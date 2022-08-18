NJ man sentenced to 28 years for stabbing roommate to death

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A 28-year-old Jersey City man was sentenced to 28 years in prison on Thursday for stabbing his roommate to death during an argument in 2020, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office.

Tong Cheng repeatedly stabbed 23-year-old Yuting Ge on Aug. 7 2020 in their apartment on New York Avenue near Hutton Street, according to police.

A third roommate called the police the next day when he noticed blood in the bathroom.

Officers found Ge in the apartment with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Upstairs neighbors later told authorities they heard an argument and physical altercation the night of the 7th.

Cheng pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter on May 11, 2022.

“The State hopes the conclusion of these proceedings provides comfort to the victim’s family as they continue to cope with the loss of a promising young man who had his entire life ahead of him,” said Hudson County Assistant Prosecutor Adam Salzer.

Jersey City Police Department responded to an apartment on New York Avenue near Hutton Street