Stars finish 5th in rain-shortened Classic
CORYDON – Bedford North Lawrence finished fifth in the rain-shortened Culvers Classic at Old Capital Golf Course on Saturday. The event was originally set for 18 holes, but an afternoon storm and lengthy delay forced tournament officials to shorten the tournament to nine holes. Since the field started in shotgun fashion, with everyone beginning on different holes throughout the course, the scoring was adjusted to the player’s total (relevant to par) for the nine holes they completed.
North sweeps slow-starting Stars
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington North pulled out a tough third set to complete a sweep of Bedford North Lawrence during high school volleyball action on Saturday morning. The Cougars clawed their way to a 25-13, 25-12, 25-22 victory over the Stars (0-3). “The girls were slow off the bus,” BNL...
Stars split matches in Invitational
BEDFORD – At the end of a long week, Bedford North Lawrence ran out of power. Borden took home the trophy in the BNL Invitational on Friday night, topping the Stars 4-1 in the championship match. The Stars (2-3) advanced to the final with a 4-1 conquest of Madison, but playing their fifth match in five days took its toll in the finale.
No.17 Artesians continue mastery of Stars with 28-14 victory in season opener
BEDFORD – The quarterback uniforms told the story. One was sweat stained, covered in those pesky, sticky rubber pellets from the artificial surface. The other was as pristine white as a wedding dress. Guess who won. While Bedford North Lawrence’s Memphis Louden spent almost every snap in escape mode...
