaritas together after cackling about causing traffic congestions? Y’all really haven’t heard anything in the news regarding bus shortages, routing issues, etc.? Y’all really never heard of some people having to drop their kids off bc it’s the only way they actually can get to work on time? What a time to be alive! Excuse me while I go bury my head in the sand on the issues facing my community while simultaneously pointing the finger at the neighbors I don’t know. -Tara Dantin

Current bus shortages and routing problems are an issue for Lafayette Parish. The LPSS website has “Transportation” job postings for 2 Full-Time Bus Drivers and many other departments as well.

