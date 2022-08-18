Volunteers needed for upcoming Serve Santa Maria Day

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Organizers are looking for more volunteers to help clean up and beautify the community as part of the next Serve Santa Maria Day on Saturday.

The 22nd Serve Santa Maria event begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Maldonado Youth Center where volunteers can enjoy coffee, juice, and donuts.

Then, beginning at 9 a.m. until around noon, volunteers head over to work on four different community projects or two different school projects.

The first project site will be held at the Santa Maria Bridge, located at 2625 South College Drive, where community members can help paint over graffiti under the bridge. Paint roller frames and rollers will be provided, but if volunteers have a roller frame, they are encouraged to bring them along. Between 25 and 50 people are still needed for this community project.

The second project option is painting picnic tables at Pioneer Park, and 30 to 40 volunteers are still needed. Participants are asked to park in the parking lot at 1000 West Foster and walk into the park.

Volunteers can also sign up to help pick up litter in various locations, including Minami Park, Preisker Park, the 1700 and 1000 blocks of Biscayne Street, the 900 block of Crossroad Lane, and the 2600 block of Payton way.

Organizers are also looking for 100 to 150 volunteers to help seniors trim shrubs and weed at La Maria Mobile Home Park.

One of the school projects is coloring a playground at Miller Elementary. Organizers will provide paint, brushes, and rollers, and volunteers can help paint the foursquare, tetherball, and hopscotch areas on the playground. Between 20 and 30 volunteers are needed for this project.

The other school project is painting the United States map at the YMCA, where 10 to 12 volunteers are needed.

Organizers are also looking for volunteers for the prayer team.

For more information about the event, click here .

To sign up to volunteer online, click here .

