ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Volunteers needed for upcoming Serve Santa Maria Day

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ZiVN_0hMin2zI00

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Organizers are looking for more volunteers to help clean up and beautify the community as part of the next Serve Santa Maria Day on Saturday.

The 22nd Serve Santa Maria event begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Maldonado Youth Center where volunteers can enjoy coffee, juice, and donuts.

Then, beginning at 9 a.m. until around noon, volunteers head over to work on four different community projects or two different school projects.

The first project site will be held at the Santa Maria Bridge, located at 2625 South College Drive, where community members can help paint over graffiti under the bridge. Paint roller frames and rollers will be provided, but if volunteers have a roller frame, they are encouraged to bring them along. Between 25 and 50 people are still needed for this community project.

The second project option is painting picnic tables at Pioneer Park, and 30 to 40 volunteers are still needed. Participants are asked to park in the parking lot at 1000 West Foster and walk into the park.

Volunteers can also sign up to help pick up litter in various locations, including Minami Park, Preisker Park, the 1700 and 1000 blocks of Biscayne Street, the 900 block of Crossroad Lane, and the 2600 block of Payton way.

Organizers are also looking for 100 to 150 volunteers to help seniors trim shrubs and weed at La Maria Mobile Home Park.

One of the school projects is coloring a playground at Miller Elementary. Organizers will provide paint, brushes, and rollers, and volunteers can help paint the foursquare, tetherball, and hopscotch areas on the playground. Between 20 and 30 volunteers are needed for this project.

The other school project is painting the United States map at the YMCA, where 10 to 12 volunteers are needed.

Organizers are also looking for volunteers for the prayer team.

For more information about the event, click here .

To sign up to volunteer online, click here .

The post Volunteers needed for upcoming Serve Santa Maria Day appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Edhat

School Gardens Program Receives $10,000 Grant

The school garden at La Honda STEAM Academy in Lompoc is brimming over with summer flowers, healthy fruit trees, and lots of delicious vegetables, all ready for the students' return to campus. On Saturday, August 27th, the garden will also be filled with volunteers from the local chapter of Moms Demand Action.
LOMPOC, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Santa Maria, CA
Society
City
Santa Maria, CA
Lompoc Record

Orcutt man picked to serve on Alzheimer’s advisory group

An Orcutt man who at age 47 was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease has been chosen to serve on an advisory group that works to raise awareness of the condition nationwide by sharing their experiences. Tony Gonzales, a well-known local radio host and rodeo announcer, was chosen from among more...
ORCUTT, CA
News Channel 3-12

Salvation Army distributes backpacks and school supplies to Santa Barbara students

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – With Santa Barbara students heading back to school in the next few days, the Salvation Army of Santa Barbara partnered with local elected officials to gather and distribute much-needed backpacks and school supplies to students in need. The post Salvation Army distributes backpacks and school supplies to Santa Barbara students appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Community Project#Youth Center#Charity#Miller Elementary
syvnews.com

Santa Barbara Foundation names Lompoc's Ginger Salazar Person of the Year

Ginger Salazar and Katina Zaninovich will be honored at an in-person luncheon slated for Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort Rotunda. Tickets to join the celebration can be purchased online at SBFoundation.org/PYAwards. The Santa Barbara Foundation has named Lompoc native Ginger Salazar and Santa Barbara resident...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
sitelinesb.com

Dutch Garden Is Getting Closer to Opening

••• L. spotted people at Dutch Garden and went over to ask what’s up. Co-owner Charlie Fredericks explained that the building was condemned, so fixing everything and getting the city onboard has been a struggle. As long as the final inspections go well, the restaurant should open in the next two months. The interior looks much the same—original bar stools and window coverings—but cleaned up, and the patio will have a new bar area. And the menu is sure to please the purists. P.S. Anyone know which Instagram account—this or this—is the right one?
SANTA BARBARA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Candidates vying for local offices in SLO County

Who are the candidates running for public office in San Luis Obispo County, and which races are likely to make a change in local governmental policies?. The Atascadero City Council is likely to remain primarily unchanged, with Mayor Heather Moreno running unchallenged. Three candidates are running for two open council...
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Letter: Thank you for helping son who had medical emergency

– During a recent trip to Paso Robles, our son, who was also visiting, experienced a medical emergency at the Mid-State Fair. We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the midwife and nurse who were nearby, the EMTs who responded quickly, and those in the emergency room at Twin Cities Community Hospital. A thank you also to the person who called 911 and the woman who helped to calm our granddaughter.
PASO ROBLES, CA
News Channel 3-12

EXCLUSIVE: Foodbank of Santa Barbara County boosts efforts to help farm workers struggling during record breaking inflation

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - On a hot sunny day, farm worker Pedro Sierra walks through a field of Gerbera daisies in Carpinteria. The last few months of record breaking inflation have hit Sierra and his coworkers extremely hard. "Everybody needs food on the table. Right now you know inflation and everything is headed up," The post EXCLUSIVE: Foodbank of Santa Barbara County boosts efforts to help farm workers struggling during record breaking inflation appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy