thesource.com
DJ Khaled Says He Pinches Himself Every Time He Hears JAY-Z’s ‘GOD DID’ Feature
DJ Khaled’s GOD DID album is coming at the end of the week. Hitting up Drink Champs, Khaled spoke about what to expect on the 13th album, and continued the hype train around JAY-Z’s latest verse. Speaking with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, Khaled reveals the single makes him...
thesource.com
[WATCH]: Diddy Tells Tory Lanez He Listens To HIis Music In The Bedroom
Diddy recently joined Tory Lanez on IG live to talk about the state of r&b with the Canadian singer. During the chat however, Diddy started talking about what he does “in the bedroom,” and revealed that he listens to Tory Lanez music while he’s “intimate.”. “I’m...
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Harry Styles Has Commented On The Allegations Of Queerbaiting In A New Interview
"I don’t think I’ve publicly been with anyone."
thesource.com
Tank Releases His Final Studio Album ‘R&B Money’
Grammy Award-winning superstar Tank has returned with his 10th and final studio album, R&B Money. The album is released on his record label of the same name in partnership with Atlantic Records. Chris Brown, Rotimi, Vedo, Blaq Tuxedo, TVERSE, Alex Isley, and R&B Money singer Feather are all included on...
Jen Garner Was With Her BF During Ben & J-Lo’s Wedding—Here’s What She Thinks of Them Having 2 Ceremonies
An alternative. Jennifer Garner skipped out on both Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s weddings. Fans spotted her in her hometown with her boyfriend at an unsuspecting superstore instead of her ex-husband’s second wedding. According to TMZ, the Adam Project star was shopping in West Virginia with her boyfriend, John Miller and her dad William Garner at their local Sam’s Club. The trio was spotted on Saturday, August 20, 2022, when Jen’s ex-husband Ben Affleck had his wedding with Jennifer Lopez at his Georgia estate. Jen took pictures with fans as they were all shopping in the warehouse. A previous report indicated that...
Milly Alcock Of "House Of The Dragon" Was Living In Her Mum's Attic Before Landing The Starring Role
Milly Alcock lived an "ordinary" life before landing a huge breakout role in this new HBO series.
thesource.com
DJ Akademiks Gives YSL “YS-Tell” Nickname After Rumored Crew Member Agrees to Testify
DJ Akademiks has been paying close attention to the YSL RICO case and saw an interesting twist in the case as a leaked document revealed a state informant cooperating with the prosecution. Seeing the news, Ak hit his Twitch scream to blast the Young Stoner Life record label as “YS-Tell.”...
thesource.com
DJ Drama Reportedly Planning ‘Gangsta Grillz’ Projects with Meek Mill, Tory Lanez & More
DJ Drama is getting ready to dive back into his Gangsta Grillz projects. After lacing Tyler, the Creator with the magic sauce assisting in a Rap Album of the Year win, Drama is eyeing some more collaborations. According to TMZ, Drama is planning to unite with EST Gee, Meek Mill,...
thesource.com
DJ Drama Says Everybody Involved In The 2015 Drake And Meek Mill Beef “Did Something Wrong”
It’s crazy to think that Drake and Meek Mill have the friendship they have today after their beef in 2015. Drake won the beef, even after Meek responded, with the track “Back to Back” where he basically told Meek that he was playing second fiddle in his then relationship with Nicki Minaj. In a new interview with Rory and Mal, Drama said that he thinks both Drake and Meek “did something wrong” during their beef.
thesource.com
Happy 54th Birthday To Wu Tang Clan Co-Founder The GZA!
The “genius” of the iconic WTC is celebrating his 54th born day today. On this date in 1966, Gary Grice, better known to the rap world as the “GZA”, was born in Brooklyn, New York, and is now recognized as one of the most celebrated lyricists to ever grace the mic in Hip Hop.
thesource.com
Silk Sonic’s ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ Album is Certified Platinum
The first half of 2022 was dominated by Silk Sonic and their album An Evening With Silk Sonic. The debut album of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, as a tandem, is officially certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. “WE DID IT BROTHER, LOVE YOU @BRUNOMARS!! WHAT A...
thesource.com
The Game Forced To Remove NBA Youngboy From “Drillmatic” Track Over $150K Feature Fee
The Game’s recent Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind album dropped last week and features 30 songs with over 20 featured artists. Among those was NBA Youngboy on the song OPP. However, The Game was forced to remove the song from the album over the Baton Rouge rapper’s hefty $150k feature fee.
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: J Dilla’s First Posthumous LP ‘The Shining’ Was Released 16 Years Ago
On this day in Hip Hop history, The Source Magazine celebrates the 16th anniversary of the late great J Dilla’s first posthumous album The Shining. This relic of the culture is one of Hip Hop’s more cherished albums. In its “unfinished” glory, The Shining serves as the first LP that Jay Dee spits on since his debut Welcome 2 Detroit in 2001.
thesource.com
Fat Joe to Perform One-Man Stand-Up Show on His Life, Dave Chappelle to Deliver Intro
Fat Joe has announced a one-man standup performance on stage in New York City this fall where he will deliver never-before-heard stories based on his legendary life and achievements. The live performance, which will be co-produced by Roc Nation and Magic Lemonade and directed by Chris Robinson, will feature a...
thesource.com
Today in Hip-Hop History: The Clipse’s Debut LP ‘Lord Willin’ Turns 20 Years Old!
Two decades ago today, Terrence and Gene Thorton aka Pusha T and Malice put out Lord Willin’, The Clipse’s debut album that helped them solidify their spots within honorable mention of some of the best lyricists in the game. Produced exclusively by the Neptunes on Pharrell Williams’ Star...
thesource.com
Larry June Drops New Album ‘Spaceships on the Blade’ Featuring Syd, 2 Chainz & More
Larry June has returned with his new album, Spaceships on the Blade. The new album features 19 G-funk-inspired beats and stellar features from Babyface Ray, 2 Chainz, Curren$y, Syd, and Duckwrth. Wallo also joins the album to deliver an interlude. Arriving alongside the album is the video for “Don’t Check...
thesource.com
FN Meka Becomes First Virtual Rapper Signed To Major Label Deal
According to several reports, artificial intelligence robot FN Meka became the very first virtual rapper on a major label after she inked a deal with Capitol Records. The deal was signed following Meka’s continued success on TikTok with its singles “Moonwalkin,” “Speed Demon” and “Internet”, earning her over a billion views and has accrued 10 million followers on TikTok. The new deal came boasting a first single with Capitol Records titled “Florida Water” featuring Gunna and Fortnite streamer Clix.
thesource.com
Kodak Black Releases New Four-Track ‘Closure’ EP
Kodak Black is keeping his fans served, dropping off the new Closure EP. Uploaded to YouTube, the release is a quick four tracks: “I’m Off That,” “They Fear Me,” “X & O’s,” and “Some Time Away.”. “New EP OUT NOW ON...
thesource.com
Issa Rae Says She is Not Worried About HBOMax Merger During Visit to Charlamagne Tha God’s ‘Hell of a Week’
The legend Issa Rae was a guest on Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God, and during her segment called “Cap Sh!t,” she reflected on news of the HBO merger. CThaGod asked if it was cap or fact that she was worried about the merger. Rae called cap.
