ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watervliet, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRGB

Elks Lodge Car Show benefits charitable causes

CLIFTON PARK, NY (WRGB) — Engines were revved up and on full display at the 16th annual Clifton Park Elks Lodge Car Show!. The show had cars, trucks, and motorcycles of all makes and models on display. The goal this year was to break the record for having 187...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
City
Watervliet, NY
Albany, NY
Society
WRGB

Adaptive physical fitness gym aims for inclusion & diversity

CLIFTON PARK — A local business is asking for the community's support for a fundraiser all in the name of inclusion and diversity. St. Christopher Fitness based in Clifton Park is an adaptive special needs gym which offers personal training to individuals with special needs or physical disabilities. They...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Last day of the Altamont fair

It is the final event in the final day of the Altamont fair arguably one of the area’s largest, bringing in nearly 100,000 visitors.  The fair is also considered to be one of the nation’s oldest.
GUILDERLAND, NY
WRGB

Thacher Park welcomes runners for trail-running festival

ALBANY COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — Saturday, runners hit the trails for the 9th annual Thacher Park Trail Running Festival!. The event offers multiple race distances from a 10k, half and full marathons and what they believe to be the Capital Region’s only ultra-marathon!. This year there were roughly...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lemonade Stand#Charity#Community Hospice
WRGB

Red Cross assisting dozens after Friday night fire in Troy

TROY, NY (WRGB) — The Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross is assisting dozens of people, including two children, after a fire Friday evening in Troy. Volunteers provided immediate emergency aid to at least 33 people after a fire Friday night at the Valley Green apartment complex on Morrison Avenue.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Motorcyclists ride for PTSD from Albany to Ballston Spa

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Motorcyclists from across the Capital Region rode their bikes in support of Operation at Ease on Saturday. The Capital Region-based organization pairs rescued dogs from shelters with veterans and first responders. Some dogs are trained to help with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and mobility. “The reason we started it is because there […]
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WIBX 950

Several Departments Battle Raging Fire at Troy Apartment

A major fire broke out at a city of Troy apartment complex on Friday night. NewsChannel 13 reports the fire began around 7:30pm on the second floor of a building at Village Green Apartments on Morrison Ave. Crews from a number of surrounding departments responded to the blaze, including the...
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New legislation places restrictions on toy guns in NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— New legislation signed by Governor Hochul, now places restrictions on what color toy guns can be. No longer can these imitation weapons be black, blue, silver, or aluminum. Instead the colors have to be white or bright red, bright green, bright blue, bright pink, bright purple, or made of entirely transparent or […]
ALBANY, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Washington County Fair is full go

The 132nd Washington County Fair opens Monday, Aug. 22, and runs daily through Sunday, Aug. 28, at the fairgrounds on Route 29, between Greenwich and Schuylerville. The animals, the rides, the games, the tractor pulls, food concessions new and old: “It’s back to normal” for the first time since Covid, says Fair co-General Manager Rebecca Breese.
GREENWICH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy