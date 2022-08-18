ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Judge: DOJ has 1 week to provide redacted Mar-a-Lago affidavit

By Brian Entin, J.J. Bullock, Sean Noone
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bE8E7_0hMioBsn00

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (NewsNation) — The federal judge overseeing the search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s Florida home declined on Thursday to unseal the affidavit.

Instead, Judge Bruce Reinhart will allow the Justice Department until Aug. 25 to provide a redacted version to the court. The judge said there are portions of the affidavit that could be unsealed.

The affidavit prosecutors used to get the search warrant for Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home could provide more intimate details as to what the Department of Justice believed was at Mar-a-Lago and why they felt the need to search the home.

Attorneys representing the news media have also fought to have the affidavit unsealed.

“I feel good about today’s hearing,” said Deanna Shullman, an attorney representing the media. “Judge Reinhart seemed to have a very good sense that it is his job as the gatekeeper in this case to balance the interest in the public of accessing these materials against the interest of the government of keeping them secret.”

There have been scant specifics released thus far from the Justice Department about what investigators were looking for in Trump’s home — other than the belief classified and top secret documents were inside. The FBI did remove classified and top secret documents from Mar-a-Lago but nothing is definitively known about what those documents pertained to.

A public release of the affidavit could shed light on those details, possibly cooling, or further heating, the volatile political rhetoric surrounding the search.

On Monday, Trump called for the affidavit’s unredacted release. He later told Fox News Digital he would do “whatever he can” to cool the rhetoric.

The Department of Justice has resisted releasing the affidavit, saying the investigation is ongoing, and releasing the document could hamper investigators’ efforts.

“If disclosed, the affidavit would serve as a roadmap to the government’s ongoing investigation, providing specific details about its direction and likely course, in a manner that is highly likely to compromise future investigative steps,” the DOJ wrote in a motion to keep the affidavit sealed.

The release of the search warrant used by the FBI to enter Mar-a-Lago painted a picture of the possible crimes authorities believe Trump may have committed, including violating the Espionage Act. The warrant also revealed 33 documents ranging from “top secret” to “classified” were pulled from the estate.

Trump and his legal team claim all of the documents were declassified and rightfully in his possession. The fact the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago indicates authorities do not believe that claim to be true.

Reports circulated last week that there may have been top secret and highly sensitive documents related to nuclear weapons kept at Mar-a-Lago.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

DailyMail: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck seen at Savannah hospital ahead of weekend wedding

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The DailyMail.com reported seeing Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at a Savannah hospital ahead of the couple’s wedding this weekend. Affleck’s mom reportedly fell off a dock at his Riceboro estate and cut her leg Friday afternoon just hours before the start of festivities at the weekend wedding. She was reportedly rushed in an ambulance to receive stitches.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Judge rules teen was justified in shooting assailant 7 times

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia judge has dismissed a murder charge against a teen after concluding that he was legally justified in shooting a man seven times in 2021 because the man was trying to kidnap him. The Ledger-Enquirer of Columbus reports that Muscogee County Superior Court Judge John Martin dismissed charges Wednesday against the […]
COLUMBUS, GA
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Independent

The Fox News host driving colleagues into a frenzy by failing to back Trump over Mar-a-Lago raid

It was Thursday afternoon, and, not for the first time, Fox News host Jessica Tarlov was pursuing a line of reasoning not often heard on her network. “If this was actually an illegal search, which is what he’s saying it was, you could bring that to court,” Ms Tarlov said during a discussion of the FBI’s serach of former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence on the programme The Five. “And his lawyers are not doing that. They’ve had ten days now to do that and they’ve done nothing.” That’s as far as Ms Tarlov made it before she was...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Trooper Having Affair With Former NY Gov’s Daughter Said He Was ‘Defeated’ After Forced Transfer

A state trooper assigned to protect former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s family told state investigators he was banished for having an affair with one of Cuomo’s daughters in spring 2020. According to a report released Friday by the New York Office of the Inspector General, State Trooper Dane Pfeiffer said it was not his idea nor did he volunteer to be transferred from his post to Plattsburgh, a city in upstate New York, giving him a two-hour work commute. “On paper I volunteered, but no, I don’t want to go up there, never want to go there again,” Pfeiffer said, adding that it had left him “pretty heavily defeated,” according to the report. He initially tried to be transferred closer to his original post in the governor’s mansion, but his superiors shut that down, telling him he was “expected” to take a position outside of the Albany region. Pfeiffer told investigators he believed he had done nothing wrong because he “had not furthered his relationship while on duty” and there is no explicit rule preventing troopers from engaging in sexual relations with people they’re protecting.Read it at New York Post
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
WSAV News 3

Friday Night Blitz: 2022 Week 1 highlights, scores

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — High school football is back in stadiums across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry! The WSAV Sports team is excited to return as well with this year’s continuation of Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week. We’ve also got you covered with highlights and scores from across the area. The Friday Night […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Heavy police presence at Memorial Stadium after altercation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say it stopped a fight before it happened at Memorial Stadium along with rumors circulating caused the teams and fans to flee the stadium. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the suspects fled the scene. SPD said no shots were fired and no one was injured. The chaos started towards […]
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mar A Lago#Doj#Fbi#The Justice Department#The Department Of Justice
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police investigate attempted hanging by suspect in custody

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a suspect attempted to hang himself while in police custody. According to a spokesperson for the department, a man tried to choke himself with a piece of clothing in December 2021. After the incident, the Internal Affairs Division launched an investigation that is now […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Hinesville hookah lounge shooting suspect turns himself in

HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) — A man accused of a shooting at a hookah lounge in Hinesville has turned himself in. Marco Rahjae Williams, 27, was wanted in connection with the shooting of a 30-year-old man, at Roe’s Room Hookah Lounge on August 14. He turned himself into the Hinesville Police Department Friday afternoon. Anyone with […]
HINESVILLE, GA
WSAV News 3

Statesboro PD investigates Johnson St. stabbing

STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that took place Wednesday morning. According to police, officers responded to the 300 block of Johnson Street around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday morning and found a male victim with multiple stab wounds on the scene. The victim was able to direct officers to […]
STATESBORO, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
WSAV News 3

SPD investigates overnight downtown shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place overnight in downtown Savannah. According to police, officers responded to a shooting at Whitaker and Broughton Street. Police say that they found a female victim with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers located a suspect vehicle and stopped it. Detectives continue to investigate […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Missing 14-year-old boy located

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say a missing 14-year-old boy has been located safe and sound. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) announced on Thursday that Novaj Knight was last seen walking near Wilder Drive around 4:30 p.m. Thursday night SPD announced he had been located safely.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

1 dead in early morning crash in Liberty County

MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman died in a fatal crash in Liberty County early Monday morning. According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper David Laff, around 8:30 a.m., a woman was standing outside her vehicle on North Coastal Highway in Midway when she was struck and killed. Laff says the 32-year-old woman, driving a 2019 […]
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

49K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy