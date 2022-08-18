Needles, CA: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station Deputy receives Medal of Valor Award for rescuing 2 people from afternoon house fire in August 2020.

Read full article on original website
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Topock, AZ: Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office releases identity of local man found deceased in water at Colorado River Topock66 Marina during the evening last Saturday.
Sources: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office (Information and Press Release) Picture: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Courtesy) Topock, Arizona: The Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the identity of a deceased man found in the water at Colorado River Topock66 Marina on Saturday, August 13th, 2022.
foxla.com
Funeral held for man shot dead by San Bernardino Police
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Five weeks after 23-year-old Rob Adams was fatally shot by San Bernardino Police a funeral was held for him Saturday. Hundreds of people filled the Ecclesia Christian Fellowship Church in San Bernardino. The reason for the delay in burial can be directly connected to the conflicting accounts of how he died.
paininthepass.info
3-Car Accident Leaves 1 Killed On Interstate 15 In Hesperia Early Sunday Morning
HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 Sunday morning. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department firefighters responded to the traffic accident. The collision was reported at about 12:27am, Sunday August 21, 2021. The crash was located on northbound Interstate 15 about two miles before Bear Valley Road exit. From what CHP traffic log stated the vehicles involved in the collision was a white Nissan, a red Chevrolet Camaro, and the third vehicle was reported to be green Mercedes-Benz C300 sedan. The Mercedes reported to rollover landing in the right shoulder drainage ditch.
Man arrested following deadly shooting in Yucca Valley
San Bernardino County Sheriff's investigators say they have arrested a man following a deadly shooting in Yucca Valley. It was reported Friday around 4:30 p.m. near the 55400 block of Twentynine Palms Highway. Deputies who first got on scene say they found the victim lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. He has The post Man arrested following deadly shooting in Yucca Valley appeared first on KESQ.
K9 rescued after Victorville sheriff’s vehicle catches fire during pursuit
A San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department K9 was rescued after a patrol vehicle caught fire during a pursuit of a stolen vehicle suspect Thursday afternoon. The incident unfolded around 1:40 p.m., when a deputy spotted a Kia that had been reported stolen earlier that day. Deputy R. Polar tried to stop the driver, but instead, […]
z1077fm.com
YUCCA VALLEY MAN SHOT, DIES – SUSPECT IN CUSTODY
On Friday (Aug. 19) at around 4:34PM Deputies from the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station responded to a report of a shooting on the 55400 block of Twentynine Palms Highway in Yucca Valley. When deputies arrived they said they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds lying in the parking lot of “#1 Smokin Guns Tattooz.” The victim has been identified as Yucca Valley resident Steven Sigala, and was pronounced dead at the scene according the the Sheriff’s press release.
orangecountytribune.com
Suspect sought in murder try
A 28-year-old Victorville man is in stable condition at a local hospital after being shot after a family party early Sunday morning in Garden Grove. According to Sgt. Nick Jensen of the GGPD, the incident took place in the 10000 block of Crosby Avenue. At 12:42 a.m., officers were sent to that location in response to a report of a family fight.
Mesquite Local News
Local Resident Arrested in Arizona After Stealing Truck in Mesquite
Local Resident Arrested in Arizona After Stealing Truck in Mesquite. Mesquite, NV – On Friday, August 12, at approximately 11:00 p.m. Mesquite Police officers responded to a report of a pickup truck that had been stolen from a residence just minutes earlier. The caller knew the suspect and was able to provide a good description of the male and the direction in which he fled. Officers also learned the suspect stole the keys from the victim’s house and took off in the truck without permission before the victim could stop him.
Fontana Herald News
Felon who was released on bail is arrested after allegedly being found with weapons and drugs
A felon who was recently released on bail was arrested for a new felony offense after being found allegedly possessing weapons and drugs, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Aug. 15 at about 6:23 a.m., deputies from the Highland Police Station responded to the 27000 block of...
Fontana Herald News
Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in Rancho Cucamonga; suspect is arrested
A bicyclist died after being struck by a vehicle in Rancho Cucamonga, and a suspect has been arrested in connection with the case, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Aug. 20 at about 1:58 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to the area of Haven...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Man found dead at Topock Marina
TOPOCK – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation at the Topock Marina. Agency spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said a 54-year-old man died after being found face down in the water just before 8:00 p.m. Saturday, August 13. “The investigation revealed that a trio had gone...
Deputies shoot man at Victorville supermarket
San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies shot a man at a WinCo Foods supermarket in Victorville Friday, officials said. Law enforcement responded to the store on Roy Rogers Drive around noon after a report of an “unwanted subject,” Gloria Huerta of the Sheriff’s Department told KTLA. Deputies arrived at the location and contacted the man before […]
foxla.com
Hesperia animal shelter overwhelmed with pets
A call for help to save the lives of dozens of dogs and cats in San Bernardino County. The Hesperia animal shelter says they are overwhelmed with homeless pets.
zachnews.net
Mohave Valley, AZ: Mohave Valley Fire Department is seeking volunteers to help on their Rehab Unit.
Source: Mohave Valley Fire Department (Information) Mohave Valley, Arizona: The Mohave Valley Fire Department is seeking for volunteers to help on our Rehab Unit. The Rehab Unit is a vital service providing firefighters relief with drinks, shade and cooling items during major incidents. If you are interested, please call Michelle...
vvng.com
Fatal crash investigation shuts down Bear Valley Road in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was killed and several others were critically injured after a multi-vehicle head-on crash in Apple Valley. It happened at 12:46 pm, on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, near the intersection of Bear Valley Road and Tujunga Drive. The crash involved a Robertson’s double-trailer...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Drowned man identified as BHC transient
BULLHEAD CITY – The Medical Examiner’s office has positively identified the body of a man recovered from the Colorado River in Bullhead City. Police Department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said police responded to the 900 block of Highway 95 area of the river at about 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, August 13.
vvng.com
Victorville Winco closed after man shot inside store
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are conducting an investigation after a man was shot by police inside the Winco grocery store in Victorville. It happened at about 12:25 pm, on Friday, August 19, 2022, in the 15300 block of Roy Rogers Drive. Witnesses say a man walked into the...
NBC Los Angeles
Big Bear Lake Still Well Below Capacity After Rare Summer Storms
Rare summer rainstorms offered some relief this month from the dry spell that has gripped Southern California and the mountain community of Big Bear Lake. But that rain, courtesy of monsoonal storms, only served to keep the lake level steady. Big Bear Lake remains 16.5 feet below capacity — a dramatic example of the effects of California’s most recent drought.
Fontana Herald News
Suspect is arrested on five felony charges after deputies find loaded rifle in his vehicle
A suspect was arrested on five felony charges after deputies located a loaded rifle in his vehicle, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Aug. 17 at about 1:47 a.m., Sergeant J. Blankenship saw a vehicle exit off the Interstate 10 Freeway at a high rate of speed. The vehicle almost caused a traffic collision with another motorist on the roadway. Blankenship stopped the vehicle in the area of Davidson Street and Tippecanoe Avenue in San Bernardino. The driver, later identified as 29-year-old Larry Cabrera, fled on foot from the vehicle.
