Rochester, NY

websterontheweb.com

First-ever Jazz Fest Street Fair a success

West Main Street was hopping last night during the first annual (I hope) Webster Jazz Festival Street Fair. There were perhaps a dozen or so vendors and street artistans set up, most of them enjoying brisk business from the hundreds of adults and children in attendance. Especialy fun was the photo booth sponsored by LaLa and Whimsies, and the Dancing With Denise table, where Denise was handing out tiaras, fairy wands and sparkly bows.
WEBSTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Government
Rochester, NY
Entertainment
City
Rochester, NY
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Lakeville, NY USA

I found this beauty in the Little Library in Vitale Park in Lakeville, New York (south of Rochester). I walk there every day hiding painted rocks (and looking for them too). I always check the Little Library for an interesting book or two. The heart was in the library. It made me smile for sure! I could not wait to get home and see what it was all about! Thanks to whomever left it for me!
LAKEVILLE, NY
The Rochester Beacon

A collision of jams and beats

The Park Avenue Festival was becoming a beer fest for the fraternity types and had lost momentum in the wake of the pandemic—gee, I haven’t had the time to type that word in a while and, frankly, it’s about as pleasant as picking a scab. But leave...
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rochester Ukrainian refugees reflect on crossing Polish border, support of new community

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This year brought back the city of Rochester’s Ukrainian Festival for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. But as the war in Ukraine continues, this year’s celebration means more for many community members. With the help of a translator, one family of Ukrainian refugees reflects on their experience crossing the Poland border to leave Ukraine as they find support in their new community in Rochester.
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Wellington North affordable housing development completed in Clarkson

Elected officials and community leaders gathered on August 12 for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of Wellington North, a $16 million, 50-apartment affordable and supportive housing development for seniors in the town of Clarkson. Sixteen of the homes are reserved for seniors in need of supportive services to live independently.
CLARKSON, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The 10 Best Public Schools In Western New York

School is set in a couple of weeks here in Western New York and if you are a parent you want to know if your child is getting a great education. Niche.com recently released a ranking of the best public schools in Western New York. They broke down the rankings into six major categories. Academics, Diversity, Teachers, College Prep, Clubs & Activities, and Health & Safety. Each school was given a grade based on the information collected and all six categories were averaged out for the overall grade.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY

