Mckinney, TX

VALA calls for art: Designer Series & Creme de la Creme

Enter up to 3 pieces. VALA Members FREE – Non-members $35 https://form.jotform.com/222256906979167. This Juried Exhibit will consist of Artwork that compliments a designer’s space with a focus on visual components of Color, Form, Shape, Space, Texture and Contrast. **Artwork in this theme is generally neutral in subject matter,...
