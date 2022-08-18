ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaylord, MI

Kyle Schepperley

Mysterious Illness Spreading Through Dogs In Northern Michigan

(T.R Photography/Unsplash) Otsego County Animal Shelter posted on their Facebook page that a mysterious illness was spreading through dogs in northern Michigan. The post goes on to explain that many dogs over the last month have gotten sick with what appears to be parvo. But when tested, the results come back negative. Most of the dogs that were affected were under the age of 2 years old and passed away within 3 days of getting sick.
GAYLORD, MI
WILX-TV

Alcohol believed to be a factor in northern Michigan boat crash

PETOSKY, Mich. (WILX) - Three people were hospitalized Wednesday morning after a boat crashed into a breakwall in Petoskey. According to authorities, a Petoskey resident called 911 just before 3 a.m. to report someone was yelling for help. Michigan State Police troopers searched the area and found two people sitting on a breakwall near Bay View.
PETOSKEY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Munson Healthcare officials warn of phishing scams

MANISTEE — If you think you may have received a call from a phone number listed as being associated with Munson Healthcare, you may want to double-check with officials. A phishing scam, with numbers that have been spoofed or faked to appear as a Munson number has been going around, according to Dale Killingbeck, corporate communication specialist with Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Mental health facility to move its Kalkaska office

KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- North Country Community Mental Health will move its Kalkaska Outpatient Office to a different location later this month. The outpatient office will move from it's current location at the Kalkaska County building at 625 Courthouse Drive, to the Kalkaska Memorial Health Center Campus at 515 South Birch Street, officials said.
KALKASKA COUNTY, MI
1240 WJIM

Look Inside This Now Abandoned Home In Gaylord

It's almost as if the owners had just decided to get up one morning, and walk away from everything. It is almost as if time had frozen in the early 2000s and refused to move forward from there, only adding on with dust and cobwebs. For being abandoned, and a...
GAYLORD, MI
Centre Daily

Two ejected into rock wall when boat crashes at high speed, Michigan police say

Three people were injured in a late-night boating crash off Lake Michigan, according to authorities in Michigan. The trio left Harbor Springs on Wednesday, Aug. 17 to go boating, according to a news release from Michigan State Police. A 26-year-old man from Grand Rapids, Michigan, piloted the boat, with a Florida woman, 21, and Massachusetts man, 41, as passengers, police said.
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI
abc12.com

Three boaters injured after crashing into breakwall in Northern Michigan

PETOSKEY, Mich. (WJRT) - Three boaters are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after crashing into a breakwall along the northern Lake Michigan shoreline early Wednesday. Michigan State Police say the 2020 Chaparral power boat was riding along the shore around 2:50 a.m. when it slammed into a rocky breakwall near Bay...
PETOSKEY, MI
9&10 News

One Man Left Dead After Hit-and-Run in Antrim County

The Michigan State Police Gaylord Post is asking for help in finding the driver who left one man dead, following a hit-and-run on Friday night. 29-year old Austin Greenman from Mancelona was found lying in the roadway on M-88 near the Chain O’Lakes campground. Authorities believe the vehicle may...
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Teen's murderer appeals sentencing for fifth time

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- 11 years ago, Traverse City teenager Carly Lewis was murdered by 17-year-old Robert Schwander. Since his conviction, Schwander has been serving time behind bars and appealing his sentence. Prior story: Convicted murderer of Traverse City teen receives new sentence. Next month, he and his...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Jake Wells

Visit the most unique bookstore in Michigan

book store photo interiorPhoto by John Michael Thomson (Unsplash) Imagine yourself in the most unique used bookstore in the world. What does it look like? Of course it has that unique but familiar smell of old books. I've been to a lot of bookstores, but none quite like Landmark Books in Traverse City. For starters, this bookstore is located in an old asylum. Yes, that's right, an old asylum.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

