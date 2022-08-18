ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

artgroupsdfw.com

VALA calls for art: Designer Series & Creme de la Creme

Enter up to 3 pieces. VALA Members FREE – Non-members $35 https://form.jotform.com/222256906979167. This Juried Exhibit will consist of Artwork that compliments a designer’s space with a focus on visual components of Color, Form, Shape, Space, Texture and Contrast. **Artwork in this theme is generally neutral in subject matter,...
MCKINNEY, TX
artgroupsdfw.com

Walt Davis – VAST September 7th Guest Artist Presentation

Join the Visual Arts Society of Texas (VAST) for a painting presentation by Artist Walt Davis on Wednesday, September 7th at 6:45 pm at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center,. 400 East Hickory Street, in Denton, Texas. Walt Davis, retired director of the Panhandle-Plains Museum in Texas, spent fifteen years creating wildlife...
DENTON, TX
artgroupsdfw.com

Spirit of the West 2022 Call for Entry

Hosted by Weatherford Art Association and The Doss Center. The annual Spirit of the West Show is ready to receive entries for our 2022 competition. Teal Blake, award winning Cowboy Artist of America will judge this event. This show will celebrate the heritage of the American West. Art should capture not only landscapes but the rugged independence and tenacious adventures of the majestic west and the individuals and animals that made it happen! Artists should submit pictures of their work online to cynlyn19@aol.com by September 2nd. The judge will select all work to be submitted. Artists will be informed of their acceptance into the show no later than September 13th. Judging will be completed after all work is hung or displayed. Please send registration and fees by September 2nd to: Cindi Neverdousky, 504 Queensway Rd., Willow Park, Tx 76087. You can find the prospectus and registration at weatherfordart.com.
WILLOW PARK, TX
austinnews.net

Autumn at the Arboretum: A Fall Fairy Tale, Presented by Reliant, Runs September 17 to October 31

Dallas' fall festival features 100,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash. DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2022 / For the 17th year, Autumn at the Arboretum: A Fall Fairy Tale, presented by Reliant, highlights the nationally acclaimed Pumpkin Village featuring pumpkin houses and creative displays utilizing more than 100,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash. This year's fall festival opens September 17 and runs through October 31, 2022, in Dallas, Texas.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Denton nonprofits celebrate merger

The newly formed Giving Grace organization — the combined forces of Grace Like Rain and Giving Hope nonprofits — celebrated its rebranding with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday in Denton. On July 1, the two nonprofits merged “to create a stronger Continuum of Care in the fight to prevent...
DENTON, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

Festivals and food overflow in music-friendly McKinney

With one of the oldest, most lovingly preserved, and largest historic districts in Texas, McKinney radiates nostalgic charm and boasts more than 120 unique shops, including art galleries, furniture stores, antiques, gifts, home decor shops, and apparel and accessory boutiques. In addition, nearly two dozen eateries in and around historic...
MCKINNEY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

‘ICE!’ is back this year at Gaylord Texan

Gaylord Texan Resort announced this week that its longtime holiday tradition, ICE!, is returning late this year after a two-year hiatus. Using more than 1,000 tons of ice, a team of 40 ice artisans will work for six weeks to bring the holiday classic movie, The Polar Express, to life in the 17,000-square-foot frozen attraction, according to a news release from the hotel. Ice carvings will range in size from details as tiny as a coin to soaring scenes more than 30 feet tall, and the environment will be kept frozen by a state-of-the-art chilling system that maintains the temperature at a frosty 9 degrees Fahrenheit.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Education Next

Texas School District Bans the Bible

In the Summer 2022 issue of Education Next, Joshua Dunn looked at the uproar over the McGinn County Board of Education in Tennessee vote to remove Maus, a graphic novel about the Holocaust, from its curriculum. Dunn concluded, in an article headlined, “Suits Challenging Book ‘Banning’ May Be Better Politics than Law”: “If the standard is graphic depictions of sex, or rape, or incest, then it is only a matter of time before someone calls for the Bible to be banned.”
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

Hot Property: This Winnetka Heights Craftsman Will Neighbor a Park

For decades, a four-lane road connected Jefferson Boulevard with 12th Street in Oak Cliff. But in 2019, a grassroots group of Winnetka Heights residents successfully convinced the city of Dallas to demolish the Jefferson-Twelfth Connector. It had been built in the 1960s to help motorists headed downtown, but it cut “like a Nike swoosh through the neighborhood, demolishing dozens of homes, deflating value, and disrupting the quaint, early-20th-century grid of shady streets,” Peter Smiek wrote for D Magazine in 2019.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Popular McKinney Restaurant Closed After Fire

Just a few days out from celebrating the first anniversary of Rye's second location, the team behind the restaurant is mourning the loss of the first. “A day I would’ve never remembered has become a day I will never forget. The call is just, ‘The restaurant is on fire. You need to come now,'” said owner Tanner Agar.
MCKINNEY, TX
dallasexpress.com

DART Silver Line Construction Begins, Residents Concerned

Construction officially began this week on a tunnel that is part of DART’s new rail line, the Silver Line Regional Rail Project, which will link Collin County to DFW Airport. According to a statement from DART, the work will include the installation of asphalt detours for utility relocation and...
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Four New Eateries To Be Excited About In Plano, Allen And Frisco, Texas

These new eateries will have you covered for the whole day, from breakfast to brunch to fancy dinners to delicious desserts. Keep them in mind while you plan your weekend. After the popularity of B&B’s first location in Highland Village, they have expanded to Frisco, and we couldn’t be happier. Who doesn’t love breakfast food? That’s the whole reason brunches exist! At B&B, you’ll find a large menu with hearty meals and options for everyone including vegan and gluten-free alternatives. And let’s not forget the full bar!
PLANO, TX

