Bloomington, IN

wbiw.com

Stars finish 5th in rain-shortened Classic

CORYDON – Bedford North Lawrence finished fifth in the rain-shortened Culvers Classic at Old Capital Golf Course on Saturday. The event was originally set for 18 holes, but an afternoon storm and lengthy delay forced tournament officials to shorten the tournament to nine holes. Since the field started in shotgun fashion, with everyone beginning on different holes throughout the course, the scoring was adjusted to the player’s total (relevant to par) for the nine holes they completed.
LAWRENCE, IN
wbiw.com

North sweeps slow-starting Stars

BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington North pulled out a tough third set to complete a sweep of Bedford North Lawrence during high school volleyball action on Saturday morning. The Cougars clawed their way to a 25-13, 25-12, 25-22 victory over the Stars (0-3). “The girls were slow off the bus,” BNL...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Stars split matches in Invitational

BEDFORD – At the end of a long week, Bedford North Lawrence ran out of power. Borden took home the trophy in the BNL Invitational on Friday night, topping the Stars 4-1 in the championship match. The Stars (2-3) advanced to the final with a 4-1 conquest of Madison, but playing their fifth match in five days took its toll in the finale.
BEDFORD, IN
Bedford, IN
Sports
City
Bedford, IN
Bloomington, IN
Sports
City
Bloomington, IN
City
Lawrence, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
cbs4indy.com

Turning up the heat in Indiana this week!

INDIANAPOLIS – Get ready for a surge of summer heat to round off the upcoming week. Dry weather with sunshine is ahead, as temperatures climb each day. Not much rain in the forecast this week! We will have sunshine across much of the state. Day by day, this will help us to eventually heat into the upper 80s by the weekend.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Noblesville Elks fill Fox Prairie with record number of golfers

The Noblesville Elks’ 36th annual golf outing benefiting cancer research was a bigger success than anticipated. The event was held Saturday morning at Fox Prairie Golf Course, 8465 E. 196th St., Noblesville. The largest fundraiser to date had 50 teams of four golfers each and began with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. So many people signed up that the Elks had to rent an extra nine holes, thus taking the entire 27-hole facility.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
103GBF

This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Indiana’s Most Underrated

Indiana is a state full of nice, quiet, and interesting small towns. Recently one town was named the state's most underrated, and it's not too far from the Evansville area. When it comes to traveling in Indiana, we all know about the most popular hotspots. They are usually found in bigger cities like Indianapolis, Evansville, and Fort Wayne. However, you would be surprised with all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
NASHVILLE, IN
FOX59

Taps and Dolls, 247 Skybar in downtown Indy close

INDIANAPOLIS — Two popular downtown Indianapolis bars have closed. The owner of the building that houses Taps and Dolls and the 247 Skybar on Meridian Street confirmed Sunday to FOX59 that both venues are now closed. Earlier this year, Indiana’s state alcohol and tobacco commission voted to revoke the downtown nightclubs’ liquor license. The bars […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Cleaning and sealing outdoor wood

INDIANAPOLIS — Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden demonstrated the steps to cleaning and sealing outdoor wooden surfaces on 13Sunrise. Outdoor wooden surfaces will look better and last longer if they are periodically maintained and treated. For cleaning, Sullivan used a bleach-based detergent that he applied with a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
MyWabashValley.com

ISU athletes believed to be victims of fiery car crash

RILEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three people were pronounced dead and another two were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Riley, Ind. early Sunday morning. While the identities of the victims have not yet been released, a statement from Indiana State University said they are believed to all be ISU students, “including several football players.”
RILEY, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Voils Family Farm Cattle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Vicki Voils, with Voils Family Farm Cattle. Voils Family Farm is located in Mitchell, Indiana. Learn more by watching the videos.
MITCHELL, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel PD welcomes eight new officers

The Carmel Police Department (CPD) welcomes eight new officers: Christian Bravo, Garrett Durkac, Caleb Hall, Matthew Kranda, Jacob Meyer, Mark Parshall, Christopher Reid and Sukhmanpreet Singh. Read more about each officer below. Christian Bravo. Officer Christian Bravo comes to CPD from Greenwood. Officer Bravo graduated from IUPUI with a bachelor’s...
CARMEL, IN
cbs4indy.com

3 Indiana State University students die in crash

RILEY, Ind. — Three Indiana State University students died in a crash Sunday morning in Riley, Indiana, the university announced. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department, there were five people in total in the car. All passengers are believed to be ISU students, including some football players.
RILEY, IN
FOX59

Weekend thunderstorms for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on the way for Indiana this weekend. The rest of Friday Saturday showers and storms Scattered showers and thunderstorms make their way across central Indiana Saturday. An area of low pressure overhead will provide rainfall before we heat into the afternoon to the mid 80s. The morning starts […]
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

3 Indiana State University students killed in a single-vehicle accident

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three students died early Sunday morning from a single-vehicle accident. All are believed to be students at Indiana University, according to Indiana State University. Police say five people were in the vehicle. They are all believed to be ISU students, including several football players, according to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

