thesource.com

[WATCH]: Diddy Tells Tory Lanez He Listens To HIis Music In The Bedroom

Diddy recently joined Tory Lanez on IG live to talk about the state of r&b with the Canadian singer. During the chat however, Diddy started talking about what he does “in the bedroom,” and revealed that he listens to Tory Lanez music while he’s “intimate.”. “I’m...
thesource.com

Tank Releases His Final Studio Album ‘R&B Money’

Grammy Award-winning superstar Tank has returned with his 10th and final studio album, R&B Money. The album is released on his record label of the same name in partnership with Atlantic Records. Chris Brown, Rotimi, Vedo, Blaq Tuxedo, TVERSE, Alex Isley, and R&B Money singer Feather are all included on...
StyleCaster

Jen Garner Was With Her BF During Ben & J-Lo’s Wedding—Here’s What She Thinks of Them Having 2 Ceremonies

An alternative. Jennifer Garner skipped out on both Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s weddings. Fans spotted her in her hometown with her boyfriend at an unsuspecting superstore instead of her ex-husband’s second wedding. According to TMZ, the Adam Project star was shopping in West Virginia with her boyfriend, John Miller and her dad William Garner at their local Sam’s Club. The trio was spotted on Saturday, August 20, 2022, when Jen’s ex-husband Ben Affleck had his wedding with Jennifer Lopez at his Georgia estate. Jen took pictures with fans as they were all shopping in the warehouse. A previous report indicated that...
thesource.com

DJ Drama Says Everybody Involved In The 2015 Drake And Meek Mill Beef “Did Something Wrong”

It’s crazy to think that Drake and Meek Mill have the friendship they have today after their beef in 2015. Drake won the beef, even after Meek responded, with the track “Back to Back” where he basically told Meek that he was playing second fiddle in his then relationship with Nicki Minaj. In a new interview with Rory and Mal, Drama said that he thinks both Drake and Meek “did something wrong” during their beef.
thesource.com

Happy 54th Birthday To Wu Tang Clan Co-Founder The GZA!

The “genius” of the iconic WTC is celebrating his 54th born day today. On this date in 1966, Gary Grice, better known to the rap world as the “GZA”, was born in Brooklyn, New York, and is now recognized as one of the most celebrated lyricists to ever grace the mic in Hip Hop.
thesource.com

Silk Sonic’s ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ Album is Certified Platinum

The first half of 2022 was dominated by Silk Sonic and their album An Evening With Silk Sonic. The debut album of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, as a tandem, is officially certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. “WE DID IT BROTHER, LOVE YOU @BRUNOMARS!! WHAT A...
thesource.com

FN Meka Becomes First Virtual Rapper Signed To Major Label Deal

According to several reports, artificial intelligence robot FN Meka became the very first virtual rapper on a major label after she inked a deal with Capitol Records. The deal was signed following Meka’s continued success on TikTok with its singles “Moonwalkin,” “Speed Demon” and “Internet”, earning her over a billion views and has accrued 10 million followers on TikTok. The new deal came boasting a first single with Capitol Records titled “Florida Water” featuring Gunna and Fortnite streamer Clix.
thesource.com

Kodak Black Releases New Four-Track ‘Closure’ EP

Kodak Black is keeping his fans served, dropping off the new Closure EP. Uploaded to YouTube, the release is a quick four tracks: “I’m Off That,” “They Fear Me,” “X & O’s,” and “Some Time Away.”. “New EP OUT NOW ON...
