WRGB
Fashion show at 1863 Club benefits Capital Region charities
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — At the Saratoga Race Course spectators got some world class racing and world class fashion- all in the name of local charity!. A Day at the 1863 Club Fashion Show was put on by the Saratoga Trunk clothing store. Proceeds for the event go...
WRGB
Volunteers paint Spa City skatepark ramp, hoping to inspire fundraising boost for upgrades
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — The East Side Recreational Skatepark in Saratoga Springs now has a temporary art mural on the ramps as the park awaits upgrades- all in hopes to inspire others and gain more funding. On Deck Saratoga - a non-profit aimed at providing awareness and fundraising...
Swimming dogs to fundraise for homeless pets
Dogs may enjoy swimming as much as humans do and were currently in the dog days of August. Next Saturday, pooches will be plunging for a good cause in Amsterdam.
WRGB
Elks Lodge Car Show benefits charitable causes
CLIFTON PARK, NY (WRGB) — Engines were revved up and on full display at the 16th annual Clifton Park Elks Lodge Car Show!. The show had cars, trucks, and motorcycles of all makes and models on display. The goal this year was to break the record for having 187...
WRGB
Adaptive physical fitness gym aims for inclusion & diversity
CLIFTON PARK — A local business is asking for the community's support for a fundraiser all in the name of inclusion and diversity. St. Christopher Fitness based in Clifton Park is an adaptive special needs gym which offers personal training to individuals with special needs or physical disabilities. They...
Ballston Spa Hannaford recalls ground beef sold Sunday
No injuries or illnesses were reported, and the notice only applies to one store.
Last day of the Altamont fair
It is the final event in the final day of the Altamont fair arguably one of the area’s largest, bringing in nearly 100,000 visitors. The fair is also considered to be one of the nation’s oldest.
WRGB
Thacher Park welcomes runners for trail-running festival
ALBANY COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — Saturday, runners hit the trails for the 9th annual Thacher Park Trail Running Festival!. The event offers multiple race distances from a 10k, half and full marathons and what they believe to be the Capital Region’s only ultra-marathon!. This year there were roughly...
WRGB
Red Cross assisting dozens after Friday night fire in Troy
TROY, NY (WRGB) — The Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross is assisting dozens of people, including two children, after a fire Friday evening in Troy. Volunteers provided immediate emergency aid to at least 33 people after a fire Friday night at the Valley Green apartment complex on Morrison Avenue.
Nothing Bundt Cakes giving away free cakes for 25th birthday
Nothing Bundt Cakes, a bakery specializing in bundt cakes, is giving away 250 free cakes at each location to celebrate its 25th birthday. The bakery has locations in Albany and Clifton Park.
Motorcyclists ride for PTSD from Albany to Ballston Spa
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Motorcyclists from across the Capital Region rode their bikes in support of Operation at Ease on Saturday. The Capital Region-based organization pairs rescued dogs from shelters with veterans and first responders. Some dogs are trained to help with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and mobility. “The reason we started it is because there […]
Community celebrates progress of South End grocery store
People in Albany's South End are celebrating the progress of the South End grocery store.
Several Departments Battle Raging Fire at Troy Apartment
A major fire broke out at a city of Troy apartment complex on Friday night. NewsChannel 13 reports the fire began around 7:30pm on the second floor of a building at Village Green Apartments on Morrison Ave. Crews from a number of surrounding departments responded to the blaze, including the...
New legislation places restrictions on toy guns in NYS
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— New legislation signed by Governor Hochul, now places restrictions on what color toy guns can be. No longer can these imitation weapons be black, blue, silver, or aluminum. Instead the colors have to be white or bright red, bright green, bright blue, bright pink, bright purple, or made of entirely transparent or […]
glensfallschronicle.com
Washington County Fair is full go
The 132nd Washington County Fair opens Monday, Aug. 22, and runs daily through Sunday, Aug. 28, at the fairgrounds on Route 29, between Greenwich and Schuylerville. The animals, the rides, the games, the tractor pulls, food concessions new and old: “It’s back to normal” for the first time since Covid, says Fair co-General Manager Rebecca Breese.
Fire breaks out in Cohoes apartment complex
A fire on Sunday sent several local crews to 50 Manor Sites Apartments in Cohoes
Peak inside a Magical Little Hobbit House – Coming Soon to June Farms in Upstate NY!
It's no wonder why June Farms in West Sand Lake has become one of Upstate NY's best-kept secrets. Over the last few years, Matt Baumgartner - the owner of the farm - has worked tirelessly to create a unique experience for guests and he never stops adding new and exciting things.
Washington County Teen Missing! Would You Help Get Her Home Safely?
UPDATE! Zoey Johnson from Washington County has been found! Zoey's mom reached out to me late Friday night to deliver the news. Zoey has been found! She is safe but far from sound. She is currently being treated at the Glens Falls hospital. Thank you again for your help! - Courtney Prosser.
98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do you wash your arms and legs in the shower?
" I have said this for years. Why waste soap on your arms and legs. So do you think more people will follow my lead now that the experts are saying it?" What do you think? Will you pass on soaping up your arms and legs or will you keep doing it?
Hudson Falls PD looking for missing transgender teen
The Hudson Falls Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Tayevion McIntosh, 17, who has been missing for over a week.
