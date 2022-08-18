ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

No more QB running to sidelines for play calls at Pitt

By Jeff Hathhorn
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=046rsB_0hMioqdE00

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Pitt Head Coach Pat Narduzzi said he liked what they did last year when Kenny Pickett would have to run over to the sidelines to get the play call. Narduzzi said he knows no one else did and they won’t do it this year. But not because you didn’t like it.

It’s because it’s a new offensive coordinator and they will use signals to relay plays instead of mouth-to-mouth, exactly how they will signal Narduzzi left a mystery.  For Pickett, he goes from running over to the sidelines to the luxury of hearing a coach in the NFL.

“Now Kenny has that (speaker) in your ear and he’s going to love that when (Steelers Offensive Coordinator) Coach Canada says here is your play,” Narduzzi said.  “He’s got up to 15 seconds on the play clock.  He can tell them ‘hey, third down and long, they like to be in this or that and watch that corner blitz’.”

Narduzzi said it would be better if they had that in the college game because of better communication, not just on offense, but he would love to have one on defense.  His only worry with a potential electronic system and having them hand-signaled from the sidelines, the opponent figuring out their system.

“That’s what I liked about our quarterback going to the sideline last year.  No one could steal our signals.  There is something to that because there are a lot of thieves out there.”

That’s more like it

Narduzzi said on Wednesday that their previous day’s practice was not what he wanted and he let them know it.  He was pleased with how his group responded.

“Much better, I look better and told our kids today it’s just a focus,” Narduzzi said.  “It comes down focus trying to get these teenagers getting them to focus daily is a struggle.  Sometimes you get that great focus day on a Saturday.  We have to teach them how to focus every day.”

During the answer, a lawnmower interrupted Narduzzi, which caused a few laughs.  The lawn care pro was not focused.

Panthers are now less than two weeks from opening at home against West Virginia.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
93.7 The Fan

Steelers offensive line looks plain awful

In the words of The Fan’s own Joe Starkey…”They suck Ron!” The good news is the Steelers have mobile quarterbacks this year in Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett, the bad news is the offensive line could be worse than it was last year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pitt News

Pitt student section sells out for Backyard Brawl

The Pitt Panthers haven’t taken on the West Virginia Mountaineers in over 10 years. But the long break in the rivalry didn’t stop the Pitt student body from getting excited for the 2022 edition of the Backyard Brawl. The Pitt student section — also known as “the Panther Pitt” — is now at full capacity for the Backyard Brawl, the Panther Pitt’s Twitter account announced.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Home, PA
State
West Virginia State
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Narduzzi
247Sports

WATCH: WVU Football team spends a day at the coal mines

West Virginia's fall camp has come to an end. The team has learned plenty on the field, and will get ready to learn even more during preseason practice. In between, the Mountaineers headed to the coal mines to learn more about teamwork and the pride felt by every West Virginian. Check it out in the video above.
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Electronic System#American Football
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Marty Griffin moves to KDKA Morning Show

It didn’t take the powers that be at KDKA Radio long to find a replacement for Kevin Battle on the station’s morning show. Marty Griffin, a sharp-tongued talk show host and well-known investigative reporter for KDKA-TV, is being moved from his mid-morning slot to the new “Big K Morning Show,” airing from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. He is replacing popular co-host Kevin Battle as Larry Richert’s on-air partner.
PITTSBURGH, PA
thisis50.com

Christian LaNeve, Pittsburgh’s Next Big Thing.

Music is a creative process; as much as it’s a grind, artists may lose creativity through the grueling work one must do to be on top. You need passion, creativity, and a work ethic. Christian LaNeve from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has put in an immense amount of time dissecting music and uncovering his natural talent.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Western Pa. dishes out Italian beef sandwiches featured on 'The Bear'

Italian beef sandwiches are having a national moment thanks to FX’s restaurant-themed television “The Bear.”. The sandwiches featured on the popular series starring Jeremy Allen White as a chef are a staple of the Chicago area. The juicy, slow-cooked beef sandwiches topped with peppers are also popular at some Allegheny and Westmoreland County restaurants.
PITTSBURGH, PA
insideradio.com

KDKA Pittsburgh Revamps Its Lineup After Dismissing Morning Co-Host Kevin Battle.

Following the dismissal of morning co-host Kevin Battle as part of company-wide cuts, Audacy news/talk KDKA Pittsburgh (1020) has reworked its on-air lineup. Marty Griffin moves from 9am-12pm to mornings, partnered with host Larry Richert and newscaster Paul Rasmussen and traffic reporter Kathy Berggren. “The Big K Morning Show” will now air from 5:30-10am.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAP

Lake Superior Splendor-- Pittsburgh

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -This is Kirk Greenfield’s personal blog of the Lake Superior Splendor trip with Holiday Vacations, and does not represent the opinions of the TV station, nor Holiday Vacations. Well, our trip is concluded, and it’s time for a few last minute thoughts and reflection on the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy