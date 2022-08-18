ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunrise Manor, NV

Preparing for floods: How residents in a Sunrise Manor are dealing with monsoonal weather

By Christian Cazares
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rF2A8_0hMinlQc00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The monsoon season has brought plenty of rain to our valley, and while we need the water, it has also caused some major damage.

Residents in one Sunrise Manor neighborhood told 8 News Now it’s been a constant issue with floods, debris and other problems.

“I don’t know if we are going to do sandbags. I’m not sure what we are going to do, but we have to divert the water,” said Kim Kelsey, a Sunrise Manor resident.

Kelsey has been a Sunrise Manor resident for 26 years. She enjoyed the open land, but she said that comes with a price when storms roll by.

“I don’t like it when it rips out the trees and takes our power out. Three years ago, it took it out for 5 days,” said Kelsey.

The most recent storms caused flooding inside her property. In the video attached to this story, you can see her wood floors covered by mud and damaged by the water.

“It was about a foot and a half deep and my downstairs got flooded. My side yard, the backyard everything got flooded.”

The rock-hard soil combined with the heat allows rain, when it happens, to quickly turn into raging rivers, according to the regional flood control district.

8 News Now spotted several streets near Hollywood Boulevard and Charleston with dried mud and debris from recent storms.

“These rocks are normally red. We cleaned most of them off. It was a big mess to come home to. It’s all brown now. I still have to wash more,” said Kelsey.

As the cleanup process continues, our 8 News Now weather team is forecasting more storms to roll into the valley, which is a concern for Kelsey both safety and financially.

“It’s going to be thousands of dollars. I need to redo the floors and the walls. It’s going to be everything. I still don’t know how the water got in. I believe the water level got so high it went through the stucco.”

8 News Now reached out to the Regional Flood Control District about this issue in the Sunrise neighborhood.

They tell us there is a project that is under design right now to provide some relief. No other details were provided but they recommend flood insurance and contacting the county for ways to protect your property.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KUTV

Weekend flooding closes businesses, leaves hiker missing; more monsoon rain coming

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Monsoonal rains beat portions of Utah over the weekend, leaving homes and businesses damaged and a family searching for their missing loved one. According to the National Weather Service, another round of summer storms are coming mid-week. But the risk for more flash floods remained present across the state's national parks on Sunday, even as many parts of Utah were drying out.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS DFW

First Alert Weather Day declared for Sunday and Monday due to flood threat

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A First Alert Weather Day is being declared for Sunday and Monday due to the possibility of flooding as heavy rain moves into North Texas.The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for parts of North Texas from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, and more rain is expected Sunday night and Monday.Showers and a few storms will start pushing from the north on Sunday morning.On Monday, rain is expected to be widespread and could linger for hours.By Wednesday, rainfall totals in some areas could reach over five inches. The parts of the Metroplex north of I-20 and east of I-35W are likely to see the most rain.Stick with CBS 11 for the latest updates.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
City
Sunrise Manor, NV
8newsnow.com

Wettest recorded day in Las Vegas was 65 years ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Today, Aug. 21, marks the 65-year anniversary of the wettest calendar day on record, according to the National Weather Service in Las Vegas. In a tweet from the organization, it was revealed that on Aug. 21 in 1957, 2.58 inches of rain was officially recorded at the airport, making it the wettest calendar day on record.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Heavy rain and hail hit parts of Henderson, southeast Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Brief but powerful rainfall, strong winds and even hail greeted people in parts of Henderson and the southeast Las Vegas valley on Thursday. Photos and videos showed heavy rain pelting neighborhoods. The National Weather Service in Las Vegas issued a flash flood warning through 7...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

A brief break from storms is on the horizon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After another round of nighttime storms, our Friday is starting out with mostly sunny skies and muggy air. There is a chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms again today, but they likely won’t be as plentiful as what we’ve seen recently. Instead, the focus will be on Arizona and New Mexico […]
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Insurance#Flood Control#Sunrise#Monsoon#Water Level
lasvegasadvisor.com

Has all the recent rain helped Lake Mead?

Even the two major storms and several minor ones that have hit southern Nevada since late July are a drop in the proverbial bucket compared to how much is needed to make a dent in the drought. Monsoon rains, even heavy ones, are good for watering the local landscaping, but...
NEVADA STATE
The Nevada Independent

As Lake Mead water levels drop, so do boating opportunities

Out of the lake’s six boat ramp areas, the National Park Service closed all but Hemenway Harbor this past May because of low water levels, forcing tourists renting jet skis and boats to spend significantly more time on the boat ramps than actually on the water. The post As Lake Mead water levels drop, so do boating opportunities appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
bouldercityreview.com

Mother Nature lends a ‘foot;’ lake’s level rises

The wettest Las Vegas Valley monsoon season in a decade likely isn’t the only reason behind it, but Lake Mead has risen just over 18 inches during recent area rainfall. As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, the lake was at 1,042.44 feet in elevation. On July 27, about the time...
BOULDER CITY, NV
WJCL

Thunderstorms, downpours ahead...the locations that see the heaviest rain

Rain chances are about to jump across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. Thursday and Friday will bring more widespread rains to the region. The greatest impact both days will be the potential of downpours with localized street flooding a possibility. Wednesday will see a slight increase in showers and thunderstorms...
SAVANNAH, GA
8newsnow.com

Mobile food pantry serves thousands of Las Vegas residents

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Saturday, Aug. 20 The Just One Project of southern Nevada held multiple pop-up food pantries. In total, 14 mobile pop-up sites distributed free groceries to more than 2,500 households, and 12,00 food-insecure individuals in the Las Vegas area. The Just One Project is southern Nevada’s...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy