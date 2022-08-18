Read full article on original website
Black Firefighter Seeking $4M After Being Forced to Attend Racist Party
The Caregiver's Life: One Son's Journey
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV Guide
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical Bills
Fidelis Care celebrates back-to-school with backpack giveaway
Organizers of the event filled up approximately 500 backpacks with school supplies to give away to Rochester students who attended the event.
websterontheweb.com
First-ever Jazz Fest Street Fair a success
West Main Street was hopping last night during the first annual (I hope) Webster Jazz Festival Street Fair. There were perhaps a dozen or so vendors and street artistans set up, most of them enjoying brisk business from the hundreds of adults and children in attendance. Especialy fun was the photo booth sponsored by LaLa and Whimsies, and the Dancing With Denise table, where Denise was handing out tiaras, fairy wands and sparkly bows.
Black Business Month: Urban Euphoria offers unique, historic event space in the heart of downtown Rochester
In the last two years, Urban Euphoria has hosted hundreds of events inside the historic Jonathan Child Mansion, which was built by the first mayor of Rochester.
Rochester church's outreach event addresses challenges faced by the community
Event organizers set up tents, music, and resources for the event at Pennsylvania Avenue and Forth Street Park in an effort to uplift the community after recent homicides.
Rochester's Little Italy Festival returns after two-year hiatus
The festival began with a blessing ceremony and a "Prayer for Peace" that featured local reverends, the Gates Police Keystone Club Pipes and Drums, the Ancient Order of the Hibernians, and the Knights of Columbus.
Longtime Rochester Public Market business to stay in the family
The decades-long business is now passed on to a new generation, which has plans to preserve their famously delicious empanadas.
'Stop the Violence': Local organization holds event to address recent violence
Event organizers said that, as a city and a nation, the people must put a stop to violence throughout the country.
Lee Lucas Memorial 'Poker Run' raises funds for addiction advocacy centers in Rochester
Dean Lucas explained that after his son's death, he sought out to fight drug addictions, which gave him the idea to raise awareness through this event
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Lakeville, NY USA
I found this beauty in the Little Library in Vitale Park in Lakeville, New York (south of Rochester). I walk there every day hiding painted rocks (and looking for them too). I always check the Little Library for an interesting book or two. The heart was in the library. It made me smile for sure! I could not wait to get home and see what it was all about! Thanks to whomever left it for me!
A collision of jams and beats
The Park Avenue Festival was becoming a beer fest for the fraternity types and had lost momentum in the wake of the pandemic—gee, I haven’t had the time to type that word in a while and, frankly, it’s about as pleasant as picking a scab. But leave...
'breathe' dissolves franchises, owners to take their own paths
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — After 10 years of franchising the business, “breathe” in Pittsford will now be the only location. The franchises are all looking to operate separately as their own business at the end of the year. The other franchises, which include locations in the Greater Rochester Area and Syracuse, will still be yoga […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rochester Ukrainian refugees reflect on crossing Polish border, support of new community
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This year brought back the city of Rochester’s Ukrainian Festival for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. But as the war in Ukraine continues, this year’s celebration means more for many community members. With the help of a translator, one family of Ukrainian refugees reflects on their experience crossing the Poland border to leave Ukraine as they find support in their new community in Rochester.
This Upstate New York Town Now Has the Hottest Real Estate ZIP Code in the U.S.
Homebuyers flock to Brighton, New York, for the low housing prices, nearby universities, and proximity to Lake Ontario, among other things.
westsidenewsny.com
Wellington North affordable housing development completed in Clarkson
Elected officials and community leaders gathered on August 12 for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of Wellington North, a $16 million, 50-apartment affordable and supportive housing development for seniors in the town of Clarkson. Sixteen of the homes are reserved for seniors in need of supportive services to live independently.
WHEC TV-10
Anna Murray Douglass and daughter getting individual grave markers at Mt. Hope Cemetery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The wife and daughter of abolitionist and Rochesterian Frederick Douglass are finally being memorialized. Anna Murray Douglass and her daughter, Annie, will have individual grave markers unveiled to the public at Mt. Hope Cemetery on Sept. 3. This year marks 127 years since Anna Murray...
'He loved his job:' Wife of fallen RPD officer Mazurkiewicz speaks out at tribute ride
At the event, Lynn Mazurkiewicz revealed the hero her husband was behind his badge.
Elderly couple reflects on being saved by RFD's Jerrod Jones
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It was a cold March night in 2018 when the furnace in the Rochester home of Vernal and Narseary Harris gave out. Vernal Harris, a local minister, did what he now knows he shouldn’t do: he opened the oven and turned it on to warm the house. The elderly couple would […]
Ukrainian Festival wraps with 'record-breaking' attendance
The annual St. Josaphat's Ukrainian Festival concluded its four-day celebrations after a three-year pause during the pandemic.
The 10 Best Public Schools In Western New York
School is set in a couple of weeks here in Western New York and if you are a parent you want to know if your child is getting a great education. Niche.com recently released a ranking of the best public schools in Western New York. They broke down the rankings into six major categories. Academics, Diversity, Teachers, College Prep, Clubs & Activities, and Health & Safety. Each school was given a grade based on the information collected and all six categories were averaged out for the overall grade.
Two occupied houses shot overnight in Rochester
There are no suspects in custody for either house shooting.
